Simon March’s FPL Gameweek 28 preview and team reveal

After a week in which Brighton and Hove Albion’s two-goal number seven dominated the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) discussion, we’re hearing from our very own S. March.

The 2014/15 FPL champion and regular Scout contributor, Simon March, joins regular host Andy North for the exclusive weekly video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Fortunately for viewers, the content will be better than the lousy intro to this article.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Blank Gameweek 28 of FPL and beyond.

They will be live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from the likes of Simon, Mark Sutherns and more throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    OMG what a goal

    
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      That was brilliant!!

      
  2. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ramsdale got violated

    
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      How’s he got chipped from there

      
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Because the shot was just phenomenal.

        
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He’s not even that far out of goal. Poor keeping to be caught from there

          
  3. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Wow… Pedro

    
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    ?Has ARS used up their subs?

    
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      They have now. Final 2 subs on

      
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No saka and partey on

      Final changes

      
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Guess that answers that

      
  5. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Had Goncalves in my Champions League FF teams this season and last, as I know what he's capable of. Delivered very few points.

    Now in the European United Chewing Gum Industries Nothing Cup, he goes and does that!

    
  6. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kepa
    Mee white trips batman
    Martinelli
    Toney kane

    Subs ward, mito, rash, mac, salah, haaland, estup

    Currently got this 8 playing. Should I fh or do salah to maddison and play with 9? Plan on bb next week

    
  7. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    That goal was shades of Suarez vs Norwich 🙂

    
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Or Nayim from the halfway line.
      (as the chant goes)

      
  8. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    WHAT. A. GOAL!

    
  9. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Back. Of. The. Net

    
  10. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ramsdale saves Arsenal

    
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      With his face

      
  11. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Even Crystal Palace might score with Holding at the back for Arsenal.

    
  12. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ramsdale literally saving face

    
  13. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who would you sell to get Rashford in
    a) Salah
    b) Ode
    c) Saka

    Salah sale would also help in getting Kane down the road

    
    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Out of those, Ode

      
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah, surely?!

      
    3. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It has to be Salah.

      
  14. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Seems like just a matter of time before Martinelli picks up a knock that keeps him out of GW28.

    
  15. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Looking at doing haaland to Watkins tonight.

    Scanning United and Arsenal, it looks like everyone’s got through tonight unscathed so far.

    Have I missed anything?

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saliba injured, Tomi injured, score 1-1 at minute

      
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    So where are cs gwk 28? Chelsea, Newcastle and Wolves?

    
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Would fancy Notts Forest to score, although I think their main striker is out.

      
  17. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    just now

    On a WC this week, to BB 29 (so all play):

    A) Raya & Schar
    B) Pope & Botman

    Trippier and Kepa already selected.

    

