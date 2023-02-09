103
Scout Notes February 9

FPL review: Rashford haul, Blank Gameweek 28 update

103 Comments
We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the final match of Double Gameweek 22, Manchester United v Leeds United.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) ended Gameweek 22 with a 20-point haul, heading in Man Utd’s first goal as they came back from 2-0 down to salvage a point.

Goals always looked likely in this fixture but it threatened to be a frustrating evening for owners of the Red Devils’ players in FPL, with a clean sheet going up in smoke in under 60 seconds and an hour passing before Rashford finally breached the visitors’ defence.

While the unavailability of some regulars was a contributing factor, Erik ten Hag cops some of the blame for the initial team selection – shifting Rashford over to the right seemed an odd call to accommodate Alejandro Garnacho (£4.2m) on the opposite flank. With the inexperienced Garnacho having an off-day, Wout Weghorst (£6.0m) looking utterly harmless up top and a second-string central midfield offering little, Leeds had plenty of spare resources to nullify FPL’s top-scoring midfielder.

The introductions of Facundro Pellistri (£4.3m) and especially Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) helped change the game, with the United attack more fluent as a result and Rashford operating through the middle, so the hope is that ten Hag has learned a few line-up lessons going into the swift rematch at Elland Road.

“Very poor. It’s unacceptable. You start any game, but especially a derby, the way we did. We were down and had to fight back. We made big mistakes. That’s to do with attitude. We were not ready to go into the duels. We lose the duels and the formation was also bad at the start.” – Erik ten Hag

With Anthony (£7.3m) and Anthony Martial (£6.5m) injured and not guaranteed a return in Gameweek 23, Sancho’s return to fitness and form could be key to unlocking Rashford’s potential in the return fixture.

“I’m really happy he is in the right direction, I hope he can keep this momentum going and I’m sure it will strengthen him and motivate him to do even more.

“As you see, he’s a brilliant footballer and if he invests and he is in the right levels he can perform outstandingly. I think we now have a team who can dictate games, who play more in an opponent’s half; he likes that. He can play in tight areas and he can make the difference. That second goal shows it but when he came on last week we saw it as well.

“You can see when he has good levels he is an outstanding football player and makes a difference. I hope he can stay in this mood and contribute to the spirit of the team and score a lot of goals or create a lot of chances and assists.” – Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho

As for Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m), well, wouldn’t you just know it: after managing to hit a double-digit haul from zero open-play shots against Crystal Palace on Saturday, he blanked from his joint-highest shots-in-the-box count (three) of the season against Leeds.

It was far from a vintage performance but one that again improved in the final half-hour; how much of that was tactical and how much of that was due to the subconscious retreat beat by the visitors is another question.

Above: Fernandes had four shots and created three other chances v Leeds, topping the xGI table at Old Trafford

LEEDS’ BUDGET BUYS DELIVER

Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) cemented his standing as the leading sub-£5.5m FPL forward in the game with a brilliantly taken opening goal at Old Trafford.

Also involved in the attacking returns was the fit-again Crysencio Summerville (£4.2m), who scored four in four before the World Cup, threatening to start a Gnonto-esque cult bandwagon before injury struck. Summerville replaced the hamstrung Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) early in this encounter, going on to supply the cross that Raphael Varane (£4.8m) turned into his own goal.

That’s now seven attacking returns in eight matches for Summerville, although there’s much competition for the attacking midfield roles even if Sinisterra is now ruled out.

Michael Skubala didn’t deviate too much from the Jesse Marsch playbook (ie a 4-2-3-1) but there was more attacking freedom and aggression from the front. There was a consequence-free air about Leeds’ display; neither the interim boss nor the squad probably expects the caretaker head coach to get the job on a permanent basis, so there seemed to be an unshackling of sorts.

Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) led the line ahead of Sinisterra (and then Summerville), Jack Harrison (£5.8m) and Gnonto, with the latter again the most eye-catching of that group. A rematch now awaits at Elland Road, and there’ll be certainly more optimism that Gnonto can continue his purple patch given that the heart of Man Utd’s midfield looked utterly exposed without Casemiro (£4.9m) in it.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 LATEST

Fulham were defeating Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at the same time that the match at Old Trafford was playing out.

That result means that one – and only one – of Wolves v Leeds and Liverpool v Fulham will go ahead in Gameweek 28, which clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

Between two and five fixtures below will be postponed.

GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalaceOn
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Fulham beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Nottm Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round

There was the welcome sight of Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) combining for a goal in the north-east, with both players thrown on as half-time subs.

