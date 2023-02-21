225
FFS Cup February 21

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The final of both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), a round where four top-flight teams will not participate, which will really test the remaining managers.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the semi-finals can be viewed here

After automatic substitutions were made, the final four had almost identical line-ups. In fact, both finalists had five-point semi-final victories that hinged on Martin Odegaard.

Victors Colombo Geezers and TwoTon Ted collected Odegaard’s eight points, whilst Spectrum and WEAK BECOME HEROS both surprisingly benched the Norwegian and had to make do with Kevin De Bruyne’s two points.

Using the FPL Team site, this is how the final looks before any transfers are made.

Colombo Geezers (on the left) has £4m in the bank and, having Wildcarded in Gameweek 22, can field ten men and use two free transfers.

TwoTon Ted, meanwhile, has £4.5m in the bank to spend and an almost-complete XI. He also opted to roll over the Gameweek 24 transfer, allowing him two free switches.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the semi-finals can be viewed here

In the FFS Members Cup, both Mani10000g and Alcmckay had above-average weekends, such that the latter lost but still scored nine more points than finalist Whitty‘s 57.

Both decided to captain Marcus Rashford, with the only differences being Harry Kane over Ivan Toney and the autosub which gave Mani10000g Gabriel Martinelli’s cameo and stoppage-time goal.

Bruno Fernandes’ 12-point haul ensured Whitty overcame Lionac in the other semi.

Both finalists are currently set to field ten men in Gameweek 25 but Mani (on the left) has two free transfers, compared to Whitty’s one, as well as Martinelli’s double over Andreas Pereira at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

  • 1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
  • 2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
  • 3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

Post a Comment
  1. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    No one thinking of captaining martinelli?

    1. Fitzy.
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's a statement, not a question

      1. Gunnerssss
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        So?

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      no but so glad i didnt sell him now

      Open Controls
      1. AZERTY
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Why? Did I miss something?

        Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Aké( Mee Shaw Tripper Patterson)
    Mahrez Saka Ødegaard ( Rashford Mitoma)
    Kane Haaland Mitro
    Just 7 Players Playing
    2 FT 4.3 M itb
    Would u got this team ?
    Or Better FH Team ?
    Pickford ( Ward)
    Tarkowski TAA Robbo ( Kilman Ream)
    Salah© Ødegaard Saka Iwobi Mahrez
    Haaland Nketiah

    1. The Mentaculus
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would save FH. Fielding 10 for free with 2 defender transfers looks perfectly fine, and you can easily get TAA

      1. OptimusBlack
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Goonerly
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    Really stumbling between Gomez or Tarkowski, so will try to make a case for both of them here and see if it helps typing it out!

    Gomez:
    Cheapest route into the Liverpool defence, has impressed lately and will surely improve with VVD returning to partner him. We've seen earlier that he can attract BPS in low-scoring matches. And against Palace and Wolves you would expect Liverpool, with VVD back, to keep at least 1 clean sheet.

    The worry is of course the looming rotation risk of Matip who is surely behind Gomez in line for the CB spot. but with 3 games with few days rest in between, he should see some minutes. Could be from the bench maybe, but that's hoping for a lot.
    The game against Madrid tonight may give more answers. I've seen people suggest that he is a transfer waiting to happen, but until Konaté is back, I think it's Gomez' spot to lose.

    Tarkowski:
    Just as cheap, but even more reliable in terms of minutes and goal threat, as evidenced by the last few games with Dyche in charge. Tark should be good in GW26 as well, with Everton facing Nottingham Forrest. Even if Everton concede in one, or both, matches in DGW25, it'll propably just be the one goal, so you could still be looking at 4 points as a minimum for Tarkowski. And he could well just stay in your team for the rest of the season due to price, assurance of minutes and Everton defending well.

    I do however fancy both Villa and Arsenal to score, with the form they're in, so it'll be just as much hoping for an attacking return from Tark, especially against Arsenal where many will be hopeful of their Arsenal attackers delivering points.

    TLDR; Gomez higher ceiling, but more rotation risk.
    Tarkowski more nailed, but facing two teams in good attacking form.

    Guess I'm leaning towards Gomez, but hoping tonight's match can help me decide

    1. Goonerly
    1. Goonerly
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Also, I should add that this post is only relevant to those who can't afford TAA in Gomez' place, such as myself. If I could bring in TAA easily, I'd do so!

