23
FPL March 15

FPL Gameweek 28 Free Hit team: Pros, cons + possible drafts

23 Comments
Share

The biggest Blank Gameweek of this season’s final months is about to begin, which usually means that a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are about to activate their one Free Hit chip.

FA Cup quarter-final action has restricted Gameweek 28 to seven matches, although the surprise lower-league eliminations of Tottenham, Southampton and Leicester City ensure that it is fuller than the equivalent weekend of previous campaigns.

According to our site poll, 17.39% will use a Free Hit, with others believing the week can be navigated quite easily and are therefore saving the chip for later on.

PROS OF FREE HIT 28

  • No need for back-and-forth transfers involving the absent Erling Haaland (£12.1m), Marcus Rashford (£7.4m) and the midfielders of Brighton and Hove Albion.
  • It means you can field 11 players at a time when many won’t.
  • As a consequence of this, you can possess template names whilst also having room for enticing differentials that propel you up the rankings and mini-leagues.
  • Later usage could backfire if it focuses on Double Gameweek players, whilst several popular one-matchers haul.

CONS OF FREE HIT 28

  • The average active manager likely already has nine or ten Gameweek 28 players.
  • Similarly, assuming that the highly-owned Harry Kane (£11.7m), Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and three Arsenal options will be selected, there’s not much upside to it.
  • It might be needed later on in the campaign, as more Blank and Double Gameweeks get finalised.

DRAFT ONE: THE SAFER OPTION

Of the £10m+ options, only Spurs duo Kane and Son Heung-min (£11.6m) will be taking part. Go down to £9.0m and there’s just the injured Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) and out-of-favour Jamie Vardy (£9.1m).

So the budget isn’t a factor here, Free Hit users are simply left with the choice of how template they’d like to be.

This option covers the template names alongside the week’s most-bought players Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) and James Maddison (£8.1m).

It’s hard to have a ‘safe’ midfield as – using the top 100k sample size – only five players with over 5% ownership are playing. Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m), alongside Maddison and Miguel Almiron (£5.4m).

Another popular name this week is Kai Havertz (£7.5m), playing up front at home to Everton. However, he’s slightly behind the front three of Kane, Watkins and Ivan Toney (£7.8m).

DRAFT TWO: THE DIFFERENTIAL BONANZA

By committing to Trippier, Kane and Saka before looking at the potential elsewhere, there’s a real chance for FPL managers to shoot up the rankings.

In the line-up below, these three are the only names to exceed 6% top 100k ownership for Gameweek 27.

The differences see Havertz in place of Watkins and the risk of only having two Arsenal assets. Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) is one of them, as it creates space for attacking full-back Matty Cash (£4.6m) to cause damage versus Bournemouth.

In midfield, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is instead of teammate Maddison, with last season’s joint Golden Boot winner Son hoping to build on his goal against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking of Forest, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (£6.6m) faces them and is an option over Toney but Almiron makes way for Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia (£5.7m).

Final Thoughts

Whether a manager prefers a safer XI, a differential one or a mixture of both, Free Hit 28 allows FPL managers to field a full team without needing to sell big-name absentees.

There’d probably be some sort of green arrow, although it might not bring an upside worthy of such a valuable chip. Especially when there are ten more Gameweeks to use it.

As is often the case, the decision depends on each manager and their unique squad situation.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    C'mon Toney!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Let's go!

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Definitely FH worthy, right? Have 1 FT.

    Ward
    Trippier White (Digne?)
    Saka Odegaard
    Toney

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah I'd definitely do that

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes ma'am

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      yezzir

      Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep I'd FH or WC with that

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      yep

      good luck

      Open Controls
  3. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    KING IVAN tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hopefully

      Open Controls
  4. RICICLE
    19 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Without showing what the team looks like for this BGW, this is my overall squad.

    Kepa
    Shaw - White - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Salah - Odegaard
    Toney - Darwin - Haaland
    ______________________________
    Raya: Mitoma: Schar: Tarkowski

    My plan this GW is to do Halaand > Kane (c) to make it 9 players

    So how does this plan sound over the coming weeks?

    Haaland > Kane this GW

    Then before GW 30:

    Salah + Darwin > Haaland + Bruno?

    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
  5. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I'm hearing rumors

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Fleetwood Mac stuck on repeat?

      Open Controls
      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tell me lies

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Elvis is alive?

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lindsay Lohan actually (check the spelling).

      Open Controls
  6. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Beat use of 2 FTs. Have 2.5 in bank so can't do B/C together

    A. Haaland>Watkins (lose 0.6)
    B. Estup>Chilwell
    C. March>Maddy
    D. Other

    Kepa
    Trippier, Botman, Mee, Gabriel
    Saka, Martinelli
    Kane, Toney
    Raya, Estup, Rash, March, Mitoma, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B and D perhaps

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A & B

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Another factor in favour of a FH is many are fielding fewer than a starting 11 and are taking hits to get to 10.

    Barnes could be a good punt but is he fit?

    I also fancy Brentford to win at home, say 2 or 3-1.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It says that in the article.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If he hasn't been reading the articles, which is the only thing I do, what has he been doing?

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm not on FH this week but definitely prefer the idea of using it this week over the last blank, think there are some decent fixtures to attack there

      Open Controls
  8. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Rumours of Toney yc

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.