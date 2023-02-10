75
Pro Pundits February 10

FPL Double Gameweek 23: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

75 Comments
FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds when it appears, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 23: GOALSCORER ODDS

The anytime goalscorer odds are based on the assumption that the player starts, so Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is top with a 66% chance of netting anytime over his two games. Aston Villa are up first for him, who have conceded 20 big chances since Gameweek 17 – they cannot afford to let any fall to Haaland.

Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) has a 53.5% chance and Bukayo Saka (£8.3m) is on 39.5%. Only Haaland himself has registered a higher expected goals (xG) total than Nketiah since Gameweek 17, with 4.86 slightly behind 5.07.

Following the Premier League’s announcement of Double Gameweek 25, managers need to be tripled up on Arsenal assets and it’s a week where Manchester City participate, while Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Manchester United and Newcastle United do not. So you can buy some extra short-term fixtures with smart transfers such as Ivan Toney (£7.7m) to Nketiah or Miguel Almiron (£5.7m) to Martin Odegaard (£7.0m).

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.7m) aren’t to be bought this week, given the Double Gameweek prioritisation, but are among those confirmed to have a Double Gameweek 25, so we’ve got a couple of weeks to assess them. There could be an upturn in form once Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), Diogo Jota (£8.8m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) return, which times perfectly with the double.

The question is what to do with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), who is given a 38.5% chance of scoring but could be prone to more substitutions with Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) around, like at Everton last weekend. He didn’t even reach 60 minutes.

For me, it’s very justifiable to move Martinelli on to Odegaard or Saka, even for a four-point hit. Having two doubles over the next three means making sure you’ve got the right players.

The picture is clearer with Arsenal, whereas picking the best Man City trio is murkier. Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m) has a 47% chance of scoring and perhaps he’s the one, given his recent form, though he also was an early substitution victim last week.

Although Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) was benched at Spurs, I’d back him to start both matches and he’s my favourite after Haaland. One problem is that, if you don’t own him and pick him up now, you may only get two Gameweeks out of him before selling for Salah in Gameweek 25. Fine if the rest of your team is set up well but one to weigh up if you’ve got bench issues to work on beforehand.

GAMEWEEK 23: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

For the clean sheet odds, Man City and Arsenal are backed to keep at least one clean sheet, with 64.8% and 60% respectively. You’d back the champions to do it versus Aston Villa, as Arsenal host Brentford.

Ben White (£4.7m) is the eighth top-scoring defender. Although it could be a concern that he is sometimes withdrawn early, this can be a good thing for defenders if it locks in the clean sheet. Yet we’ve also seen a substitution before 60 minutes. Performance levels have dipped slightly in recent games, so Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) could get a start at some point. That said, if you’re a White owner, you probably stick with him for now.

The best pick in my eyes is Gabriel (£5.2m), who is completely nailed and carries a goal threat. This season, he’s top amongst all defenders for xG, scoring twice this season after the five of last time. There’s not much between him and William Saliba (£5.3m), though.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) has been outstanding and is also worth some thought for £5.1m, though again perhaps there’s a small chance of some Kieran Tierney (£4.6m) instead. They are very different types of defenders though, as Zinchenko cuts inside to overload central midfield, while Tierney is a more traditional attacking full-back that stays wider and gets down the wing.

Newcastle have a 47% chance of a clean sheet at Bournemouth. It’s their last good fixture for a while, depending on how you view Liverpool (H). Then it’s Blank Gameweek 25, before visiting Man City. Despite that, there’s quite rightly been no discussion on selling the incredible value of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m).

If you own the Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) and Danny Ward (£4.0m) pair, it’s Kepa getting the nod this week, with a 34% chance of success compared to Ward’s 21%.

GAMEWEEK 23: MOST TRANSFERS IN

This week’s top transfer is actually Kaoru Mitoma (£5.2m) after 280,000 transfers in. In isolation, he’s a great pick after delivering four goals and an assist over his last five matches. However, without a Double Gameweek 23 before his blank in 25, it’s not the week to buy him unless the rest of your team is perfect.

After Mitoma, a lot of reasonable transfers have taken place. Saka has been picked up by 205,000, with seven goals and eight assists alongside the appeal of being nailed on and having penalty duties. If you can only pick one of Odegaard and Saka, I’d lean towards Odegaard due to the price difference.

Post-restart, Saka leads 2-0 on big chances but Odegaard is 4-1 up for big chances created and has a better expected goal involvement (xGI, 2.91 v 2.79). Over the season, xGI is still very close – 9.4 for Saka but 9.7 for Odegaard.

