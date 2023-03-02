27
Scout Notes March 2

FPL review: Nketiah and Bueno injury updates after Martinelli hauls

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wednesday’s two Premier League fixtures in our Scout Notes summary. Arsenal hosted Everton, whilst Liverpool welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield.

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

Plenty of FPL points arrived at both ends of the pitch, thanks to goals from highly-owned names such as Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m). Yet the true star was a man ditched by a large number of managers over recent weeks – Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m).

The Brazilian made it three successive goal-scoring matches when making it 2-0, before rounding things off by grabbing the fourth. It’s a comprehensive win that puts Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City, whilst heavily damaging Everton’s goal difference in their quest to escape relegation.

Over at Anfield, Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) did indeed recover from a shoulder injury to play most of the match, yet all he could muster was appearance points and a goal quickly disallowed by VAR.

“When you see it in slow motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal, but that’s not important anymore. Especially, players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal, of course. Then you have to react. I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.” – Jurgen Klopp on the disallowed goal

ARSENAL MIDFIELDERS ARE STILL THE SOLUTION

The team news that really frustrated the FPL community was another benching for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m). Owned by over 44% of the top 100k, his underlying stats in the absence of Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) have been superb and there was optimism that – despite not scoring in six of his previous seven starts – this would be a good Double Gameweek for the 23-year-old.

Instead, he was a substitute on both occasions and flagged with an injury as Martinelli racked up a 26-point haul – the best Gameweek score of any player this season.

“Hopefully he is fine, he ended the game well but he has been carrying a little thing.” – Mikel Arteta on Nketiah limping off post-match

Saka bagged a goal and assist to register his second double-digit match score so far before Odegaard netted to end his quiet spell. Clearly, as the game’s second, third and fourth-best points scorers in this position, Arsenal’s midfielders are the best route into their attack.

Furthermore, with Southampton’s shock FA Cup elimination confirming that the Gunners won’t blank in Gameweek 32, their fixture run demands using the maximum three squad places allowed.

When Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) signed, the worry was that Martinelli would become a rotation risk and, sure enough, his first benching of the season arrived in Gameweek 24. He came on to score and now can’t stop doing so, perhaps returning him to undroppable status for Mikel Arteta.

NKETIAH HAS TO GO

LATE SALAH GOAL LESSENS THE DISAPPOINTMENT

Deemed a must-have heading into a Double Gameweek versus Crystal Palace and Wolves, Salah was on the verge of two blanks to infuriate his 1.2 million new owners. Especially those who captained him, seeing what Saka was doing at the Emirates.

Once Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, it wasn’t long before Salah gained a tiny bit of ground on Saka by converting a Kostas Tsimikas (£4.4m) cross.

However, his 11 points still feel a mite underwhelming considering he had the joint-most shots inside the box during this Gameweek. With a high price tag and Blank Gameweek 28 on the horizon, expect some sales over the next couple of weeks.

BITS AND PIECES

The Egyptian was part of another bad moment for FPL managers, as popular Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) injured a hamstring when chasing him. It forced the youngster’s 24th-minute removal and, with the defender ruled out of Gameweek 26 at the very least, it could push some closer towards activating a Wildcard.

“He has a hamstring [injury], we will see in the future how many times he’s going to be out but of course, we’ve lost him for sure for the next match minimum.” – Julen Lopetegui on Hugo Bueno

Arsenal and Liverpool defenders ended this round with two clean sheets, led by van Dijk’s 24 points, the 18 of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) and 15 of Gabriel (£5.2m). Both Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Ben White (£4.7m) finished on 13. It wasn’t quite the same for James Tarkowski (£4.4m), ending with zero points over his two outings.

Those with Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) must’ve hated seeing fellow left-back Tsimikas setting up Salah’s goal, with the Scottish international and Cody Gakpo (£7.8m) being two of six changes made to Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko (Tierney 82′); Odegaard, Jorginho (Partey 46′), Xhaka (Vieira 73′); Saka (Smith Rowe 82′), Trossard (Nketiah 73′), Martinelli

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman (Godfrey 61′), Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure (Davies 79′), Gana (Holgate 46′), Onana, McNeil; Maupay (Gray 61′)

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner 89′), Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic (Henderson 79′); Salah, Jota (Gakpo 76′), Nunez (Firmino 89′)

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno (Ait-Nouri 24′); Nunes (Joao Gomes 64′), Ruben Neves, Lemina; Sarabia (Traore 46′), Jimenez (Diego Costa 79′), Moutinho (Podence 64′)

  1. NZREDS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I was ahead of the pack after first GW and the first Saka goal then dropped to third in my private league and well down overall with 82 points. Martinelli brace was niggly!

