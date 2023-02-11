Bournemouth v Newcastle team news: Isak in for injured Wilson

Newcastle United’s trip to Bournemouth rounds off the day’s Premier League action, with the match on the south coast getting underway at 17:30 GMT.

After the rather underwhelming set of points on offer in the earlier kick-offs, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping for better fortunes – chiefly from the visitors’ defenders – in the late game.

Eddie Howe tends not to make too many changes to his Newcastle side and indeed his only alteration this evening is enforced.

Callum Wilson is injured, so Alexander Isak is recalled up top.

Gary O’Neil makes two changes to the Bournemouth XI that started the narrow defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 22.

Jack Stephens and Dominic Solanke are both back from injury, replacing Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony, Traore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Tavernier, Vina, Moore, Semenyo.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak.

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Miley.

