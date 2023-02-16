201
Community February 16

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

201 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Mamma mia, here I go again;
My, my, how can I resist you?”

Another week, another double, another announcement of a double, another week of VAR controversy. Mamma mia, here we go again.

Whilst we stared blankly at the fixtures map ahead of us trying to work out the best way to plot our teams through the myriad of blanks and doubles, only one thing seemed certain – we needed the right Arsenal triple-up.

Bukayo Saka (£8.3m) was sought after, Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) was obsessed over, Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) was the go-to defender and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), well he was seen as the makeweight midfielder.

During all this plotting and conniving, there was plenty of action over the weekend, which even VAR couldn’t spoil although it did its best, and don’t get the FPL Community started on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.3m) non-assist.

Kevin De Bruyne’s (£12.4m) owners were left smirking as he was the star turn in this week’s heavy-hitter hokey-cokey, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) guaranteed his place back into our Gameweek 25 squads and Luke Shaw (£5.3m) delivered a brace while sat on many of our benches – but it’s fine I’m over it now, good decision, bad outcome and all that nonsense. Aaargh!

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

We have a new leader as FPL Harry climbed the mountain with a fine score of 97, toppling Ben Crellin who unfortunately had none of this week’s holy trinity of De Bruyne, Shaw or Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m).

Magnus was the lone centurion and he provided the captaincy excitement again this week with Saka being the armband differential of choice. It was this call plus Shaw, Ivan Toney (£7.6m) and David de Gea (£5.0m), yes really, that saw him to a green arrow of 555,000.

In other news, LTFPL Andy’s loyalty to Salah was at last repaid, FPL Matthew finally got around to using his Triple Captain on Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and watch out for Pras as since Gameweek 20 he has moved from being ranked outside 500,000 to inside the top 100,000.

TRANSFERS

A frenetic week of transfer activity with an Emirates epicentre as Arteta’s high fliers were top of both the arrivals and departures board.

Saka was the most in-demand and delivered a brace for his new owners, Fabio and Finn Sollie probably regret gambling on Pep’s defensive roulette with an absent Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) and in the midst of all this we saw the lesser spotted James Tarkowski (£4.2m) make an unexpected return to our thinking.

It was a week for hits, with six of them taking minus fours – FPL Harry and Suvansh are now joint top with Az for the most hits, six each as it stands.

The full list of transfers is below:-

  • Az – Saka, Zinchenko (Shaw, Kulusevski)
  • LTFPL Andy – Odegaard, Tarkowski, Gabriel (White, Shaw, Martinelli)
  • Ben Crellin – Tarkowski, Odegaard, Gabriel (White, Shaw, Martinelli)
  • Fabio Borges – Saka, Akanji (Martinelli, Cancelo)
  • Finn Sollie – Saka, Akanji (White, Fernandes)
  • FPL Harry – De Bruyne, Odegaard, Kilman (Fernandes, Martinelli, Stones)
  • Joe Lepper – Saka (Fernandes)
  • Geoff Dance – De Bruyne, Lewis (Fernandes, Doherty)
  • FPL General – De Bruyne, Odegaard (Martinelli, Fernandes)
  • Magnus Carlsen – No Transfers
  • Mark Sutherns – No Transfers
  • FPL Matthew – Odegaard (Martinelli)
  • Neale Rigg – Saka (Almiron)
  • Pras – Mahrez (Fernandes)
  • Suvansh – Odegaard, Saka (Fernandes, Martinelli)
  • Tom Freeman – Saka (Martinelli)
  • Tom Stephenson – No Transfers
  • Zophar – Saka, Tarkowski (Martinelli, Cancelo)

TEMPLATE

A midfield reshuffle was in order for the template, with an end to the “we don’t talk about Bruno memes” as Mr Fernandes left along with the much-maligned Martinelli, whose minutes are being munched at by Leandro Trossard (£6.7m).

Saka and Odegaard came in to fill the void. Despite Saka’s popularity, Rashford and Haaland are still the only ones at 100% ownership with FPL Matthew the only one not wanting to join the Bukayo party.

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Ward (13), Kepa (13)

Trippier (17), Shaw (15), White (11), Patterson (7), Bueno (5)

Rashford (18), Saka (17), De Bruyne (13), Odegaard (11), Andreas (10)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (12), Kane (8)

BENCH JAM

With reports of some jammy Rico Lewis (£3.9m) owners dodging a bullet as Luke Shaw’s points came off their bench, you know who you are (ahem, Geoff Dance), I thought it worth seeing who has benefitted the most from those benching skills:

FPL Harry has been the manager with the largest slice of variance having received 60 points from his bench over the season, although there was some bench wizardry earlier in the campaign which tarnishes this achievement. 

Meanwhile, Pras and Andy have benefitted less from auto sub jam and Ben Crellin has stacked his bench over the season perhaps characteristic of his safety-first approach to fixture rescheduling.

