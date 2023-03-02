FPL Gameweek 26 differentials: Mac Allister, Pinnock + Barnes

Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

All these teams have at least one ‘double’ over the next four Gameweeks, with Brentford and Leicester also in action in Blank Gameweek 28.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER

FPL ownership : 2.5%

: 2.5% Price : £5.4m

: £5.4m GW26-30 fixtures: WHU | lee + CRY | – | BRE + bou | tot

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) has largely been overlooked in FPL due to the displays of fellow Brighton midfielders Karou Mitoma (£5.3m) and Solly March (£5.1m).

However, after being shifted into a more advanced no. 10 role in Roberto De Zerbi’s 4-2-3-1 formation, his underlying attacking stats have rocketed.

It’s a small sample size, but in his last two matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace, Mac Allister has racked up 11 shots, four big chances and 1.99 expected goals (xG), more than any other FPL player in any position. The caveat being he has failed to return, but the fact he is getting into good shooting positions is encouraging.

It’s hard to say if Mac Allister will remain as a no. 10 in light of Adam Lallana’s (£4.8m) hamstring injury, but he does feel like the obvious solution, given that it’s a position he played to great effect for Argentina in Qatar. Still, there is some risk attached, with many Albion fans calling for him to be deployed in a deeper role alongside Moises Caicedo (£5.0m).

The Seagulls, who remain in the hunt for European football, are among only two sides, along with Brentford, to have a Double Gameweek 27 and a Double Gameweek 29. They blank in Gameweek 28, but do host a West Ham side this weekend who don’t travel well, with just one away win and six points picked up all season.

Mac Allister, who is Albion’s first-choice penalty taker, is therefore an intriguing alternative to Mitoma and March.

ETHAN PINNOCK

