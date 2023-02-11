194
Dugout Discussion February 11

Bournemouth v Newcastle team news: Isak in for injured Wilson

Newcastle United’s trip to Bournemouth rounds off the day’s Premier League action, with the match on the south coast getting underway at 17:30 GMT.

After the rather underwhelming set of points on offer in the earlier kick-offs, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping for better fortunes – chiefly from the visitors’ defenders – in the late game.

Eddie Howe tends not to make too many changes to his Newcastle side and indeed his only alteration this evening is enforced.

Callum Wilson is injured, so Alexander Isak is recalled up top.

Gary O’Neil makes two changes to the Bournemouth XI that started the narrow defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 22.

Jack Stephens and Dominic Solanke are both back from injury, replacing Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony, Traore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Tavernier, Vina, Moore, Semenyo.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Miley.

194 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Now that was obvious wasn’t it

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Theway fpl gods play against us immortals, yes.

  2. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Miggggggyyyy!!!!! Oh. I don't have him anymore 🙁

  3. bobbyg
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sold Almiron and Toney for a hit!

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ouch!

    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I sold Almirón for Mahrez for one...

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Goal Smiler

  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    ALMIROOOOOONNNNNNNNNNN
    GETTT INN!!!!!!

    TAKE THAT!!!!!
    5-POINTER GOAL!!!

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Aren't you the same guy who TC Bruno over Rashford las week

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Almiron > Odegaard movers absolutely wrecked.

    Also my OR as Miggy still well owned.

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Highly owned on people’s bench

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Apparently so. Wasn't as dreadful an effect as I imagined.

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Top 5 most sold players for GW23:
    Cancelo
    Almiron
    Martinelli
    Toney
    Bruno

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cancelo about to punish his sellers.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Did keep a CS earlier

  8. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    People still owned Almiron, to sell for this GW?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I guess so...

  9. Tasty Jerk
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    I did a FT from Almiron to Mahrez :/

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Ditto

  10. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    LOL, Mr Monobrow hammers another nail into this GWs coffin!

  11. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Almiron sums up my week after finally taking him out !

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I did, too. Absolutely raging!!!

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Same mate, I should of took Kulu out, but was thinking of blank gw 25

      2. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Chill. It's a virtual game

        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Lot of ££'s and pride etc. in place!!

  12. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Take me back. Take me back to when I had Almiron.

  13. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lionel Almiron, dam why did I sell him

  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    called it
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/10/fpl-double-gameweek-23-goalscorer-and-clean-sheet-odds/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25643370

  15. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    So essentially having Foden and Cancelo made me keep Almiron. Maybe this was the one pointer twins plan all along...

  16. WVA
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sold Almiron for Odegaard

  17. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Almiron just annoys me

  18. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sold that git for -4 this GW after he got me maybe one C.S. point and a yellow card or two in the few weeks I had him. I am *seething!!!*

  19. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    I still have Almiron... on the bench.

    This week is just pure pain all around.

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haha just wrote that

      And mind yoi, i was about to ft almiron pile on transfer ir of saka this week, youbtoo or keeping migs? Everyone and their mother pilwd on to arse mids etc

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        *transfer in of saka, you too

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm planning to keep as my 8th attacker.

        1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Same here, trying to kneejerk migs for saka. I lile migs. Dude delivers when least expected.

          1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            • 9 Years
            just now

            *trying to avoid kneejerk , typo

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Had Nketiah scored from Saka A for example, things would look quite different atm. Hindsight is so easy.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      For everyone (who matters), I believe. Naturally, if things keep on going this way, hundreds of thousands casuals will win me.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        R u also keepomg orntaking migs out for any arse/mci/mitoma mid?

  20. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Migs scores...amlnd right when 1st bench aghh

    I take it many took migs oit for pile.on/transfer of saka by many

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      *out

    2. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, lot sold or benched him
      I sold this week!

    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1st on bench as well, would've made the same call 99 times out of 100 though

  21. HD7
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Selling Toney to Kane for a hit was the logical move... right
    This aint my season

  22. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Beuno is another 1 point wonder on the list of blankers.

  23. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Writen in the stars

  24. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Ive had a good run since the world cup so cant complain but despite a great team on paper this week its turning into a gameweek from hell. 7 played, 6 blanks and Almiron first on my bench. Desperately need TC Haaland to go beserk.