103 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW22 (685 teams)

    Safety score = 71
    Top score = Chris Spencer with 127
    LMS average = 88.93 (-0.99) = 87.94

    78 teams to be eliminated, 607 teams through to GW23.
    At least 61 teams will be knocked out next GW.
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  2. Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Price Changes

    Risers : Nketiah 6.8, Mee 4.9

    Faller : Daka 5.6

    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thanks

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      2-0

    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Deja vu 🙂

  3. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier White Akanji (Cucurella)
    Rashford Martinelli Fernandes KDB (A. Perreira)
    Haaland Nketiah (Ferguson)

    1 FT
    2.6 ITB

    Simple Martinelli ---> Odegaard? or do I splash the cash on Saka for an extra 1.3m?

    Cheers 🙂

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Roll transfer

    2. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Roll

  4. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    20 points for a triple captain.

    Happy or sad?

    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Happy.

    2. FCSB
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I got ruined for asking this question earlier… it’s a genuine question, I’m happy enough but the true result will have to wait until other TC opportunities have passed

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Given GW20, happy.

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Very happy.
      It's my second best score from the TC chip.
      My best was Salah's 28 last season, but my average over 8 seasons is only 12.

    5. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      All things considered, I think it's a decent score.

    6. Wobbles
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Only one in top 6 of my mini league not to play it. 1 player outscored me by 12pts. Happy with not playing it

    7. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Pretty happy yes, 2 goals and a assist and 3 bps, climbed a good bit in my leagues

  5. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is White >> Gabriel worth a hit?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Only if he doesn’t play

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm wondering the same thing. Keep going back and forth.

  6. BS03
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    kepa
    trippier - shaw - gabriel
    rashford - odegaard - mahrez - bruno - march
    haaland - kane

    ward - toney - walker - bueno [1FT, 0.4itb]

    hi all which option to choose:

    A) bruno -> saka
    B) toney -> nketiah

    Learning towards A for captaincy in gw25 and leaving toney's slot for darwin/DCL

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Prefer A between the two. Play walker over Shaw?

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    After lined up moves of Almiron + Toney > Mahrez + Nketiah for -4, I have the following which can navigate GW25.

    Ederson
    Trippier* Shaw* White
    Rashford* Bruno* Mahrez Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Kepa Andreas Bueno* Patterson*

    A. Keep as is
    B. A further hit for e.g. Martinelli > Odegaard or White > Gabriel
    C. Keep Toney, do one of B for the initial hit and commit to FH25
    D. Wildcard (losing option to TC Haaland this gameweek)

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Did you already make your lined up moves? I'm getting cold feet on nketiah as he's surely going to be a problem down the road with Jesus coming back.

      Could you do Bruno and Almiron to saka / odgaard instead?

      I'm not against your proposed hits in B. With 2 doubles in 3, it may well pay off to take hits to get the most nailed arsenal assets

    2. seewhyaxe
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      damn I'm considering the exact same moves or Saka + Alvarez for -4 too.

      What are you going to do?

  8. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Surprised I still have a green arrow despite capping Bruno

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice one. I managed a healthy green without TC too which I'm pretty happy about. Gnonto the hero of the week

  9. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Morning DZ. Which moves do you prefer here?

    a) Andreas & Bruno -> Odgaard & Saka
    b) Andreas & Toney -> Odgaard & Nketiah

    Bruno has signficantly better fixtures in 23 & 24 than Toney and is playing in a better team so I'm pretty sure B will win out short term but I'll likely be booking in a headache with nketiah down the line so I'm leaning towards B. That also gives me a route to Darwin with Toney out in 25.

    Opinions appreciated!

    1. hazza44
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      B for me

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I like A, seems a bit longer term move

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

    4. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

  10. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Bruno owners keeping or selling?

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      i am likely to keep, play conservative.

    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Keeping

    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Reluctantly selling I think as I need the funds for arsenal assets. Wouldn't if I didn't need to though

    4. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Ty all, also looking to keep. Was unlucky not to grab any points last night

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Only issue is the blank in 25

    5. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Keeping.

    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Would keep him if I had him

      The 4-2-3-1 tonight unleashed him and finally improved his attack stats

    7. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Selling

    8. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keeping, selling in GW25 for Iwobi most likely.

  11. dansmith1985
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    DDG,Martinelli and Mbeumo out for Kepa,Saka and Gnonto good for a -4?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Too late for Gnonto. Should have Gnonto him earlier.

