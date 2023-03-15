FPL Gameweek 28 Free Hit team: Pros, cons + possible drafts

The biggest Blank Gameweek of this season’s final months is about to begin, which usually means that a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are about to activate their one Free Hit chip.

FA Cup quarter-final action has restricted Gameweek 28 to seven matches, although the surprise lower-league eliminations of Tottenham, Southampton and Leicester City ensure that it is fuller than the equivalent weekend of previous campaigns.

According to our site poll, 17.39% will use a Free Hit, with others believing the week can be navigated quite easily and are therefore saving the chip for later on.

PROS OF FREE HIT 28

No need for back-and-forth transfers involving the absent Erling Haaland (£12.1m), Marcus Rashford (£7.4m) and the midfielders of Brighton and Hove Albion.

(£12.1m), (£7.4m) and the midfielders of Brighton and Hove Albion. It means you can field 11 players at a time when many won’t.

As a consequence of this, you can possess template names whilst also having room for enticing differentials that propel you up the rankings and mini-leagues.

Later usage could backfire if it focuses on Double Gameweek players, whilst several popular one-matchers haul.

CONS OF FREE HIT 28

The average active manager likely already has nine or ten Gameweek 28 players.

Similarly, assuming that the highly-owned Harry Kane (£11.7m), Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and three Arsenal options will be selected, there’s not much upside to it.

(£11.7m), (£6.0m) and three Arsenal options will be selected, there’s not much upside to it. It might be needed later on in the campaign, as more Blank and Double Gameweeks get finalised.

DRAFT ONE: THE SAFER OPTION

Of the £10m+ options, only Spurs duo Kane and Son Heung-min (£11.6m) will be taking part. Go down to £9.0m and there’s just the injured Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) and out-of-favour Jamie Vardy (£9.1m).

So the budget isn’t a factor here, Free Hit users are simply left with the choice of how template they’d like to be.

This option covers the template names alongside the week’s most-bought players Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) and James Maddison (£8.1m).

It’s hard to have a ‘safe’ midfield as – using the top 100k sample size – only five players with over 5% ownership are playing. Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), alongside Maddison and Miguel Almiron (£5.4m).

Another popular name this week is Kai Havertz (£7.5m), playing up front at home to Everton. However, he’s slightly behind the front three of Kane, Watkins and Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

DRAFT TWO: THE DIFFERENTIAL BONANZA

By committing to Trippier, Kane and Saka before looking at the potential elsewhere, there’s a real chance for FPL managers to shoot up the rankings.

In the line-up below, these three are the only names to exceed 6% top 100k ownership for Gameweek 27.

The differences see Havertz in place of Watkins and the risk of only having two Arsenal assets. Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) is one of them, as it creates space for attacking full-back Matty Cash (£4.6m) to cause damage versus Bournemouth.

In midfield, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is instead of teammate Maddison, with last season’s joint Golden Boot winner Son hoping to build on his goal against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking of Forest, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (£6.6m) faces them and is an option over Toney but Almiron makes way for Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia (£5.7m).

Final Thoughts

Whether a manager prefers a safer XI, a differential one or a mixture of both, Free Hit 28 allows FPL managers to field a full team without needing to sell big-name absentees.

There’d probably be some sort of green arrow, although it might not bring an upside worthy of such a valuable chip. Especially when there are ten more Gameweeks to use it.

As is often the case, the decision depends on each manager and their unique squad situation.