It’s also worth keeping Gameweek 25’s captaincy in the back of your mind, with Salah or an Arsenal player being the obvious picks. Saka’s been widely discussed for the armband but is only on one double-digit haul this season, compared to Odegaard’s six. If you own both or can get to both for this week, you’re in a very strong position.

We saw a lot of FPL managers sell De Bruyne for Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) last week and now 105,000 have bought the Belgian. The addition of Double Gameweek 25 has altered the situation, as you could grab De Bruyne for two weeks and then sell for Salah is in good shape elsewhere, or you could skip Salah entirely.

If you’re looking for a Man City defender, Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) could maybe be the best option if Pep Guardiola persists with the back-three formation but it is close between him and Nathan Ake (£5.1m).

He may deploy one of Ake or Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m) as the left-footed centre-back, with two right-footers like Akanji and Ruben Dias (£5.9m). The injury to John Stones (£5.4m) means one less player is competing for that position, though he could be back by Gameweek 25 and put Akanji slightly at risk.

The upside with Ake is that he carries more attacking threat.

GAMEWEEK 23: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Ending with the most sold players, it’s Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) on top again as expected. If you wish to move him to another Man City defender then Akanji and Ake are my picks, in that order, although we did see Rico Lewis (£3.9m) play the full 90 last match for the first time.

Almiron is the second most-sold after dropping off substantially since the World Cup. The seven matches before saw seven goals and two assists but the six after has just one goal, all the way back in Gameweek 17.

Martinelli has 159,000 sales, with growing concern over Trossard’s presence. The next three Gameweeks need managers to have the exact right Arsenal assets.

The frustrating Salah has been sold by 119,000 but is probably worth holding now that Double Gameweek 25 has been announced. Finally, it’s a surprise to see De Bruyne here, sold by 69,000 managers. I’d back him to start both games this week.

  1. SammoUK111
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Struggling to decide on who to bench out of (A) Toney (ars) or (B) Andreas Pereira (NFO)

    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Have to play Toney imo

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Football

  3. mcflyjohn
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Teams in shambles atm, out of the cups and trailing in my ML.

    Lot's of changes to make, but not sure where to start

    Sanchez

    Shaw I White I Trippier

    KBD I Martinelli I Odengaard I Mitoma I Rashford

    Haaland I Kane

    Bench: Ward I Mitro I Lewis I Neco

    1 FT, £1.3 ITB

    Loads of questions?

    1. Should I drop Mitoma for Mitro
    2. Should I drop someone to get Lewis in the team
    3. Worth a -4 for KBD + Martinelli > Mahrez + Saka
    4. Downgrade Mitro to do Martinelli > Saka for a FT?
    5. Downgrade Mitro to do Martinelli + Ward >> Saka & Kepa for a -4

    Any advice on the above or just generally would be appreciated, lost the plot this year

    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can only comment on 1, do not drop Mitoma for Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hardly a shambles ? You have 3 Arsenal and 3 City- as you have Lewis play over Mitoma. I would just do Martinelli to Saka

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      1. Forest with Navas is not a whipping boy, and Mitro is badly out of form. Mitoma is facing a clear whipping boy while being at the top of the form table: above Rashford, Haaland, etc

      2. Shaw without Casemiro, after the clear dress rehearsal of the last match, but with Leeds now buoyed by a home crowd

      3. Nope

      4. Mitro's next 3 are good/okay. Martinelli isn't a firesale until Arteta drops him. I don't expect that any time soon

      5. Ward and Neco to Kepa and Badiashile for free next GW. Nothing else is needed in your good squad until GW26

      Advice: you have a good squad. Fix the weak areas: Ward and Neco. Minimize transfers elsewhere

      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ze could you answer my message from before? Couldn't reply until now

  4. HM2
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? (0.6m itb)

    ————-——Kepa—————-—
    ——- Shaw - Botman - Trippier —-
    - Odeg - Mahrez - Saka - Rashford
    —- Haaland - Kane - Nketiah ——

    Bench: BRUNO, … , …, …, ….

    Thinking of a defender > R.Lewis?

  5. Mati
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Start one:
    A - Shaw
    B - Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

  6. gomez123
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Got 2 ft so gunna get rid of Martinelli
    Who to bring in A) Saka or B) Nketiah

    1. yeahnotbad
      10 mins ago

      Saka. Nketiah good now but with one eye on DGW25, small chance Jesus might be back in the picture by then?

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    3. bialk
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  7. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    G2G? Start 2nd Newcastle def over Kilman? Benching headache with Mitoma I know...