      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Can I ask why? I was eyeing him for GW24 for Martial. Plan is to only play him when necessary during blanks. Is that a bad plan?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          No, tis OK

          1. Ne0
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            Cheers, mate!

  12. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Option A) Bruno to KDB
    Option B) sell white and Bruno to any defender and saka

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'd want Saka over Kdb given his abysmal form and he's not even nailed these days.

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Is B for free or hit? If for free, then B.

  13. hazza44
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Any suggested transfers for this week? (1FT + 6.0mil ITB)

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier White (Stones Bueno)
    Rashford Martinelli Fernandes Mitoma (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'd do Martinelli to Saka.

  14. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Those who still have their TC… when are you planning on using it? Unsure if I should put it on Haaland for DGW23 or if there will be a better Double later on

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      not sure, i'll play it whenever it feels right, not triple capping Halland this week because he plays Arsenal, and not triple capping an Arsenal either because they play City, other opportunities will happen

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      When there's a fofm player with a DGW. Fair play to anyone whi TC Rashford this week.

  15. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/94/

    Man City is joint 10th in the league for goal attempts in their last 4 matches

    I don't think I've ever seen them ranked this low under Pep

    4th for shots on target in that period with 18, while Brighton tops the table for that metric with 26. Man U and Chelsea(!) joint second with 19 SoT in their last 4 matches (not GWs)

    Brighton leads again in big chances with 15 in their last 4, followed by Chelsea(!) with 13, Leicester(?) with 12 and City in 4th again with 11

    Naturally, this has seen Brighton lead the league with 10 goals in their last 4, but that run actually stretches much further back: I believe they are the league's best attack right now, and it's not even close. City's still respectably second with 8 in their last 4: the clinically ruthless Haaland unsurprisingly has half of those

    Mitigating factor: City's last 4 games weren't pretty. The Arsenal game is unlikely to be very open either, but that Villa game could be a mauling if Villa tries to force their own game as they did vs Leicester

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      City don't have the old fear factor any more.

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Nice review of the stats cheers.
      I think Citys new tactical approach is meant to give them more control so I guess they will be less threatening.

      The more I think about it the less I want mahrez

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        FOMO - Foden Out, Mahrez Out!

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies so far 🙂

      These stats have made me realise just how well Potter's set up the Chelsea team recently. The coach and his tactics can only boost the defensive and attacking stats. It's up to the players to put those chances away (Havertz has missed quite a few) or not make silly defensive errors: 3 clean sheets on the bounce, joint fewest big chances conceded in their last 4. Maybe the Potter magic has finally settled in, but they might need something like Mudryk - Felix - Noni/Ziyech up top soon to convert

      So I think I'll get a Chelsea attacker early, especially vs Bazunu in GW24 and Forster in GW25, then a very good blank-free run until GW30. I feel the availability of better attackers to Potter from GW23 should convert more of those chances into goals, and then there's the James + Chilwell combo now available too

      I thought the statistical improvement would have come later, but it's already here. I guess the West Ham and Dortmund games will be my auditions for the attack. I'll get a defender in GW24, for shaw

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        i like this early call for chelsea. after gw23 they have three good home games in the next 5 so next week i'll have a good look at them

  16. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Gray, Iwobi or McNeil?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Thinking Iwobi because of the three syllables, rolls off the tongue nicely when yelling it out.

      1. saplingg
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Iwobi easily.
        Mcneil lacking quality, Gray I think doesn't contribute defensively enough for a Dyche team

  17. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Am I G2G peeps or do I need to change anything? Bench?

    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Akanji
    Rash, Bruno, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland, Nketiah

    Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Bueno

    0FT, 6.1ITB to do Bruno > Salah GW25

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      All good. Not sure on the Salah move when Iwobi is out there.

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Good yes, I'd monitor that Salah transfer he is a waste of money. Would maybe upgrade Martinelli to Saka if you want to do something next week

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd personally take a hit and do Martinelli to Saka.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Martinelli > Odegaard?

  18. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    G2G? (1ft, 1.6itb)

    Kepa
    Cucurella White Tripps
    Bruno Rashford Saka Odegaard
    Haaland (c) Kane Havertz
    - Andreas Shaw Bueno

    1. thobe230
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would probably go Bruno - > Mahrez. I know city attack not as prolific, but he still has 3 goals and 4 assists in last 7. One more player for GW25 as well. I am biased owning Mahrez though

      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'd rather do a White -> Gabriel. Read/heard somewhere that Pep wasn't happy with Mahrez at halftime vs Spurs. He was taken off early. Mahrez can still end up with decent points but not convinced that he has a high likelihood of outscoring Bruno.

