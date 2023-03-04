Southampton v Leicester team news: Maddison starts

Southampton v Leicester City rounds off the day’s Premier League action in the evening kick-off.

It’s a 17:30 GMT start at St Mary’s for a fixture with a bit of history: the Foxes won 9-0 here back in 2019.

Both sides are much-changed following their disappointing FA Cup exits.

Only Kyle Walker-Peters, Romeo Lavia and Carlos Alcaraz from the Saints and Wout Faes, Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira from the visitors remain in their respective sides’ starting XIs from midweek.

James Maddison is back from illness for Leicester but Brendan Rodgers has lost Victor Kristiansen to a four-week injury, so Ricardo gets his first league start of 2022/23 at full-back.

Ruben Selles recalls the fit-again Che Adams up top, while there’s also a run-out for veteran Theo Walcott.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, Adams, Walcott.

Subs: Caballero, Djenepo, Onuachu, S Armstrong, A Armstrong, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Mara, Perraud.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Thomas, Söyüncü, Ndidi, Soumaré, Praet, Daka, Vardy.