CONCLUSION

There is a danger that chips, glorious chips will dominate our thinking as we try to determine the optimal strategy for our teams and this requires plenty of thought.

Much depends on what happens in the Fulham vs Leeds FA Cup game as that will determine how big the blank in Gameweek 28 will be for many of us, with a contingent of Craven Cottagers already in place in the template along with plans for some Anfielders to join them.

The result will dictate whether a Free Hit is worthwhile, plus of course how the big double falls in Gameweek 29 for the likes of Brighton and Brentford. See, I told you it requires thought.

So, for now, probably best to focus on what we know now and that is, making sure we have enough players for Gameweek 25 and giving room for that man Mo.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Will u use freehit for gw25?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope. No need to.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I will if u do

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I wont, but just asking. U can try harder to be a moron?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes I can, and I'm pretty good at it.

          I don't see the point of a FH in 25 - all of the doubling teams are poor or in a poor run of form, so returns may not beat many SGW options. Most people can play at least 9 without hits and there are bigger blanks to come.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          You say that. But then you consistently make statements and add a question mark to the end of them.

          Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  2. AZERTY
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Difficult to estimate, but I would assume KDB's minutes will be limited against NFO?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Dunno, he had a rest recently - second guessing Pep rarely ends well - I think you play him and hope this week.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Agreed. Will be doing this with Mahrez next two GWs.

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes.

      Whether thats limited in the sense of "taken off on 58 with City 2 goals up" or "brought on on 72 with City 1 goal down" who knows?

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking at his playing time around CL games earlier in the season, he played in both PL games either side of their CL games with no significant reduction in minutes.

      Obviously, that could change now we're in the knockout phase, but I'd still expect him to start, but get reduced minutes especially if they are 2 or 3 goals up.

      Open Controls
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    This is how i'd line up for 25 without any moves. Have 1FT this week, 1 next and lots ITB.

    Kepa
    Bueno, Gabriel
    Martinelli, Saka, Mahrez
    Kane, Mitro, Haaland

    (Ward, Botman, Shaw, Trippier, Rashford, Mitoma)

    Which looks better?

    a. Martinelli to Odegaard and Botman to Doubling/non-blank defender (play 10)
    b. Mitro to Felix (or Jota/Nunez if feeling Brave) and Botman to Doubling or other non-blank defender (play 10)
    c. Botman and Shaw to 2no. Doubling/non-blank defenders (play 11)

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Of those listed, I'd go A.

      Do you have any route to Salah with your money ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, but realistically it involves transferring out Mahrez or Martinelli to make space (with the latter probably meaning a hit on top to afford). Not losing Rashford, Saka is a prime 25 player and Mitoma doesn't give funds (plus potential after).

        Probably too much compromise in the defence to get him in. Not sure I'd want to be stuck with him either

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, agree it's not an easy transfer for you.

      Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Decided to keep Kane so..

    Mitro ➡️ Felix
    Bruno ➡️ Maddison-4

    And play double Newcastle v Pool

    Or do Schar ➡️ Chelsea defender instead?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bruno move next week to avoid the hit? Or do you need the funds?

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Like Maddison transfer but won’t do Mitro > Felix

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I kinda like to Mitro > Felix move. Think Chelsea will find some shape to the end of the season and get Felix in before everyone does

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          -4 though

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Just the Mitro -> Felix move although I would save for this gw

            Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Both nice differential moves. Not sure the hit is warranted but up to you

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah could just do either one for free this wk and hold fire. Have some cash for mitro➡️felix

        Open Controls
  5. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Struggling with who to bench this week… Currently on:

    Ramsdale
    Trippier, Dunk, Shaw
    Odegaard, KDB, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland

    (Ward, Bueno, Rico Lewis, Greenwood)

    Thoughts on Bueno/Rico Lewis over Dunk perhaps?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bueno probably given its got 0-0 written all over it. I don't think Lewis offers a particularly high chance of starting, making a goal contribution or getting a clean sheet so I'd put him last.

      Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    GW25

    Kepa

    White Ake

    Odegaard Mahrez

    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    Currently I have 8 players, not including Bueno because I don’t think he will play. I will have 2FT + 1.2 ITB

    Saka is my priority and I don’t want Salah as it will cost too many moves to get him in. Any other transfers you think make sense?

    Pope/Trippier/Rashford/Mitoma will remain.

    Open to selling Shaw/Bueno/Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I suspect the answer is to sell the three you have identified for your 3FT (i'm including the one next week). Maybe upgrade Bueno this week and then do Shaw and Bruno to Saka and someone else in 25?