      1. Eleven Hag
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        I for one think TAA's ceiling is as good as Salah due to the nature of fixtures, they may opt to go for crosses from fullbacks to open up both palace and wolves parked defenses, and could be a clean sheet there, hence I may prioritise getting TAA over Salah and captain Saka

        Open Controls
    2. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Gomez risk of minutes is just too big for me to consider him. I think he starts today in Champions League so for me it's very unlikely Klopp won't play Matip at least in the first DGW game. I would just go Tarkowski if I can't afford TAA/Robbo/VVD.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        If he does, and isn't subbed off early for Matip, or if we here something from Klopp, I agree, it swings it more towards Tarkowski

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'm not sure I agree with Gomez having higher ceiling than Tarkowski. Liverpool conceded 2xG against 10 men Newcastle and has no attacking threat.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        It's not much, I agree, but I see Everton conceding in both games and Liverpool keeping at least 1 clean sheet. And if it's the one where Gomez plays, that's enough to outscore Tarkowski

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 16 mins ago

          I think you're underestimating Everton when they play at home

          Open Controls
  4. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Any potential plumb looking doubles for 29? All form/top sides seem to have 1 tough fixture that week.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Man C v Liverpool and Newcastle v Man U will definitely happen that week, so that isn't "plumb" on paper for a DGW for any of those four teams if they get one. The rest I guess we'll have to wait and see which games they slot in that week.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Chelsea: AVL LIV
      Leicester: cry AVL

      Newcastle v Man Utd, Brighton v Brentford, plus the lack of DGW for City & Arsenal, all kind of block any obvious gold-mine doubles. But then having my TC available still skews me toward TC34, BB29

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Isn't it "plump"? 😛

      I agree though, 29 isn't looking that attractive.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Think they mean plum. Though some doubles look more like prunes.

        Open Controls
        1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          No he means plume as in those fixtures are so plume

          Open Controls
      2. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Any fruity arrangement will do 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    for those getting Gapko in as a cheap alternative to salah, prepare for some tears. jota is back, bobby is back. i just dont see him playing both palace game and wolves.

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Surely they are aware of that and their argument is they would use the funds to get TAA/Robbo instead of cheap Everton defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        This. For me it's either TAA + Gakpo or Tarkowski + Salah, former might even be better if not captaining Salah

        Open Controls
  6. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    With Brighton's DGW27 looking pretty much confirmed, I really like WC27 FH28 BB29 chip strategy. We'll know FH28 blanks before GW26 deadline I think so I guess that's the time to decide on a strategy, but it looks the way to go for me - obviously team-dependent. However I feel most people like dead-ending into FH28 and using WC/FH in 29?

    Open Controls
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Dead-ending into BGW28*

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      How heavy will you go on Brighton and Brentford in your WC27? 3 each?

      I like the idea of WC27 but there are still some lovely single fixtures for top teams.

      Open Controls
      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Probably 3 Brighton and Toney at least. Haven't looked at drafts yet, but you should still be able to get the optimal 3 Arsenal and other template picks.

        Open Controls
        1. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          I, like a lot of others, have Kane and Haaland, meaning that if you have Toney and double up on Mitoma and March in GW27 you will most likely have to bench a big hitter (Odegaard, Saka, Rashford, Kane etc).
          I'm happy with Toney, March/Mitoma and Estupinan for GW27.
          3 doublers will be enough.
          Could be a good opportunity to BB in GW27 though, if you do double up on Mitoma and March.

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think there is another big blank, potentially in 32 which may mess up those plans.

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        If he loads up on Brentford, Liverpool, BHA players, he should be good for 32. Basically BHA, MUN, MCI assets are ones which should blank in 32, and if you leave one of each on bench, should manage it

        Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      In fact you almost want to WC in 26 so you can BB in 27 with your brighton/brentford bench!

      Open Controls
      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Worth looking at for sure - however you wouldn't actually BB your DGW players, just other single GWers that have a good fixtures.

        Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Brighton double already confirmed. Game was moved forward 24 hours to avoid rail strikes.

      Open Controls
  7. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    2FT 2.6itb
    Kepa Ward
    Tete Akanji Shaw* Trippier* Patterson
    Odegaard Martinelli Andreas Rashford* Bruno*
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    A) Shaw/Bruno > Gomez or Tarkowski /Salah(c) Free
    B) Akanji/Patterson/Bruno > TAA/Tarkowski/Gakpo (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    My planning for GW25 is nothing short of poor *facepalm*
    I have to do one to get me to 9/10 players

    a) Gomez for -4 (9 DGW players)
    b) TAA for -8 (10 DGW players)

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      B, think TAA will outscore Gomez by over 4 points

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  9. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    So it's my birthday today. Nothing major, just my 39th. It gives you scope to reflect on things though, and I've been doing that this morning.