  2. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hello guys, quite a few issues with my team.. 1 FT 0.4 ITB..

    Not sure what to do with Nketiah, plan was to do Gakpo to Maddison initially and maybe taa out for a hit..

    Kepa Ward
    Taa white trippier bueno lewis
    saka rash bruno gakpo mitoma
    haaland nketiah darwin

  3. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Would you WC this?

    1 FT 0.3 ITB
    Ward Kepa
    Shaw Tarkowski Bueno Trippier White
    Salah Saka Andreas Rashford Mahrez
    Haaland Nunez Nketiah

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

  4. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Nketiah to Watkins, for a hit?

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Even 2 hits

  5. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    WC draft. How it looks? 3.0itb

    Kepa
    Zinchenko Mee Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford MacAllister
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Sanchez Mitoma Trippier Schär

    Thanks!

  6. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Whats the consensus on here and fpl experts now

    Wc or no wildcard

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Team dependant, I’d say if your WC has 7+ changes than current team then it’s worth, else address 29 with 3 hits

  7. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Reece James gws 5-25:
    Games played: 7
    Pts: 9

  8. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Zinchenko (5.1)
    B) Gabriel (5.2)
    C) B White (4.7)

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      50/50 between A&B

  9. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    1FT 0.5ITB

    Have all candies except TC.

    Tark/Kilman -> Estupiñán Y or N?

    Kepa
    Gabriel Tark Kilman
    Salah Saka Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward Andreas Trippier Patterson

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Got many players for BGW 28 already, but no DGW 26 players (ML leader will have 6),
    some hits to go to get the optimal DGW 29 BB team.
    Players like Nketiah, Mahrez, Salah, Tarkowski, Andreas, Patterson and Bueno needs to go to do that.

    So might as well WC?

    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Saka, Mahrez, Salah
    Kane, Haaland Nketiah

    Subs: Ward, Andreas, Patterson, Bueno

    0.3 in the bank

  11. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Lol, highest GW scorer triple captained Martinelli 🙂

  12. Valar(Keith)
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Saliba BUENO (Burn Tarkowski)
    SALAH Odegaard Saka Rashford (ANDREAS)
    Haaland Kane Johnson
    1.2 ITB, 1 FT

    In a weird situation where I can get a full 11 out for GW 28 for free and 9 Dgwers for GW 29 using my next few transfers

    Plan is
    Gw 26
    Bueno to Mee

    Gw 27
    Salah to Mitoma

    Gw 28
    Andreas to Maddison

    Gw 29
    Tarkowski to Shaw

    As things stand would have a full 11 for gw 28, 2 doublers in gw 27 and 9 dgwers + 3ars, haaland, Kane for gw 29.. assuming no more injuries il just stick to this plan and ignore WCs etc right

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Make that 10 dgwers including Ward for gw 29 if I bench boost

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        But yeah, keep WC

      2. Steve McCroskey
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This looks good but if you're not playing your WC during this period when are you actually going to play it?

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Your problem is that some will have 13 doublers and a BB in GW29.

  13. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Morning

    Had Salah (c), Saka, Ode, White (plus Bueno and Tark) and still went down by 20k last night...

    This game is tough!

  14. jimbe4mXL
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    So, im ready to make transfers, but what is this thing with Toney? Any chance he will not play? Should i wait with my transfers?

    1. jb1985
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Said on SS article hearing/verdict likely to come in April.

  15. jb1985
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    What is the ideal plan now, WC 26/27, FH 28 and BB 29? I probably have 5 I am sure I want rid of.

    Current team

    Kept, Ward,
    TAA, Robertson, Tarko, Shaw, Trippier
    Mahrez, Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Iwobi
    Nketiah, Haaland, Kane

  16. Tartan Brazilians
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Trossard on WC over Martinelli if chasing? Saka and Zinchenko other Arsenal.

