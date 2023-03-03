217
Who are the best Leicester players in FPL?

By losing at home to Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round clash, Leicester City avoid the Blank Gameweek 28 that six teams will have.

Suddenly their upcoming fixture run looks superb, as the defeat also ensures they play in Gameweek 32 during semi-final weekend.

The Foxes sit 14th in the league table with mixed form and a surprising closeness to the relegation zone. Should they use this schedule to concentrate and pull themselves away from danger, it could be a great time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to invest in their assets.

With Wildcard season well and truly, so let’s assess the best Leicester options.

JAMES MADDISON (£8.1m)

 

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Have exact cash for this WC team. Set it and forget it?

    Raya
    James - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Saka - Maddison - Rashford - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    (Kepa) (Mac Allister - Trippier - Mee)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      yeah, looks alright

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      SO beautiful it brings a tear to my eye.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        :')

        Open Controls
    3. HammersXI
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      What would your BGW team with 3 brighton and Rashford.

      Playing 10 players?

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Martinelli over Mac Allister and Pinnnock over Mee fixes that problem, but not sure if it's worth losing Mac Allister's tasty 27 doube over it?

        Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Looks good, diff is only 2 ARS

      Open Controls
    5. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why would you want a chelsea defender tho??

      Open Controls
    6. Teomi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looking at a quite similar team, only difference is martinelli instead of mcallister. Feels wrong to bench maddison in gw 27 but otherwise its at good as it can get imho.

      Open Controls
    7. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice. I have Bruno Watkins Zinchenko to your Maddison Kane Gabriel.

      Open Controls
    8. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have the same team apart from Sanchez and Henry instead of Raya and Estupinan. Gives you 11 players for GW28 and DGW keeper for the future doubles.

      Open Controls
  2. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Will be interesting to at least find out who in my work league takes the game seriously and wildcards the template team in this week.

    Open Controls
  3. UKG
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Kane or Watkins on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Am going with Kane.

      Watkins is on form but I just don’t trust Villa

      Open Controls
    2. TonyRaw
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        this

        Open Controls
  4. ABC 123
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Only chips I have left are WC & BB

    Wanted to WC 26/27 & BB 29 but so hard settling on a team with game week 28 fixtures..

    Any help be appreciated

    Kepa Ward
    White, Tark, Castagne, TAA, Trip

    Open Controls
    1. ABC 123
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka salah rash neves Gakpo
      Haaland nketiah Toney

      Bank £0.7m

      What a headache and a mess..

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd WC most of that midfield alone

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      What are you finding difficult about GW28? You know you don't have to field 11 players? 9-10 is fine if 11 is starting to mess with your plans for 27 & 29

      Open Controls
  5. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Kepa
    James/TAA/Tarkowski
    Salah/Saka/Odegaard/Mahrez/Mitoma
    Haaland/Nketiah

    Ward/Trippier/Gnonto/Bueno
    1ft 0.9itb

    a)Nketiah->Toney
    b)save
    c)something else

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would wait until the last 5 min of dealine to get some info if Mahrez starts or not. If Mahrez starts I would play him and bench Nketiah. This way you get a extra week of info who bring in for Nketiah. Yes Toney is a great option, but he avareg a yellow carda every 2.5 games. If Toney does get a yellow card against Fullham he is just 1 card away from 2 games ban. Then I would consider not to bring in Toney.

      Or you can just gamble and go A)

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you.If Mahrez starts and bench Nketiah i would play with 10 players.You mean to start Trippier?

        Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    A good strategy to have Kane on WC and sell for Watkins DGW 29?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm considering dropping Haaland for DGW28 and 29 and bringing back DG30. Issue is how go get back though as Toney > Haaland would need an instant downgrade of Bruno or Kane likely for a hit. Think it will be worth it though.

      Open Controls
      1. HammersXI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I like this move since Watkins has a good fixture in 28 also

        Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      This was my other plan if don't do the above.

      Open Controls
    3. HammersXI
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’m thinking of dropping Haaland in 28 and getting him back either on 29/30 with my free transfers (kane -> Haaland)

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      So most are funding Bruno for DGW 29 by selling one of Haaland and Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup would have thought so. Possible to have all 3 of those, but Maddison would have to go

        Open Controls
    5. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I thought about starting with Haaland - Kane - Toney and then selling Erling for Ollie in GW28. I wouldn't own him for the Liverpool match, but maybe I could get away with it. It's not like he won't blank for the rest of the season and big hauls are guaranteed each weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        This is the route I'm most likely taking and bringing Haaland back for Kane in gw30.

