FPL Gameweek 29 differentials: Isak, Bowen + Barnes

Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Newcastle United, West Ham United and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

All of these teams play twice in Gameweek 29 and are also in action in Blank Gameweek 32.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ALEXANDER ISAK

FPL ownership : 3.6%

: 3.6% Price : £6.7m

: £6.7m GW29-33 fixtures: MUN + whu | bre | avl | TOT | eve

Alexander Isak (£6.7m) has been in fine form of late, with goals (including a penalty) in back-to-back fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

His brace at The City Ground took his tally to the season to six from his first 10 Premier League appearances, suggesting it won’t be long before he’s into double figures if he can stay fit. As a result, Isak is the most-bought forward in Double Gameweek 29, when Newcastle host Manchester United before travelling to West Ham.

It’s worth noting the Swede started as a traditional number nine in Gameweek 28 but later moved to the left, with that positional versatility a major plus, especially with wide players Miguel Almiron (£5.5m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) currently out injured.

“I appreciate from the gaffer that he gives me that feeling. I know that I have a wide game and I can do different things. Not only just being in the box and trying to score, but I really like that he sees that (versatility) and he looks to use my skills in the best way possible.” – Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s schedule should hand Isak further opportunities to impress, with a top-four spot still firmly in their grasp as they look to put their two games in hand over Tottenham Hotspur to good use. They also play in Blank Gameweek 32 and have another ‘double’ involving Brighton and Hove Albion later in the season.

Isak is looking sharp, continuing his good form in the international break, and with an ownership of just 3.6% is a tempting differential.

JARROD BOWEN

FPL ownership : 2.7%

: 2.7% Price : £8.0m

: £8.0m GW29-33 fixtures: SOU + NEW | ful | ARS | bou | LIV

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) has struggled to find his top form this season, with four goals and five assists from 26 Premier League appearances.

However, his performances have improved since the World Cup, with six attacking returns arriving from Gameweek 17 onwards.

In that time, he’s produced at least a goal or assist in three of his five home matches, which is particularly relevant given that both of West Ham’s Double Gameweek 29 fixtures are at the London Stadium.

Across the season, it’s at home where Bowen has impressed most. Amongst all FPL midfielders, he ranks fifth for expected goal involvement (xGI, 7.47) on home turf, joint-sixth for shots (37) and fourth for shots in the box (29)/penalty box touches (82). He’s also created a respectable 23 chances, with his share of set-pieces adding to his assist potential.

Throughout the season, West Ham have failed to consistently play good attacking football, but they have registered above 2.0 expected goals (xG) in three of their last four home games, a period that has seen them score eight goals. That suggests Bowen, who has underperformed his xGI by -5.51 in 2022/23, can emerge as one of the key Double Gameweek 29 performers.

Kurt Zouma (£4.4m) is another Hammer we like the look of right now, but Bowen deserves his place in this column and could be a smart differential pick for those on the lookout for a new midfielder.

HARVEY BARNES

FPL ownership : 1.9%

: 1.9% Price : £6.7m

: £6.7m GW29-33 fixtures: cry + AVL | BOU | mci | WOL | lee

Leicester City sit just one point above the relegation zone but have the second-easiest run of fixtures in the next five Gameweeks according to our Season Ticker.

In that time, they tackle a run of games that could decide their fate, with their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday one of six they have against bottom-half opposition in their next seven outings.

Understandably, there will be reservations about backing a team who have scored just two goals in their last five matches, but the Foxes have generally been good in front of goal this season and will benefit from the return to fitness of James Maddison (£8.2m), their creator-in-chief.

As for our differential pick, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m), his goal in Gameweek 28 took him to nine for the season, level with Maddison. Anyone who has watched him regularly will know his finishing often lets him down, affecting his Bonus Points System (BPS) total, but he does at least get chances.

In fact, on a per 90 minutes basis, he actually beats Maddison for shots in the box (1.90/1.33), shots on target (1.10/1.00) and expected goals (0.33/0.24), while amongst all FPL midfielders, only Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) have been presented with more big chances (13) in 2022/23.

While Leicester are poor defensively, they have enough attacking quality in Maddison, Barnes, Tete (£5.3m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m), Patson Daka (£5.6m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) to get themselves out of trouble, with an opportunity to start building momentum in Double Gameweek 29.

So, Barnes has the goal threat and schedule to thrive, making him a nice alternative to the more popular Maddison pick.