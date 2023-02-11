125
Scoreboard February 11

FPL Gameweek 23: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Bournemouth1 – 1Newcastle United
Southampton1 – 2Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City4 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham2 – 0Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace1 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal1 – 1Brentford
West Ham United1 – 1Chelsea

125 Comments
  1. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Alcaraz... now there's some 4.5 nostalgia

    Wigan also used to have Emerson Boyce as well, goal plunderer

    
  2. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Toney shown as injured on sofascore ?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well he went down 'injured' at the end of the game.

      
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mate what's your verdict on Havertz after today's game and will he be benched vs Saints?

        
        1. Slouch87
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I would say unlikely but see what pans out midweek at Dortmund

          
  3. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hmm Maddison and Nacho could be nice differentials.....fixtures,
    United and arsenal obviously not great, but...

    LEI could easily score 1 to 2 goals in each

    
  4. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    13 points from 7! Terrible GW
    Sold almiron for mahrez
    My only points scorer pereira on bench

    Tomorrow's I expect
    City to keep a CS as I decided to avoid city defence
    X2 KDB assist (kept bruno) & bruno blank
    Mahrez sub & 1 pointer
    Shaw CS or assist since I benched

    
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    OK how does one get a green arrow after that car crash of a GW?? Not being ungrateful in fact it’s a nice surprise. Got rid of March and Toney for a hit (would have benched Toney).

    
  6. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bueno to start over Trippier next week?

    
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think the Newcastle double up is over. Maybe Trippier is benchable now.

      
  7. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thank god most had a bad GW.

    
  8. _____JR_____
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who ye guys dumping Martinelli for? I already have Ode, can't afford Saka

    