    Ederson

    Trippier - Burn - White

    Saka - Rashford - Fernandes - Mahrez

    Haaland (c) - Nketiah - Kane

    Subs: Willy - Mitoma - Kilman - Botman

  8. yeahnotbad
    20 mins ago

    Have Ramsdale & White, need to get rid of one (probably White) to free up an Arsenal space for Saka. Might as well have a DGW defender still, so the question is: Ake or Akanji?... is one more nailed than the other?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’ve got Akanji. Seems marginally more nailed

      Open Controls
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ederson for Ramsdale?

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Did think of -4 to switch White to Ødegaard (White to Ake/Akanji and Bruno to Ødegaard for triple Arsenal attack) but just not sure have confidence in City defenders with possible roatation. Which option

    A Carry free into 24
    B Sideways move White to Gabriel for more security on starts/gametime for free
    C Bruno White to Ødegaard Ake/Akanji -4
    D Any other move you would make to this team?

    Kepa
    White Trippier Botman
    KDB Bruno Saka Rashford
    Haaland Nketiah Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Shaw Patterson

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was toying with C myself also but I do have Akanji so could find a decent White replacement. Probably just A

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Couldnt*

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks. I like Badiashile- Chelsea play both blanks, fixtures ok and as not listed in CL squad has to be nailed in PL. I plan getting for Shaw before 25

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good shout yes. He was on my previous short list actually

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Patterson on the grass!

    https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1624009534149734401?t=rGn32GaTTmIevVzbzRjyCg&s=19

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Smoke’m if you got’m!

      Open Controls
      just now

      good news !

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Morning all, am I G2G here?
    Worth playing Shaw over White?
    Would you TC Haaland this week?
    Thanks! 🙂

    Kepa
    Tripps, Akanji, White
    KDB, Fernandes, Saka, Rash Haaland(C), Mitro, Nketiah
    (Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Alex Moreno)

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      No and No.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would start White and yes I would play TC unless you think Saka or Salah better in 25- but I would just get it done now - in later big doubles you will want to use other chips

  12. mitro
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bueno to Ake (as my 3rd city) or roll FT and assess Bueno mins? thanks

  13. bialk
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Already have 3 City and 2 Atsenal (Saka and Nketiah). Which transfer is better:
    A- Shaw to Gabriel
    B- Bruno to Odegaard?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like both moves. I’d marginally say A

  14. HM2
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this just to get it out of the way?

    Ward, Bruno, Bueno, Neco

    Don’t particularly like wildcarding in players for my bench just for one week

    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      i could actually upgrade neco to rico lewis for a hit

    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      No.

      1. HM2
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Solid no even if i were to move Neco to lewis?

        1. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Lewis is not guaranteed minutes. Just no all around my friend.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1622981263903674370?s=20&t=gleVzxTw0jA4WSCTQ4Ap8g

      Take a look at BB29

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think i'm going to BB that week.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oh, I'm very sure I'm going to:

          Kepa
          Badiashile Shaw Estupinan
          Mudryk Saka Rash Ode Mitoma
          (C)Haaland Kane

          Sanchez Wilson Trippier Schar

          Only guaranteed singles are Saka + Odegaard vs Leeds. At home 😀

  15. Jengkreng
    12 mins ago

    Why suddenly nobody talking about mitrovic...his fixtures quite good?toney to mitrovic ..good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Look at his form

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Form is bad, stats are bad, Fulham is now more defensive than their gung-ho tactics of earlier in the season

      Forest with Navas/Hendo starting is not a great fixture, unlike the two times Hennessey started

      Mitro is firmly in "Don't buy, don't sell" territory for me atm. I wouldn't sell Toney now: just watch highlights of the Soton game

  16. Bennyboy1907
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Trippier Ake
    Bruno Saka Ode Rashford
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Would you do any of these moves for a -4?

    Bruno > Mahrez
    White > Gabriel

  17. Kantelele
    10 mins ago

    a) play Shaw
    b)buy Ake for Shaw (-4)
    c) play Estupinan

  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    What’s your highest amount of points benched this season?
    27 for me.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      33

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4579/event/13

      Feels like I've had more bench points than actual points this season.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        That is absolutely filthy.

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          192 bench points in the last 14 weeks 😆

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Wow

    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      38pts got it completely wrong in that GW 13 and only had 43pts on the pitch.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have you removed all the mirrors from your house?

    3. TM44
      • 8 Years
      just now

      22

  19. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sigh. Stuck.