        Think it's worth losing Haaland for effectively 1 match to get 2 extra fixtures out of Watkins

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm doing that

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sounds like a good plan. Although Haaland has a higher ceiling, Kane has only scored 2 goals 2 times this season.

        Open Controls
  7. BS03
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    hi guys which option for my 3rd def:

    1) play shaw
    2) play trippier
    3) use FT for estupinan (if fit) and play ahead of A & B

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
      1. footballcandy
        • 6 Years
        just now

        3

        Open Controls
  8. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kepa
    Mee Akanji Saliba
    Saka Mitoma Martinelli Iwobi Mahrez
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Darwin Trippier Shaw

    G2G or play Darwin over Iwobi?
    27 - Rash for Iwobi + BB
    28 - Kane for Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would definitely play Nunez instead of Iwobi.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Double Chelsea defence will either be your gain or loss.

        Open Controls
  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Edging towards WCing this week - whatcha reckon?

    Kepa
    Gabriel, James, Estupinan
    Saka, Maddison, Rashford, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Raya, Mitoma, Mee, Trippier
    Bank 0.2m

    27: Save FT - 5DGWers (bench Kepa, Gabriel, James, Martinelli)
    28: 1FT to get 11 out or fix an injury
    29: 2FTs to optimize DGWers for BB

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's a very strong team in my opinion.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Double Chelsea defence will either be your gain or loss.

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, could always spread the risk and start Raya this week, but I fancy FUL are more likely to score than LEE.

          Open Controls
    2. HammersXI
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      It’s a nice team, I just have concerns over James and whether he plays 28 let alone both fixtures in 29.

      Feel like benching Martinelli next week might not be the most ideal even though it’s a DGW. Would rather bench Maddison over him

      But yeah it’s a solid team and very similar to mine.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers - yeah Martinelli/Maddison for the bench on 27 is a tricky one.

        How's your team looking?

        Open Controls
  10. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Morning lads. 1ft 0.2itb. FH and BB left

    Kepa
    Gabriel Henry Tark
    Salah Saka Ode Rash Mitoma
    Haaland Kane
    Ward Gnonto Trip Kilman

    Save and do Salah, Gnonto to Maddison/March, Toney/Watkins next week?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Seems alright, although I'd prefer to do Salah - Maddi now to get the Southampton fixture & avoid Man Utd. Would play Trippier over Tarkowski but I know many disagree with that

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hmmmm thanks. Will consider getting Mads now. Just thinking 2ft might be gold if any injuries/surprises...

        Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lads is very gendered, please use folks

      Open Controls
  11. HammersXI
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thinking out loud for my last midfielder that will mainly feature in BGW28 and DGW29

    A) Almiron (nfo, MUN whu)
    B) MGW (NEW, WOL, lee)
    C) Barnes (bre, cry AVL)
    D) Buendia (BOU, che lei)
    E) Tavernier ( NEW, WOL lee)

    I know that Tavenrnier is a doubt currently and might have plans to either get Maddison / Bowen in 29.

    Who would you pick?

    Open Controls
    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      c or d

      Open Controls
      1. HammersXI
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah am currently eyeing both options, but if I get Barnes now I’m not sure whether I’ll get Maddison instead.

        Buendia is tempting just that his minutes are all over the place

        Open Controls
  12. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wild Carders, how many players will you be starting in GW27 from United, Arsenal, Liverpool, City, Newcastle & Spurs?

    United v Southampton
    Fulham v Arsenal
    Bournemouth v Liverpool
    Palace v City
    Newcastle v Wolves
    Spurs v Forest

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Rashford
      Martinelli Saka Gabriel
      None
      Haaland
      Trippier (benching Botman)
      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Pretty much this for me except I'll have Zinc and Odegaard over Gabriel and Mart

        Open Controls
    2. TonyRaw
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Rashford Bruno
      Saka Zinchenko Odegaard
      None
      None
      Trippier
      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      And if you have 7 it more why are you even Wild Carding ? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        *or

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Top 6 coverage is not the motivation for all these WCs. I think you're missing the big picture of chip strategy

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          I know that, but those are great fixtures and there isn't one big picture of chip strategy ... there are many pictures to be considered and sometimes the herd mentality is hard to ignore and very persuasive.

          I see a lot of rearranging of the same deck chairs in WC drafts that a few hits over the next 3 weeks would substantively achieve.

          When people are agonising over the likes of Mitoma, Mac Allister, March, Pinnock, Mee, Henry etc ... you know double gameweek fever has set in 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            What r u saving Wildcard for? Everyone can reach 34 and 37 doublers easily with FTs. Heck most everyone will already have at least 6 of them in 29.

