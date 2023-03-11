FFS Mini-Leagues, Community Competitions and Hall of Fame Update – Gameweek 26

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 26, when many Wildcarders regretted selling their Liverpool players.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and the latest update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated again on Thursday (9th March) and is now based on results up to and including Gameweek 26. 51,936 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, is:

1(2) Finn Sollie

Finn Sollie 2(1) Fábio Borges

Fábio Borges 3(12) Jon Ballantyne

Jon Ballantyne 4(5) Matt Corbidge

Matt Corbidge 5(3) John Canning

John Canning 6(26) Mark Hurst

Mark Hurst 7(4) Brusdal Brusdal

Brusdal Brusdal 8(8) Markku Ojala

Markku Ojala 9(-) Jon Corke

Jon Corke 10(-) Conor’s Team

Jon Ballantyne has risen two places since the previous update (which was after Gameweek 24).

Mark Hurst and Jon Corke are both in the top ten for the first time this season. Mark came 65th in 2012/13, 587th in 2015/16 and had five successive top 8k finishes from 2016/17 to 2020/21, while Jon has had four top 8k finishes, the best of which were eleventh last season and 391st in 2014/15.

Jon Ballantyne (1,250th), Conor’s Team (1,423rd) and Mark Hurst (5,070th) are the only ones currently in the overall top 10k.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sebastien Goeuriot is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has shot up to 47th overall with an excellent Gameweek score despite a captain fail.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Sebastien is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 26 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 37 after hits, with 55 teams to be removed (including 33 Wildcarders) and 362 going through to Gameweek 27.

Leander Vaz was the top scorer with 97 points, 60 of which came from his Liverpool triumvirate – Darwin, Trent and captain Salah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail and RoyArve Garvic are still level on points at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues despite both losing again, but Sameer (who is 65th in our newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame) still leads by virtue of his superior overall ranking. An incredibly close league, with only two points now covering the top eight.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are now Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1, Gila M in League 8 Division 23 and Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49, who all have 67 points out of a possible 78. Richard and Dan are 20th and 224th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a fifth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 2,744th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Harry also leads for an eighth week in the FFScout Family mini-league..

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for a tenth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and has risen to 91st overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Apart from an ineligible first-place invader, Stephen Devlin leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has risen to 1,892nd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a fifth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b). He is 177th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The player listed in second place by FPL is another ineligible invader.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a 16th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jan Kępski has regained the lead from Kerry McCarroll in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000. He is now 3,412th overall and 28th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, and had previously led after Gameweeks 15 and 16.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan also leads for an eighth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jon Ballantyne leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He has risen to 1,250th overall and to third in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Tom Nixon has regained the lead from Tom Carroll in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He had previously led after Gameweek 21.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

CT K has regained the lead from Vlad Larionov in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and has risen from 507k to 2,834th in the ten Gameweeks since the World Cup. CT K previously led after Gameweeks 17 and 19.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.