    Is Mahrez worth the risk of minutes this gameweek? Feels stupid going him over Saka, but then Nketiah comes in over Havertz. Two double gameweek players, and Nketiah seems to have the form over Saka atm..

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m not sure really. I could easily do Bruno to Mahrez for free but I don’t know about if I can trust Pep.

      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pep genuinely is his own worst enemy atm as well. Can feel a revolt coming from City fans if he continues.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It feels like he’s gone a bit mental. Seems to be unravelling. Keeps trying to be too clever with his KDB benching.

      2. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I was consdering it for a hit... if you're not doing it for free, maybe I'm totally wrong for considering it

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure about wrong as he could start both and bang. But something about it feels a little off. That sun on 59 minutes must have been a killer.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm thinking that Arsenal are prime targets - 5 fixtures in next 3 weeks and no blank in 28. Therefore prioritising the right 3 Arsenal assets is important for the long term, and if that is costing a hit or causing a short term sacrifice it should pay off.

      That said, if you are saying Mahrez & Nketiah vs Saka & HAvertz i'd probably take the former

      Open Controls
      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        That’s the issue. Although that said I can still use that FT to move Havertz to Nketiah, but then it’s 3 Arsenal attacks and only Haaland from City.

        If it moved slightly…

        Havertz, Almiron, Patterson ->

        (a) Nketiah, Saka, Ake
        (b) Nketiah, Mahrez, Saliba

        It might change the vibe a bit, but again I’m trusting Pep with a defender.

  20. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Shaw (Leeds away)
    B) Kenny Tete (Notts home)

  21. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    KDB Bruno Rashford Martnelli JWP
    Haaland Toney Gnonto

    A. Bruno & Martnelli to Saka & Odegaard

    B. Toney & Martnelli to Nketiah & Saka

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like B. Lot of midfield options out there, less forward options

  22. KeepCalm
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone WCing? Need a good reference team...any help?

  23. Kantelele
    5 mins ago

    what are your plans for GW25 and BGW28 ?

  24. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Morning all. 1FT and 4.8m ITB.

    Kepa
    Trippier - Ake - Saliba
    Martinelli - Bruno - Rashford - Almiron
    Nketiah - Haaland - Kane

    (Ward) - Shaw - Andreas - Bueno

    A) Almiron > Mahrez
    B) Martinelli > Saka
    C) Almiron + Martinelli > Saka + Mahrez
    D) Save

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B / C depend how much you value Saka over Martinelli. Hit could pay off in appearance points alone if Martinelli keeps getting subbed early. Martinelli could bang a hat-trick in 50 minutes and Saka blank. Risk and reward. I think longer term Saka is a better option, so C looks good.

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yea im thinking saka long term makes sense so im drawn to C. Would you say C for -4 too?

  25. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Asked earlier, but looking for a bit more thought. How does this logic stack up?

    I am happy losing Bruno this week to bring in Saka, and can do it for free.

    But I think Saka, Nketiah & Gabriel are the optimum Arsenal players and I'm willing to take a hit to get there.

    Therefore, if I'm happy losing Bruno, I can just bench him (until GW25) and do Martinelli & Mitro to Saka & Nketiah for -4

    Sound logic? Or Stick with Bruno to Saka?

  26. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have 1 ft and thinking
    1) Castagne to Ake/Akanji
    2) Bruno to Mahrez
    3) Save cos don't trust Pep.

    Kepa
    Trip Botman White
    Rash Bruno Sake Odegard
    Mitro Haaland(c) Kane

    Ward Almiron Shaw Castagne

    Thanks

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      just now

      1 and bench Botman - not sure which one out of the two i have Ake

  27. TM44
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2G here, bench and starting 11 correct? 0ft, £1.8m itb

    Ederson

    White trippier Shaw

    Rashford odegaard saka bruno

    Haaland (TC) Toney kane

    Bench: ward, andreas,bueno, patterson

  28. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Patterson back.

  29. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Considering Bruno to Mahrez for a hit, any chance Bruno could get a rest next week in the Leicester game at home? 2 tough games against Barcelona sandwiched in between that game and Man Utd's schedule is packed, wondering if Bruno might get a benching?

  30. Pegboy
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Botman White (Shaw Patterson)
    Bruno Odegaard Martinelli Rashford (Almiron)
    Kane Haaland(c) Toney

    1ft £2.5m

    a) Martinelli > Saka
    b) Almiron > Mahrez (bench Toney)
    c) Martinelli + Bruno > Saka + Mahrez