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Fair enough, but I just don't agree on BRE/BHA - they're good top-half teams, its very different from lumping on EVE/WOL players last week

            Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford Bruno Saka Trippier Haaland

      Open Controls
  13. footballcandy
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    2FTs with Toneys yellow card / possible betting ban in mind:

    a) Robbo to Brentford def (Keep 2x FTs to gain more info on Toney situation for gw27)

    b) Darwin to Toney (Keep 2x FTs for other uncertainties that might occur before gw27)

    c) Do both with the risk of Toney being banned before 27 and would need a -4 to solve it

    Rest of my "perfect" plan for 26-30 already figured out, so kind of comes down to Toneys future. Could go Mbeumo ofc, but want to live a little!

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I guess A but while we are gathering info he will be scoring points

      Open Controls
  14. AppleDunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any player worth a punt in BGW28?

    Open Controls
    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would strictly choose players that start 28, but has a DGW in 29 and if possible an OK fixture in 30. Not sure if a "one week punt" in 28 will fit into that, imo.

      Open Controls
      1. AppleDunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I guess this itself is a differential

        Open Controls
  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    The way these Gameweeks have fallen has driven one of the strongest templates I can remember. Those FA Cup results were good for noone.

    Open Controls
    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      You're right! I guess the "differential" will be if you need a WC to get the template or not and maybe how well set you'll be for 28.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Good for those not wild carding

      Open Controls
  16. Millie7
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Reposting team.

    Really tempted to WC, but my team this week without WC is looking pretty good anyway if I transfer Bueno to Brighton/Brentford DEF

    What do you guys think?

    Kepa
    White Shaw Bueno
    Saka KDB Rashford Mitoma Odegaard
    Haaland Toney

    Ward Mitro Trippier Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      26-30 problems: Mitro, Patterson, Bueno, Shaw, KDB.

      Bueno to Bha/Bre-def is one down. So i would def not WC. You can do it next week or maybe even save it all the way to after 30 with a hit or two.

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep don't think you need it

      Open Controls
    3. Millie7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      thank you

      Open Controls
  17. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba Perisic R.Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Salah MacAllister
    Haaland Watkins
    Ederson Trippier Botman Darwin

    0ft, 0itb

    Any hits you'd take here?

    Planning GW27 Darwin to Toney
    GW28 Salah to Maddison

    Open Controls
  18. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Still having some dilemmas on a WC, any thoughts welcomed! Also, happy to see with what you are struggling!

    March vs Mitoma:
    I thought that recently March was a better pick. I'm just not sure how he will look after injury? Still I reckon he should go back to starting XI and have more space than Mitoma?

    Maddison vs second Brighton mid:
    Been pretty set on Maddison but maybe shouldn't fix on him? Are fixtures that good? Also, Brighton mid will have one more fixture in GW27, on the other hand, means one player less in GW28.

    Sanchez vs Raya vs Kepa or maybe even Pope:
    Main question I have is who should be my GK in GW27, can't really tell who is more likely to keep CS, have some save points with BP. I'm BB in GW29. Kinda like Kepa as a second GK and his 3 home fixtures GW28-29. Probably you could also make a case for Pope but it gets pricey here.

    Mee vs Henry vs Pinnock:
    Kinda toss a coin? Saw on TT that Pinnock and Mee have similar stats, Henry having the worst.

    To James or not to James?
    Got burn many times by him but still tempted...Worth a gamble?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A lot of people having the same issues as you, myself included.

      For what it's worth im going:

      Mitoma and McAlister (no Maddison, although was also tempted by him)

      Raya in goal as I don't want to waste a Brighton spot on a keeper.

      Mee is the best option but I'm going pinnock to allow me to upgrade Martinelli to Bruno in 29.

      I'm taking a risk and bringing James in.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Kinda sounds reasonable, maybe that Mc pick is still a punt imo

        Open Controls
    2. footballcandy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe I'm playing it to safe, but to navigate 26-30 well you are dependent on the highest naildness/starting % as possible due to gw28 and the doubles in 27/29. That's why I would go:

      Mitoma over March
      Wait with Maddison for 28 to gain more info on injury/minutes
      Raya/Sanchez is a coin toss imo. One is needed. The other one should have a game in 28 and a double in 29.
      Bre-def is coin toss. Choose cheapest if mitb is important. Mee slight more attractive for set piece rare goals.
      Never James or Chelsea def for me. What in the world have they proven last 8-10 games...

      Open Controls
  19. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Someone talk me out of bringing James in on my WC

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why would you want someone talk you out of a move? If you have a gut feeling on the pick then go for it

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Because I'm afraid

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Depends on the rest of your defender picks, do you need a set and forget or can you be a bit more risky with a potential high attacking upside? With Silva injured, will Potter change to 3ATB or stick with 4ATB? Kante back soon, will that improve CS prospects?

