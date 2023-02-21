The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The final of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), a round where four top-flight teams will not participate, which will really test the remaining managers.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the semi-finals can be viewed here

After automatic substitutions were made, the final four had almost identical line-ups. In fact, both finalists had five-point semi-final victories that hinged on Martin Odegaard.

Victors Colombo Geezers and TwoTon Ted collected Odegaard’s eight points, whilst Spectrum and WEAK BECOME HEROS both surprisingly benched the Norwegian and had to make do with Kevin De Bruyne’s two points.

Using the FPL Team site, this is how the final looks before any transfers are made.

Colombo Geezers (on the left) has £4m in the bank and, having Wildcarded in Gameweek 22, can field ten men and use two free transfers.

TwoTon Ted, meanwhile, has £4.5m in the bank to spend and an almost-complete XI. He also opted to roll over the Gameweek 24 transfer, allowing him two free switches.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the semi-finals can be viewed here

In the FFS Members Cup, both Mani10000g and Alcmckay had above-average weekends, such that the latter lost but still scored nine more points than finalist Whitty‘s 57.

Both decided to captain Marcus Rashford, with the only differences being Harry Kane over Ivan Toney and the autosub which gave Mani10000g Gabriel Martinelli’s cameo and stoppage-time goal.

Bruno Fernandes’ 12-point haul ensured Whitty overcame Lionac in the other semi.

Both finalists are currently set to field ten men in Gameweek 25 but Mani (on the left) has two free transfers, compared to Whitty’s one, as well as Martinelli’s double over Andreas Pereira at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.