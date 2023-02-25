31
Scoreboard February 25

FPL Gameweek 25: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece on Sunday.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Crystal Palace0 – 0Liverpool
Bournemouth1 – 4Manchester City
West Ham United4 – 0Nottingham Forest
Leicester City0 – 1Arsenal
Leeds United1 – 0Southampton
Everton0 – 2Aston Villa
Fulham1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wow

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      What?

  2. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Saka (c) = Salah (c)

    We are all losers.

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah but Saka was dreadful, not a single pen touch. NPXgi not even on the list above. Terrible.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah there was a pen check....

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Stuck in a bus with no driver.
    Can anyone entertain me?

    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      You should watch the full replay of the Liverpool game. Great fun.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jesus take the wheel...

  4. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Matip owners group hug 😀

  5. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who will be the best captain GW25?
    Haaland 9 x 2
    Saka 3 x 2 plus a game to go

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You would take Saka (c) still.
      Haaland is on 10 pts x 2 mate....

  6. pstokes2010
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    How does 43 points with 7 players to go rate against people on here?

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Pish.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      37 with 8 to go. Tidy green arrow though

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wait, no, 44, forgot about the bonus points

        1. Scalper
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Way to go Benjamin

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Thank you Samir!

      2. pstokes2010
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Actually have 8, forgot about Kane. Don’t have a huge green arrow but seems to be a decent score.

    3. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      34 with 9 (9th is bueno if darwin doesnt play against wolves)

    4. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah yeah

    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sorry bud

    6. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      44 with 8 to go

    7. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      40 with 8 to go

      5k green arrow

  7. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    need a Chelsea defensive masterclass tomorrow...

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Double Chelsea here so yes. Alos Kane. What am I doing? 😆

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Kepa saving a Kane penalty but Kane scoring the rebound?

      2. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        well, you'll take the defensive masterclass of course!

  8. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Everton's failure to score with those stats is almost impressive

    Did Martinez have one of his days, or was this just bad finishing?

  9. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    I think I know the reason to why Salah didn't score tonight... he never got the ball from Guaita in front of goal.

  10. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    just now

    In GW27, who could score more?

    A) Trent (Bou away)

    B) dgw player (Mee or Espu)

    A or B plz

    1. pstokes2010
      • 12 Years
      just now

      dgw player.

