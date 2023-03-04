55
Dugout Discussion March 4

Southampton v Leicester team news: Maddison starts

55 Comments
Southampton v Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action in the evening kick-off.

It’s a 17:30 GMT start at St Mary’s for a fixture with a bit of history: the Foxes won 9-0 here back in 2019.

Both sides are much-changed following their disappointing FA Cup exits.

Only Kyle Walker-Peters, Romeo Lavia and Carlos Alcaraz from the Saints and Wout Faes, Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira from the visitors remain in their respective sides’ starting XIs from midweek.

James Maddison is back from illness for Leicester but Brendan Rodgers has lost Victor Kristiansen to a four-week injury, so Ricardo gets his first league start of 2022/23 at full-back.

Ruben Selles recalls the fit-again Che Adams up top, while there’s also a run-out for veteran Theo Walcott.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, Adams, Walcott.

Subs: Caballero, Djenepo, Onuachu, S Armstrong, A Armstrong, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Mara, Perraud.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Thomas, Söyüncü, Ndidi, Soumaré, Praet, Daka, Vardy.

  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    If Brighton win their games in hand they move up to fourth

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not if Newcastle win theirs

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its hard to accept given their previous history in the league but they are putting up excellent numbers in attack and defence and are more of a threat to top4 i think now than Newcastle

      A real 4 way fight for 4th between Liverpool , Brighton , Newcastle and Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Is it that Potter needs 4 years to get a team playing well or was he just holding them back massively.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It is absolutely possible that Brighton might end up higher than Spurs. They have so much better manager 😉

        Open Controls
  2. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Glad I waited a week on WC

    Mitoma the only downside

    Open Controls
  3. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wish I went with Maddison just to make the game more interesting.

    Oh well Chillwell was a nice pick, too bad his points had to cover for benching Mac Attack.

    Open Controls
  4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Free transfers and Wc question pls

    If i have 2 ft now, and choose to use wc For gw27, will i still keep those 2 ft for gw 28 that i currently have now? Given i didnt use 2ft, instead used the wc

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, you will have one transfer going into wk28

      Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only 1

      Open Controls
      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep, just saw it unser rules, thnx

        Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I would rather make 3 and a -4 than WC. Next week is a little better

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      How long you been playing 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Clearly not as long as he's had an account here

        Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Just match MacAllister and all will be fine Maddison

    *awaits 10th min injury*

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      This please

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Injury or haul?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Haul!!

          Open Controls
  6. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Difference between Leicester winning and not, is playing Maddison.

    Open Controls
  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wc how many using wc now for triple bri gw 28? If not now, which gw

    Open Controls
  8. TanN
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    As if all my comments are being removed. I've not sworn once or said anything offensive. Just voicing my opinion about how jammy arsenal are. Is this site run by arsenal fans? I'd like some answers from moderators please

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      All Ars behind the scenes 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe they find you annoying?

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Arsenal 2.6xg Bou 1.4xg

      In every Universe Arsenal win todays game 99/100 times

      Jammy is Wolves winning despite the xg being

      Wolves 0.5 Spurs 1.4

      Open Controls
  9. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why was Sanchez dropped then? Really wasn't aware he was playing poorly of even slightly at risk.

    Hoping it was a cold or something...

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Manager wants his DGW points to himself, so throwing people off the scent

      Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any news on Sanchez being dropped

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah was dropped from the starting XI today

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        De Zerbi saying it himself

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Oh, you're comment came across as being a clever c***

          My bad

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah I realized at soon as I wrote it. Had to try and save face.

            Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Har har har

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      This is what we need 😆

      Open Controls
  11. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maddison is not going to match Mitoma here right..

    Open Controls
  12. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Brighton put up more than 3.5xG today - doing very good for a longtime now

    Really need to buy one of their midfielders

    Cant get Mitoma unless i sell Saka/Salah/ Martinelli

    Looks like March is my obvious move for Andreas

    Open Controls
  13. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Estu taken off early as precaution?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think it'll be a common theme. Not necessarily a bad thing, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him on the bench for one of the DGW games. Not exactly sure who their alternatives are, though. Lamptey injured today.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Didn't De Zebri literally say they have no other alternatives at left back?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah think so. Around the time of the FA cup game.

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            So could be they protect him as much as possible by subbing off when the game is won

            Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably. Doest get subbed a tad early sometimes anyway, but if he had a little issue makes sense to take him off when clearly ahead.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yer agreed. Might even see him miss one of the doubles (espesh if he’s on international duty). But glad I’ve got him in already, anyway.

        Open Controls
  14. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who's in the Ward-boat this game? Any chance for a clean sheet?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'll take a 3 pointer tbh. Can't see a CS, but they guy never makes any saves.

      Open Controls
  15. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not a brag post, will save it for later 🙂

    No Brighton mid and Saka cap still got a green from 20k to 14k.

    Maddison haul now plz

    Open Controls
  16. Firmino
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did anyone watch the Brighton game? How was March compared to Mitoma and MacAllister?

    Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ben Crellin went Ward Prowse on WC. A brave pick. Considering how his season is going, JWP is getting double digits today.

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He is always ahead of the curve this season. Most of his decisions have worked out nicely.

      Open Controls
  18. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Which defender to play next week? Other two will be on bench.

    A. Chilwell (lei)
    B. Gabriel (ful)
    C. Schär (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  19. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Why do Sky Sports ask their audience to scan a QR code to view highlights? Do they expect people to get off their couches and scan the code on their tv to watch highlights? Who is doing that? Maybe I'm missing something, and if I am, please tell me.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Zoom in

      Open Controls
  20. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    just now

    This game looks to be goals

    Open Controls

