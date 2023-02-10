83
Fixtures February 10

FPL Double Gameweek 27 confirmed for Brighton, Brentford, Palace + Soton

Four teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after the rearrangement of two previously postponed fixtures.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton are the clubs involved, with their new Gameweek 27 schedules as follows:

  • Brentford: Everton (a) + Southampton (a)
  • Brighton: Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h)
  • Crystal Palace: Manchester City (h) + Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
  • Southampton: Manchester United (a) + Brentford (h)

INITIAL REACTION

Brentford’s double-header immediately catches the eye, with both opponents currently inside the Premier League’s bottom three.

Brighton, meanwhile, face a trip to Elland Road before hosting rivals Crystal Palace, who they happen to meet on Saturday in the reverse fixture.

However, it’s worth noting both sides will blank in Gameweek 25, due to Newcastle United and Manchester United’s involvement in the EFL Cup final.

That will temper any immediate enthusiasm, although as soon as that blank passes, expect interest in the likes of Ivan Toney (£7.7m) – providing he is still available – and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.2m) to pick up.

At that stage, the status of Blank Gameweek 28 will be clearer, too. As it stands, Brentford, Brighton and Southampton’s fixtures are all at risk of being postponed. 

BRIGHTON BOTHER

Mitoma’s stock will only rise but Brighton could potentially face the following schedule, making it extremely difficult for FPL managers to navigate.

  • Gameweek 23: Crystal Palace (a)
  • Gameweek 24: Fulham (h)
  • Gameweek 25:
  • Gameweek 26: West Ham United (h)
  • Gameweek 27: Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h)
  • Gameweek 28: potential Blank
  • Gameweek 29: potential Double
  • Gameweek 30: Tottenham Hotspur (a)
  • Gameweek 31: Chelsea (a)
  • Gameweek 32: potential Blank

As for Crystal Palace and Southampton, it’s unlikely their assets will be afforded too much attention given their schedules, unless they can quickly find some form.

  1. Poontang Steelers
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is the best sub 6.5 midfielder to downgrade Martinelli to? I have 2FTs and changing my third arsenal player to Nket. Any Everton or Wolves players worth a punt due to DGW 25?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope, Mitoma.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This

  2. The Great Statuto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello folks, quick question. I've been a long term paid up member but dont use the actual data area, just signed up for articles and such and to support the site. Also havn't been active for a while. But since recently coming back online notice the sort by difficulty of fixtures in the ticker has gone. Have I missed something here can anyone tell me please?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Have to use the fixture ticker in the members area for that now

  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Andreas to Odegaard
    B) Andreas, Shaw to Saka, Tarkowski (-4)
    C) Bruno to Saka/Odegaard

    A and B would mean benching Mitro/Mitoma

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    With Brighton Brentford having decent doubles now in 27 but blank in 28 means going to be difficult to load up with them without playing a chip

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      * highly likely to blank in 28 but we won’t know until after 26

  5. urosz
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bench one
    A) Kulu
    B) Andreas
    C) Toney
    D) Rashford

  6. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Haaland(TC) or save it for potentially better Haaland DGW?

