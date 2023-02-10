FPL Double Gameweek 27 confirmed for Brighton, Brentford, Palace + Soton

Four teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after the rearrangement of two previously postponed fixtures.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton are the clubs involved, with their new Gameweek 27 schedules as follows:

Brentford : Everton (a) + Southampton (a)

: Everton (a) + Southampton (a) Brighton : Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h)

: Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h) Crystal Palace : Manchester City (h) + Brighton and Hove Albion (a)

: Manchester City (h) + Brighton and Hove Albion (a) Southampton: Manchester United (a) + Brentford (h)

INITIAL REACTION

Brentford’s double-header immediately catches the eye, with both opponents currently inside the Premier League’s bottom three.

Brighton, meanwhile, face a trip to Elland Road before hosting rivals Crystal Palace, who they happen to meet on Saturday in the reverse fixture.

However, it’s worth noting both sides will blank in Gameweek 25, due to Newcastle United and Manchester United’s involvement in the EFL Cup final.

That will temper any immediate enthusiasm, although as soon as that blank passes, expect interest in the likes of Ivan Toney (£7.7m) – providing he is still available – and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.2m) to pick up.

At that stage, the status of Blank Gameweek 28 will be clearer, too. As it stands, Brentford, Brighton and Southampton’s fixtures are all at risk of being postponed.

BRIGHTON BOTHER

Mitoma’s stock will only rise but Brighton could potentially face the following schedule, making it extremely difficult for FPL managers to navigate.

Gameweek 23 : Crystal Palace (a)

: Crystal Palace (a) Gameweek 24 : Fulham (h)

: Fulham (h) Gameweek 25 : –

: – Gameweek 26 : West Ham United (h)

: West Ham United (h) Gameweek 27 : Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h)

: Leeds United (a) + Crystal Palace (h) Gameweek 28 : potential Blank

: potential Blank Gameweek 29 : potential Double

: potential Double Gameweek 30 : Tottenham Hotspur (a)

: Tottenham Hotspur (a) Gameweek 31 : Chelsea (a)

: Chelsea (a) Gameweek 32: potential Blank

As for Crystal Palace and Southampton, it’s unlikely their assets will be afforded too much attention given their schedules, unless they can quickly find some form.