  19. thobe230
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kepa

    Robertson / Lewis / Trippier

    Mahrez / Saka / Mitoma / Rashford

    Kane / Nketiah / Haaland

    Ward/Almiron/Shaw/Bueno

    No FT. 4.2m in bank.

    Would you take a hit for Odegaard or Gabriel, and bench any of the attack or defence?

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Would probably leave it at that not worth a hit i dont think

      1. thobe230
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks. Might just wait, and change Shaw -> Gabriel or Almiron -> Odegaard before the GW25 double

        1. Steve Stiffler
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah i reckon just wait and see until the bgw

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Almiron to Odegaard would have been the ideal move but you cannot bench anyone from there. Maybe Mitoma, but that feels wrong. Not worth the hit. Shaw to Gabriel might be worth it. I'd personally just stick at this point.

  20. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Kepa

    White / Ake / Trippier

    Mahrez / Saka(C) / Fernandes / Rashford / Martinelli

    Kane / Haaland(VC)

    Ward//Shaw/Greenwood/Patterson

    Bench and captain look ok here? Been on a roll for about 6 GW, considering not captaining Haaland this week?

    1. thobe230
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeh. You can't play Shaw ahead of anyone there. If you don't captain Haaland this week you'll face a massive risk...I'll probably play it safe this week

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate, maybe im being bias as a united fan also and want Haaland to fail even though hes in my team lol ill see closer to the deadline but cheers

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Bench looks good. Saka C ahead of Haaland is a high-risk high-reward move. Could pay off. But I'd personally advise against it. With so many potentially captaining and triple-captaining him, it's not worth it. Unless you have a very strong gut feeling and you really need the differential (badly chasing in ML).

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thats true mate and yes ive just been doing well with my captain choice have a feeling city are off the boil, thanks though

  21. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier,Botman,White(Shaw,Bueno)
    Martinelli,Odegaard,Mitoma,Bruno,Rashford
    Kane,Haaland(Ferguson)

    2FT,£2.9ITB.

    Thoughts on Martinelli+Bruno to Saka+Mahrez?

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Good moves but you have 8 players blanking in GW25, plus Bueno who might be a minutes risk. That move takes it down to 7 blankers. Who's your 2nd keeper?

      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        I'd consider Bruno, Botman -> Odegaard, Gabriel

        1. Ne0
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Actually, Bruno+Botman -> Saka+Gabriel. Just realized you can afford it.

  22. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    What are your expectations for city this DGW?

    I think it will be a cruisy 2-0 against villa. Haaland, mahrez goals.
    A cagey draw against Arsenal, 1-1 Haaland and Saka.

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      1-0 City win vs Villa. Haaland goal
      0-0 Arsenal vs City.

  23. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier • Shaw • White
    Ode • Saka • Rashford • Bruno • Andreas
    Haaland • Kane

    Ward • Estupinan • Gnonto • Cancelo

    Am I crazy to save FT with this team? Initially planned Bruno + Cancelo => KDB + Tark/Mings -4

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd save FT.

  24. Johan Queef
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Only have Martinelli and White currently and only Haaland from City, but 2FT.

    A) Almiron & Pereira > Mahrez & Ode
    B) Almiron & Martinelli -> Mahrez & Saka
    C) Almiron & Mitro -> Mahrez & Nketiah
    D) One of the above with a -4 to move Martinelli to the other Arsenal mid

    Cheers!

    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      You should not asking Almiron => Mahrez as far it is present in all combos. C from these options.

      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        This. And A imo.

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not sure how you'll D if you've also done B...

      1. Johan Queef
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yolo and throw some more hits in there?

  25. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Feel good about this team, one of those weeks again where the on paper performers flop again?

    Kepa | Iversen
    Trippier Shaw White
    KdB Mahrez Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    ¦ Botman Andreas Patterson

    0.3 ITB

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm assuming you have Shaw ahead of Botman to avoid the defensive double-up. I'd still start Botman ahead of Shaw.

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      bench Shaw and play Botman?

  26. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys already have kdb, is it worth to use a ft on Bruno to mahrez?

  27. TSN
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    if my player is now out for season loan. does it costs +4 to transfer him out?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat
      • 13 Years
      just now

      excess transfers are always 4 points (unless on free hit or wild card)

  28. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Gnonto (MUN) or Andreas (NFO)?

