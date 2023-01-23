32
Suspensions January 23

Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

And we bring you good news, for once: every Premier League club has now contested at least 19 fixtures in 2022/23, so any player sitting on four yellow cards is no longer at risk of a one-match ban.

The target to avoid next is 10 bookings.

If a player hits double figures for cautions before their club has played 32 league matches, they’ll be slapped with a two-match ban.

A reminder that punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

No-one is at imminent risk of a two-match suspension but there are a handful of assets who are already well on their way to 10 bookings, the most notable of whom from an FPL perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL review: Felix sent off on Chelsea debut

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Robin Koch (£4.5m) will both miss Gameweek 22 (or the first half of a provisional Double Gameweek, in Koch’s case) as a result of picking up their fifth bookings of the campaign in the weekend just gone.

Chelsea new boy Joao Felix (£7.5m) will serve the final match of a three-game ban in the upcoming Gameweek, too, having been sent off for serious foul play on his debut earlier this month.

But Casemiro (£4.9m) now returns from a ban after missing Sunday’s thriller at the Emirates.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

