3pm team news: Nketiah benched, Martinelli starts

Four Premier League matches get underway at 3pm GMT this afternoon.

Two of the sides ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25, Arsenal and Everton, feature, while seven of the eight teams in action are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Much of the Fantasy interest centres around Arsenal and there is mixed news on the line-up front, depending on who you own.

Gabriel Martinelli does return to the Gunners’ starting XI after his goalscoring cameo at Villa Park last weekend but it’s Eddie Nketiah, not Leandro Trossard, who makes way to accommodate him.

That’ll mean either Martinelli or Trossard will be leading the line for the visitors at the King Power Stadium today.

The league leaders are otherwise unchanged, with Thomas Partey back in the squad after injury but only among the substitutes.

As for Leicester City, James Maddison isn’t fit enough to feature because of a niggly, ongoing knee injury.

Maddison, who isn’t even in the squad, is among two players to make way from Brendan Rodgers’ last starting XI.

Nampalys Mendy also drops out as Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet are recalled.

Everton are unsurprisingly unchanged for the visit of Aston Villa, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and budget FPL defender Nathan Patterson not even among the substitutes.

Unai Emery, however, has made three changes to the side beaten by Arsenal last Saturday, with Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey coming into the side in place of Alex Moreno, Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia.

Coutinho misses out entirely.

There’s only one alteration across the two teams at Elland Road, where Leeds United take on unchanged Southampton.

Javi Gracia brings Brenden Aaronson into his side at the expense of the benched Crysencio Summerville for his first match in the Leeds hotseat.

There’s a lot more rotation to report at the London Stadium, where David Moyes has seemingly ditched the wing-back system and reverted to a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.

That spells bad news for Emerson Palmieri, who is benched along with Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio.

Ben Johnson, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma and Danny Ings all come into the side, with Ings making his first West Ham start,

As for Forest, Neco Williams and Chris Wood return at the expense of the injured Serge Aurier and the benched Danilo.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Maupay

Subs: Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Keane, Davies, Vinagre, Gray, Holgate, Simms

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Dendoncker, Moreno, Durán, Sinisalo, Chambers, Young, Traoré, Zych, Buendía

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Wober, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Bamford

Subs: Monteiro, Joseph, Gyabi, Robles, Summerville, Rutter, Roca, Kristensen, Greenwood

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Sulemana, Onuachu

Subs: Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Alcaraz, Caballero, Mara, Djenepo, Walcott, Armstrong, Diallo

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Tete, Praet, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Tielemens, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumare.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Whitee, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen, Ings

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Scammaca, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Emerson

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Freuler, Shelvey, Colback, Gibbs-White; Wood, Johnson

Subs: Gustavo Scarpa, Surridge, Toffolo, Dennis, Lingard, Ayew, Hennessey, Danilo, Mangala