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            If Kante is back and he switches to a back 3 with Silva out that makes James such a good pick.

            Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don't do it mate

      Open Controls
    3. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too much of a liability injury wise. Don't do it, will just be a wasted transfer down the line.

      Open Controls
      1. footballcandy
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Injury + managed minutes + no CS waiting to happen

        Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/reece-james/verletzungen/spieler/472423

      Open Controls
  20. pratul09
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    On WC - 1.4 ITB

    Kepa, Ward
    Zin, Shaw, Estupian, Mee
    Ode, Salah, Martinelli, Rash Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins, Toney

    Suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah to Maddison and buy a 5th def

      Open Controls
      1. pratul09
        • 6 Years
        just now

        5th def is Trippier, forgot to write 😀

        Open Controls
    2. AppleDunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are u afraid of not owning Kane?

      Open Controls
    3. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I'd downgrade Salah to do Watkins to kane.

      Open Controls
  21. TanN
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Trying WC drafts. Thoughts on this?

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Gabriel Henry Estupinan Mings
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Notes;
    - Obviously there is uncertainty with Toney, if I'm not confident he will be playing I will more than likely go for Watkins over him.

    - this draft would give me 10 players for BGW 28

    - this draft would give me 5 players for DGW 27

    - this draft would give me 10 dgw players (two keepers though)

    The WC is my last remaining chip. Is this good

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great WC team, seems like your TV is sligthly higher than me, affording Ødegaard over Martinelli. Think it's tight between Gabriel and Zinchenko, what made you go for Gabriel?

      Also don't see very much difference between White and Gabriel so far this season, if we also consider the price difference, which could make me afford Ødegaard if going White.

      Gabriel: 107 points, 2 goals 0 assists
      White: 103 points, 0 goals 2 assists

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        My TV was 99.9 I think, but I had 1.6 itb or something like that.

        Tbh, I'm not sure whether to go for Odegaard or Martinelli - based on price and recent form Marti may be the better option you know.

        Yeah well I've owned white all season and has been a bench player lately- I wanted to go Gabriel due to the goal threat and bonus points, and to just change it up a bit!

        Zinchenko is a good shout tbf

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          GL!

          Open Controls
          1. TanN
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You too

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes, the bonus points are also an issue, but also pretty close with White 10 and Gabriel 12.

          Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good to me!

      Open Controls
  22. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? Trying not to, 1 FT 0.4 iTB

    Kepa Ward
    Tripper White Bueno TAA Lewis
    Rash Bruno Saka Gakpo Mitoma
    Haaland Nketiah Nunez

    Thinking of Gakpo + Nunez to Maddison+ Watkins for -4? Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd wildcard. Think there's enough players there you'd want to get rid of and you've not got enough Brentford cover.

      Open Controls
  23. Ëð
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    RMWCT, £0.4m leftover. Any changes?

    Kepa, Raya
    Shaw, Trippier, Estupian, Henry, White
    Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Barnes, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maybe not Shaw just now but bring him back in on a FT before DGW 29?

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        otherwise it's good

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks was looking at that. Couldn't decide if it was just a wasted transfer!

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Who would you get instead of Shaw, James?

        Open Controls
  24. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kane or Rashford priority for GW 27?

    Open Controls
  25. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    How does this WC team look? Could have added more players from the template but I'm keeping an eye until DGW29 at least.

    Ward
    Zinc Mings Pinnock
    Saka Marty Rashy Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Sanchez MacAlister Shaw Tripp

    ----------------------

    DGW27: Roll transfer. 4 doublers.

    ----------------------
    BGW28: MacAllister -> Maddison. 10 players available.

    Ward
    Zinc Mings Pinnock Tripp
    Saka Marty Maddison
    Kane Toney

    Sanchez Shaw Rashy Mitoma Haaland
    ---------------------
    BB DGW29: Marty + Toney -> Bruno + Ings/Iheanacho. 11 doublers except for City, Arsenal and Spurs guys.

    Sanchez* Ward*
    Shaw* Tripp* Pinnock* Mings* Zinc
    Rashy* Mitoma* Maddison* Bruno* Saka
    Ings/Iheanacho* Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You can get Raya & Kepa ?
      Henry or Mee better than Pinnock
      Otherwise team and plan is so good

      Open Controls
  26. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't WC

    Open Controls
  27. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Do WC

    Open Controls
  28. footballcandy
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Toney YC ban, anyone care to explain? How many is he on, what is the limit before ban and will he be "in the clear" anywhere in the near future?

    Open Controls

