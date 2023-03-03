355
FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Wildcards, Chip Strategy, Brighton players or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    James >
    A Mings
    B Tark
    C stick
    D someone else (have Estu, Mee, Trip, Gabriel)
    ???

  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you double on Brighton or Brentford def?

    Maddison a solid pick or would you rather go double Brighton mid?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Brentford

    2. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wouldn’t double on either to be honest but if any Brentford

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      It's really a tough one. I think Brentford's def is better but Brighton has a much better DG29... I think if you are determined to have 2 BRI mids for DGW29 then Brentford, if not I would go Brighton and get a nice mid differential like Tete or Bowen for example.

    4. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’m kinda set on Pinnock, Estupinan, March and Toney, in fact it is up to Sanchez vs Raya

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah, the stats would say Raya but that Brentford DGW29...

  3. bitars
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    None Arsenal, Brighton, Brentford Newcastle best 5th defender on wildcard?

  4. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Which one on a WC?

    A) Maddison
    B) March

    Thanks in advance

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      March now. Upgrade to Maddison later

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        This.

      2. Danstoke82
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Many thanks

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Maddison has Southampton nxt who lost to grimsby fwiw

      3. HD7
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dont you think Maddison could haul vs Saints and current Chelsea?

      4. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Hmm - for most this means not playing 11 in BGW28.

  5. HD7
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi mates,

    Do you think that Pinnock is a viable cheaper option to Mee or the latter is worth it because of his goal opportunities from set pieces?

    Its esesentially between
    Chillwell Pinnock and Botman Mee
    and I think having Trippier for Newcastle is enough. I would like to risk it with a Chelsea wing back.

    All your input will be appreciated.

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      He’s nailed and a left back bombing up and down so yeah he’s an option

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pinnock is CB I think. Henry is the LB

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      There is very little in their underlying numbers. Suspect they score very similar over next 5 games. Depends how much you need the funds

      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Well I just want to try Chillwell for 26 and 28. So I need the money

    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've gone pinnock. He is one of their best defenders. Should be a similar score between him and mee. That being said it gave me 0.7 going pinnock over mee which would let me get March for andreas next week and keep Salah.. so I had other reasons to get him too

      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I see. Can you give me more info why you choose March.
        It seems to be between him Mitouma and McAlister. And Im not sure is there really a big difference. I know the last one is on Pens and seems to play as a 10 currently.

  6. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start Trippier or Shaw?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Shaw

    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      defo Shaw

  7. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    What's better in your opinion?
    A) Maddison(sou),Odegaard(ful),Maddison(bre)
    B) March(WHU, lee, CRY)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

  8. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    A James
    B Mings or
    C Tarkowski
    (5th defender) ???

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      James doubtful for this week but might be worth a punt for the double

    2. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I will try Chillwell instead of James

  9. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Lost on last.

    FH, BB, WC still intact. Not really sure what my strategy is, but for the time being I'm holding on to the chips AND rolling the transfer this week. G2G?

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Mings - Estupiñan
    Saka (c) - Salah - Mitoma - Rashford
    Kane - Felix - Haaland

    Ward, Tarkowski, Andreas, Trippier

  10. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    A) Sanchez, Mee & Odegaard
    B) Kepa, Mee & Martinelli
    C) Kepa, Henry & Odegaard

    1) Start Maddison (sou) (slight doubt with illness, but should be fit?)
    2) Start Mitoma (WHU

    Cheers

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for me

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      C1

    3. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers both.

  11. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Lots of Saka captainers on here but poll is edging Haaland

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm on Haaland

  12. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    On WC, is 9 players out enough GW28?

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m not on WC and will have 11 out

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      9-10 will be fine. Quality over quantity

    3. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Those on WC should really be looking at 11 IMO (and 12-13 doublers in BB29 with probably a hit). But yes, quality over quantity.

  13. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Villa defence ? I’m considering matty cash

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you trust them?

  14. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    I think you boys are getting a little excited with this Brighton Brentford combination. Be warned.

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think you're right. Just like the Liverpool fever

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep, two from each is plenty

  15. buckminsterfullerene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi Tom (and anyone else with suggestions). Am on a Wildcard and wondering about the fifth defender.

    Have Schar, Trippier, Estupinan and Gabriel. Was going to go James for the fifth, but now he's in doubt. Keep Shaw?
    Thanks

    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Chillwell now and Shaw in 29

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yeah, keep Shaw assuming it doesn’t screw up GW28. If you need a playing defender for 28, get a bit of Brentford.

  16. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Start Nketiah or Mo?

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mo of course

  17. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Schar injured?

    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      What? Where is that coming from?

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Saw something Ben Dinnery posted that he was missing in training.

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          That would be a real bummer, he's on my WC draft

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not seen in training photos. Not heard anything concrete. Did get a whack in the head last Sunday

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe a concussion. Okay then should be back by 28 when I need him.

  18. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    which one scores more 27?
    A) Botman(WOL) Bruno(SOU)
    B) Estupinan(lee CRY) Ode(ful)

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  19. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Current team:
    Kepa
    White, Castange, Tarkowski
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, Saka, Odegaard
    Haaland, Kane

    Ederson, Greenwood, Trippier, Bueno

    I made a WC and essentially it would be a 12 point hit otherwise.. is it really worth WCing?

    I could either just take the -12 hit now and save the WC for later orrr I could just do Bueno to Henry for free (possibly Ederson to Sanchez for a hit ready but don't see the point) and then reassess. Thoughts?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      -4 is probably enough for you atm.

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. This is what I'm thinking but can't help but wonder am I missing out by not WCing. Guess it's just the Fomo cos everyone else seems to be WCing

  20. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Everyone skipping Ward on wcapparently?

    Leicester could be better again with Maddison and he is 0.7 or 0.8 cheaper than Raya/Sanchez/Kepa (of which one is my second keeper on wc). I think I will keep him. Also rotates pretty nicely with Sanchez and Raya and dgw29 not bad.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      And yes, everyone seems to have money but I am already in trouble if I want to bring Fernandes for 29. So at least for me money is something to consider still.

      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Leicester better again with Maddison but not defensively

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes and no imo. Maddison does not fix the whole defence but confidence level increases and better ball possession etc. It will make Leicester better - but not sure if cs is around the corner 😀

      2. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I am keeping Ward because I need the money to get Maddison and Bruno in for DGW29. Maybe most people's TV are higher than mine!

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep same here. Small minus for the potential benefit. Also I will already have one Brentford and Brighton defender.

  21. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    On WC now. Which Arsenal defender to take?

    Zinc or Gabriel?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I went for Zinc. However this hasn't been my season, so probably Gabriel.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        just now

        My original team has Gabriel, current WC team is Zinc. Scratching my head over this...

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Impossible decision for me. Same for March vs Mitoma and almost the same for Martinelli vs Ode.

  22. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    I am not happy about going with Kepa / Raya forward, but haven't found anything else that is better either? Pope is probably too expensive and not worth the money. Sanchez is not the best gk, but he is at least going to have more doubles than others and Raya has poor dgw for BB 29. Any ideas? I don't trust going forward with Kepa, Che defense without T Silva looked very poor, they were in panic mode far too often.

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sanchez/Raya

      I'm not sold on Kepa either.

    2. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm on Raya - Ward combo. Sold Kepa because Chelsea defence are suspect and I need the money to bring in Bruno and Maddison for DGW29.

  23. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start which keeper for GW26?

    1) Raya (H) vs Fulham
    2) Ward (A) vs Soton

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Leicester too leaky to play right now. Ward is a solid bench until BB29 imo.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks! Raya it is!