    I just wanted to say thanks to this whole community, really. I'm a bit of a lurker tbh. I usually have the page open while I'm at work and check in throughout the day. I add my two cents from time to time where I can but generally just enjoy the familiarity of seeing the regular faces, appreciating we're in a place with likeminded people, and have the odd laugh at the occasional random thread that appears.

    We're all lucky to have each other, is what I suppose I'm saying. Even if we're all just strangers in a forum discussing something we have in common!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Happy Birthday! 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Happy birthday BK

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Great post - Happy Birthday

      Open Controls
    4. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Happy birthday 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Had my birthday recently too, happy bday to you sir !

      Open Controls
    6. Malkmus
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Happy Birthday!

      Open Controls
    7. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Many Happy Returns! 🙂

      Open Controls
    8. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Happy birthday mate, we are almost the same age.

      Open Controls
    9. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Happy Birthday!

      Open Controls
    10. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      Have a good one, big 4-0 next year.

      Yes there are some really decent people on the forum, especially during the week when it's quieter.

      Open Controls
      1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Thank you for your kind words

        Open Controls
    11. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Thanks everyone! Means a lot! Just trying to convince my boss that i've finished everything i need to do so i can go to town for the afternoon! 🙂

      Open Controls
    12. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Happy birthday. I hope you have a great one!

      Open Controls
  10. Jappers
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Looking to bring in Tarkowski, which one below would you remove him for? Both have doubles, but have been injured or not getting the minutes…

    A - Patterson

    B - Beuno

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      The one that just back from a long injury

      Open Controls
      1. Jappers
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        yeah you'd think, but worried that he'll be back in the starting line-up soon...then its a wasted transfer...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Difficult to say if he will take starts away from Coleman. Right now you know for sure Tark is nailed

          Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Dyche is the least Tinkerbell manager in this league and players only drop out when breaking bones or perhaps not busting their guts.
      A

      Open Controls
  11. Malkmus
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Morning all. Any thoughts on this? 0FT, 0.2 ITB.

    Kepa
    Tarko - White - Bueno
    Saka (c) - Salah - KDB - Andreas
    Haaland - Mitro - Nketiah

    Subs - Ake, Shaw, Rash

    A - Save
    B - KDB to Gakpo (-4)
    C - Other

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  12. KUNingas
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    2 FTs, 3.9ITB
    Main fear is to go without Saka, worth a hit to transfer him in?

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier*, Dalot*, White, Botman*, Bueno
    Bruno*, Mahrez, Rashford*, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    A) Bruno, Dalot -> Salah, Tarkowski
    B) Bruno, Martinelli, Dalot -> Gakpo, Saka, TAA (-4)
    C) Bruno, Dalot, Botman, Martinelli -> Salah, Tarkowski, Patterson, Saka (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'd either do A or B, with the decision based on whether you'd captain Salah or Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Thanks! Would love to have both Salah and Saka but essentially would mean downgrading Kane..

        Open Controls
    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      You can get carried away with hits in a DGW. I was on a -12 yesterday 🙂

      C covers a lot but I think B would be enough

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        I know the feeling.. I'm always playing carefully and avoiding hits but DGW is DGW 🙂
        With option C I'd have to hope Patterson would get some minutes, maybe not worth a risk

        Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      B
      Saka, as a long term pick, is definitely worth a hit.

      Open Controls
    4. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts? 2 ft 3.1 in bank

    Shaw patterson Kulu
    To Gakpo taa Tark-4?
    Just leave patterson hope for cameos!
    Kulu has a game, but only 1 return since restart, frustrating to own
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  14. Jappers
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Tying myself into all sort of knots after reading the comments above, what is best to do?

    Current team

    Kepa (ward)
    Tripper, shaw, Gabriel (patterson, bueno)
    KDB, Odegard, Mitoma, Rashford, Andreas
    Nketiah, Kane, Haaland

    2.9 ITB, and 2 FT.

    1 - KDB and Shaw to Salah and TAA (gives me 9 players, 10 if Bueno plays)
    2 - KDB and Shaw to Salah and TAA, and Patterson to Tarkowski (gives me 10 players) for a minus 4
    3 - KDB to saka, Gabriel to TAA, Patterson to Tark - (gives me 9 players, 10 if bueno plays) for a minus 4

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      1. Patterson might get couple of points from the bench, not sure if Tarkowski would get 4 points more.

      Open Controls

