FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 24, another good one for Marcus Rashford captainers.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Still on top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) is Wannastop Chou, who is now 23rd overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for an eighth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 24 was semi-final time in the FFS Open Cup, with Colombo Geezers winning 51-46 against Spectrum and TwoTon Ted beating WEAK BECOME HEROES 52-47.

They will compete in this week’s final, as Spectrum (99,530th) will play WEAK BECOME HEROES (241,575th) in the third place playoff.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also semi-finals in the FFS Members Cup, with Mani10000g winning 74-66 versus Alcmckay and Whitty beating Lionac 57-52.

So Mani10000g (5,497th) will face Whitty (48,455th) in the final, whilst Lionac (6,243th) is against Alcmckay (293,848th) in the third place playoff.

Both Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 24 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 47 points after hits, meaning that 67 or 68 teams have been removed and 470 or 471 are through to Gameweek 25.

Victor Hoffman was the top scorer with 78, including double-digit hauls from captain Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Long-time leader Sameer Sohail was held to a draw by David Meechan in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, allowing RoyArve Garvic to go level with him on points, albeit with a lower overall ranking.

Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1 is now the outright highest scorer in the Head-to Head Leagues with 64 points out of a possible 72. He is 6,048th overall, the new leader of the Top 1k ANY Season mini-league and was 14th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated.

See Lord’s community article for a full Gameweek 24 Round-up of the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and sits at 1,756th in the global rankings.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also sets the pace in the FFScout Family mini-league, nine points ahead of Callum Bushell.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) is first in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is 627th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Apart from a first-place invader who isn’t eligible for this league, the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) is Richard Clarke.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s a similar situation in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b), where Jono Sumner is doing best of all eligible participants.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 14th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll is ahead for a tenth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Andy Mason leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Nimrod Singerman is the new number one in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He has had four top 9k finishes in the last six seasons and is 64th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

It’s now three weeks on top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for Tom Carroll.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Vlad Larionov leads my December to May League (league code 02vm22) after captaining Rashford for the third time during the last five weeks. In the eight Gameweeks since the World Cup, he has risen from 4.6m to 673k.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.