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bruno > Saka, maybe get Robbo or Trent and Bueno > someone who plays twice is what I‘d do then

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      So Bruno - Saka, and then maybe Shaw - James? I would try to get a defender who you'd play more than just 25 & 8 if possible

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can do one of the following;

        a) Shaw/Bueno/Bruno > TAA/Tarkowski/Saka

        b) Shaw/Bueno/Bruno > James/6.0/Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Or forget Bueno transfer (-4) and just do Shaw + Bruno > TAA/James + Saka.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I would just leave Bueno and buy Saka & James. My issue with Trent, besides form, is that you're stuck with him for MUN (horrible), bou (ok), then likely blank followed by the worst DGW29 of any team (mci che). Also not sure a hit for Tark/Kilman really pays off much.

            Open Controls
        2. Oneman
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Personally planning to avoid pool unless they come good Vs Newcastle so would favour b there

          Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bench March or Nketiah?

    Got Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      March

      Open Controls
  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw Cucurella
    KDB Bruno Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro

    Ward White Andreas Tarkowski 1FT 1ITB

    Save FT the right call here?

    Bruno Mitro > Salah 5-6M fwd DGW25

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes I'd say so

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      ye, also think the order is right - Andreas 1st bench maybe

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep fine roll

      Open Controls
  9. T.Henry14
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    1FT / 1.8 ITB

    Pope, Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, White, Tarkowski, Lewis
    KDB, Rashford, Saka, Martineli, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Greenwood

    Save FT for GW25?

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      100%

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    How many cs for each one(excluding 25)
    Raya: CRY,FUL,dgw(eve/sou)
    Kepa: SOU, LEE, lei

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      For Raya, CRY looks pretty safe, maybe not FUL. Good chance of a massive haul in 27, would expect at least 1, maybe 2 CS there.

      Kepa maybe just SOU. I think Chelsea is quite a nice matchup for Leeds, and struggle to see anyone keeping Leicester out at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Do you think it’s worth going. Raya then and switch to Kepa for 28 if he blanks? Heard that Zaha will be back this weekend so I’m afraid Palace score

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I still rate Raya as the top GK long-term, but if the blanks are too awkward to navigate with your squad Kepa is a great option. Can't really go wrong with either of them I reckon. Not sure if I would buy Raya only to sell again in 28 - rather just sell your other GK for someone to cover (like Leno, or even Kepa)

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Alright thanks a lot mate, I’m going FH25 WC29 so I asked the question above to see if Raya outscores Kepa by more than 4 pts (so he’s worth the switch) over 24,26,27

            Open Controls
  11. Paddyburns
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trips, Botman, Shaw(Ream, Patterson)
    Rash, KDB, Saka, Martinelli(Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    1 FT 0,4 ITB

    A: Botman ➡️ Tark or Kilman
    B: Martinelli ➡️Mitoma
    Or just roll the FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Paddyburns
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tark or Kilman?

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Tark, i prefer Dawson over kilman because of attacking returns.

          Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would start Ream over Botman.Save.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    4. Paddyburns
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
  12. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Reasonable to assume White gets his place back after yesterday's rest / benching?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  13. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman shaw
    Saka Rashford KDB Ø
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Save 1FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Skengzema
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Forgot to say, 1.5itb!

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      same here, either save or move Botman

      Open Controls
      1. Skengzema
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably going to get Tarkowski in for botman

        Open Controls
  14. luk46
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Not sure whether to save or move Bueno/Botman out this week…
    Should I start Bueno and hope he plays? 1ft with 3.7m itb

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Bueno/Botman
    Saka Ødegaard Rashford Bruno
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    Ward Andreas Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably botman to Tarkowski/Dawson.

      Open Controls
      1. luk46
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        ye, then sell Bruno and Shaw for gw25 I guess, even tho I’m not a fan of these two defenses and the fixtures are pretty tough

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, defensive transfers aren't that convening, but with those doubles/having fixture @gw25/gw28 i think it may worth the transfer.

          Open Controls
  15. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Tarkowski or Kilman and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tarkowski better for the double bec he can score, Kilman better if u have to start someone this gw

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tark.

      Due to the Dyche defence-oriented set up and far greater goal threat with Tark,

      Open Controls
  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Afternoon.

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Fernandes Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    Ward // Andreas Bueno Cancelo*

    Defenders:

    1) Do you think TAA is worth it in GW25? My budget can't really stretch to it easily (if I get Salah, which I probably will).

    2) Would you start Bueno over anyone this weekend? Who? Not sure if he starts but decent CS odds.

    3) James in for Cancelo this weekend? Perhaps depends on (1) - and then bench who else?... Just concerned that James might be rested, and maybe even Silva (who makes our defence a million times better). On the other hands Potter desperate needs a win..!

    Side Note:

    Having Kane in GW25 (CHE) instead of a cheapie & a Man City mid (BOU) probably loses out sadly - but not sure I'll benefit from taking hit to get one in, who I may have to sell for GW28 anyway. I think I move Shaw to someone (~5.5m max in GW25).

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.