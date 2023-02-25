892
Dugout Discussion February 25

3pm team news: Nketiah benched, Martinelli starts

892 Comments
Share

Four Premier League matches get underway at 3pm GMT this afternoon.

Two of the sides ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25, Arsenal and Everton, feature, while seven of the eight teams in action are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Much of the Fantasy interest centres around Arsenal and there is mixed news on the line-up front, depending on who you own.

Gabriel Martinelli does return to the Gunners’ starting XI after his goalscoring cameo at Villa Park last weekend but it’s Eddie Nketiah, not Leandro Trossard, who makes way to accommodate him.

That’ll mean either Martinelli or Trossard will be leading the line for the visitors at the King Power Stadium today.

The league leaders are otherwise unchanged, with Thomas Partey back in the squad after injury but only among the substitutes.

As for Leicester City, James Maddison isn’t fit enough to feature because of a niggly, ongoing knee injury.

Maddison, who isn’t even in the squad, is among two players to make way from Brendan Rodgers’ last starting XI.

Nampalys Mendy also drops out as Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet are recalled.

Everton are unsurprisingly unchanged for the visit of Aston Villa, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and budget FPL defender Nathan Patterson not even among the substitutes.

Unai Emery, however, has made three changes to the side beaten by Arsenal last Saturday, with Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey coming into the side in place of Alex Moreno, Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia.

Coutinho misses out entirely.

There’s only one alteration across the two teams at Elland Road, where Leeds United take on unchanged Southampton.

Javi Gracia brings Brenden Aaronson into his side at the expense of the benched Crysencio Summerville for his first match in the Leeds hotseat.

There’s a lot more rotation to report at the London Stadium, where David Moyes has seemingly ditched the wing-back system and reverted to a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.

That spells bad news for Emerson Palmieri, who is benched along with Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio.

Ben Johnson, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma and Danny Ings all come into the side, with Ings making his first West Ham start,

As for Forest, Neco Williams and Chris Wood return at the expense of the injured Serge Aurier and the benched Danilo.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Maupay

Subs: Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Keane, Davies, Vinagre, Gray, Holgate, Simms

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Dendoncker, Moreno, Durán, Sinisalo, Chambers, Young, Traoré, Zych, Buendía

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Wober, Adams, McKennie, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Bamford

Subs: Monteiro, Joseph, Gyabi, Robles, Summerville, Rutter, Roca, Kristensen, Greenwood

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Sulemana, Onuachu

Subs: Walker-Peters, Caleta-Car, Alcaraz, Caballero, Mara, Djenepo, Walcott, Armstrong, Diallo

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Tete, Praet, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Tielemens, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Mendy, Thomas, Soumare.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Whitee, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen, Ings

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Scammaca, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Emerson

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi, Freuler, Shelvey, Colback, Gibbs-White; Wood, Johnson

Subs: Gustavo Scarpa, Surridge, Toffolo, Dennis, Lingard, Ayew, Hennessey, Danilo, Mangala

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

892 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I hate this game. :sulk:

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Doesn't look like the average is very high so most people not having good GW

      Open Controls
  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Time to sell Mahrez?

    Which City mid to get as replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      None I'm going for Brighton mid

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      One City only. Haaland. Better value elsewhere

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think he's out for me. Not sure who to get in when I've already got Mitoma

      Open Controls
    4. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      if u already have chosen to invest to ManC mid then I would stick with the choice. there can be subs and cameos, especially with ManC and Pep

      Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Why? Rested today doesn’t mean rested next game too, it means he’s likely to start

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Next game is FA cup so could again be rotated in PL

        Open Controls
  3. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Theres basically no difference if N.Williams plays 0 or 90mins, he still manages to get 0pts.

    Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Tyrone Mings my highest scorer!!! ….. and Devante Cole….Thankfully my beloved Barnsley have been exceptional this afternoon!!! Been a great atmosphere at Oakwell!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gabriel will be mine.

      Unless Haaland or Akanji get double figures this evening.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nice 3 bonus for Gabriel mate!! Haaland and Ake here, hoping Ake can reimburse my for coming on for 1 minute to block Tarkowski bench points!! Haha still hurts

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          *last weekend

          Open Controls
  5. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Haaland is the only safe city player at this point

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Ederson

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Not recommended tho

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      I finally get an Akanji start, though!

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I suspect Dias might be, but given they'll probably be prioritising Champions League it might just be Ederson atm...

      Open Controls
  6. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    West Ham was the key after all

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes but who’d have guessed Ings and Rice?

      Open Controls
  7. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    This City lineup is absolutely dreadful

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Yawn

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Pep wants to make it close

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Pep feeling at his absolute baldest today.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.