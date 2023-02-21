The best UCL Fantasy captains for Matchday 7

2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues with the second half of Matchday 7 – the remaining four first-leg matches.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, the official UCL Fantasy game also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, Louis (aka FPLReactions) takes a look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s best captaincy options.

Best Tuesday captain – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m)

Napoli go into their tie against Frankfurt in fantastic form. The Italian league leaders sit 15 points clear, winning eight of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been in fine form. The Georgian talent has bagged a whopping ten goals and nine assists during his 19 league matches so far. He’s also excelled in the Champions League group stage, delivering two double-digit hauls in Matchdays 3 and 4, showing he can also do it on the big stage.

Furthermore, he has recently picked up penalty-taking duties, which only boosts his captaincy appeal. He is the standout option for Tuesday night.

Tuesday differential captains

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (€7.8m) should also be considered if he has recovered from his knock picked up in his most recent league match. The Nigerian has 18 goals and three assists in Serie A.

Many could even consider Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (€10.6m) if fit. In his last ten matches in all competitions, he has scored eight goals and provided three assists. It's good preparation for facing a Liverpool side that's struggling for defensive consistency.

Some could even go for Mohamed Salah (€11.3m). The Liverpool midfielder collected an incredible four double-digit hauls during the group stage.

Best Wednesday captain – Erling Haaland (€11m)

Manchester City topped their Champions League group with 14 points and 14 goals, whilst averaging two goals per game throughout their last ten matches in all competitions. Upcoming opponents RB Leipzig are in great form but did recently slip up and lose 2-1 at home to Union Berlin.

Erling Haaland looks to be Wednesday’s best captaincy option. The forward has already accumulated a massive 26 goals and four assists in the Premier League. His explosiveness means there is massive potential going into any given game.

Wednesday differential captains