Who are the best Leicester players in FPL?

By losing at home to Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round clash, Leicester City avoid the Blank Gameweek 28 that six teams will have.

Suddenly their upcoming fixture run looks superb, as the defeat also ensures they play in Gameweek 32 during semi-final weekend.

The Foxes sit 14th in the league table with mixed form and a surprising closeness to the relegation zone. Should they use this schedule to concentrate and pull themselves away from danger, it could be a great time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to invest in their assets.

With Wildcard season well and truly, so let’s assess the best Leicester options.

JAMES MADDISON (£8.1m)

