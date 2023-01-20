FPL Double Gameweek 22 provisionally confirmed for Man Utd and Leeds

The Double Gameweek 22 news that many of us had been expecting arrived on Friday afternoon.

It’s a provisional announcement but it confirms that Manchester United and Leeds United will play twice in Gameweek 22, so long as a FA Cup fourth-round replay isn’t needed for either side.

WHAT ARE THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES?

Leeds face a trip to Nottingham Forest before they head to Old Trafford, while the Red Devils entertain a side they have just met – Crystal Palace – before hosting Jesse Marsch’s side.

There’s a swift rematch between Leeds and Man Utd in Gameweek 23 at Elland Road, too, just four days after they clash in Manchester!

WHEN WILL THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK BE CONFIRMED FOR DEFINITE?

We will know by the end of Saturday 28 January whether the Double Gameweek will go ahead of certain.

Leeds play either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in the lunchtime kick-off that day, while Manchester United entertain Reading in the evening game.

Should neither side a replay in those FA Cup fourth-round ties, Double Gameweek 22 will be confirmed.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 TARGETS?

Many FPL teams will already be well stocked with Manchester United assets following their Double Gameweek 20, with Luke Shaw (£5.2m), Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) all well backed.

Leeds won’t be heavily represented in many current Fantasy squads but Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) couldn’t have burst onto the scene in a more timely fashion and he’ll no doubt be under consideration as a budget third forward.

An ‘out of position;’ Rodrigo (£6.4m) is the leading FPL midfielder for goals scored in 2022/23 and is another stand-out Gameweek 22 target, although there is the nagging game-time uncertainty following the return to fitness of Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) and the acquisition of Georginio Rutter (£5.5m).

BLANK GAMEWEEK 25

One thing to point out is that both Leeds United and Manchester United could blank in Gameweek 25. Or one of them could. Or neither of them could!

It all depends on the results of the EFL Cup semi-finals, which will be concluded on January 31/February 1.

You can read more about that here.

Suffice to say, you may need an exit plan if you’re stocking up on players from each side – but at least we’ll know about who will blank in Gameweek 25 in advance of the Gameweek 22 deadline.