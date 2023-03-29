29
Members March 29

FPL Double Gameweek 29: Are West Ham players worth buying?

29 Comments
West Ham United are 18th in the table, a point from safety, having won just two of their last 14 Premier League games.

However, the Hammers are one of only two sides who not only ‘double’ in Gameweeks 29 and 34, but also have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 32. That means they play eight times in the next six Gameweeks.

With West Ham players under consideration for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, we look at the underlying numbers.

TEAM DATA

WEST HAM: ATTACK
Total (rank)
Goals24 (15th)
xG34.87 (11th)
xG delta-10.87 (20th)
Mins per xG71.2 (9th)

West Ham have regressed this season following back-to-back finishes of sixth and seventh, but the data suggests they have maybe been a little unfortunate.

The Hammers are badly underperforming on expected goals (xG), with 24 from 34.87 xG. That means no top-flight side has underachieved more in front of goal this season, with wasteful finishing regularly letting them down.

WEST HAM: DEFENCE
Total (rank)
Clean sheets5 (18th=)
Goals conceded34 (7th=)
xGC32.05 (5th)
xGC delta+1.95 (7th)
Mins per xGC77.4 (6th)

Defensively, West Ham have managed to keep just five clean sheets from their 26 league outings, fewer than any other side bar Southampton (four).

However, they rarely get blown away and rank as high as fifth for expected goals conceded (xGC) and sixth for minutes per xGC, again suggesting they have been a bit unlucky not to record more shutouts.

WEST HAM: HOME MATCHES ONLY
Total (rank)
Goals17 (13th)
xG19.95 (10th)
Mins per xG62.2 (9th)
Clean sheets4 (13th=)
Goals conceded14 (7th=)
xGC14.59 (8th)
Mins per xGC85.1 (8th)

If the Hammers were able to play every game at home, they probably wouldn’t be in this mess, which is important for FPL managers, given that both of their Double Gameweek 29 fixtures are at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ troops have only one win on the road all season and no team has a lower total of six points gained, but they are far better on home turf, with five wins and three draws from 13.

It’s also worth noting they have registered above 2.0 xG in three of their last four home matches, a significant improvement. The two most recent outings, v Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, has seen David Moyes deploy a more attacking 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation, with Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) becoming more influential in the attacking third.

THE OUTLOOK

  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ward to Steele or Iversen?

    1. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Depends if you need cover for GW32

    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Is Iversen nailed?

  2. Liquid FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Iversen leaves an extra Brighton slot?

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      just now

      This is my thinking. Ferguson is on my radar.

  3. The EJJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    I am tempted to go Bowen over Bruno/Maddison - but it does feel a little bit like trying to be different for different's sake

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Im defn getting Bowen with one of my 2 FT's

    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Different = differential. Depends if you think you need it.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If you think he outscores Bruno/Maddison then I don't see why you don't go there

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    With 8 (9 with Toney, but will most likely be Haaland in GW 30) players already for BGW 32, worth saving FH?
    Still 2 FTs left to get 2 pool players in, for GW 31 and 32.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Is there another GW with high upside on using FH chip

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        GW 34

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          For your specific team if you feel you can gain more FH34 over 32 then go for it

  5. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    No Haaland will be good news for the non BBs

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      good news for non owners as well

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      True dat

  6. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Photo NSFW

  7. trafalgarlaw
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Billing to March or MacAllister ?

    Kepa Steele
    Trippier White Chilwell Shaw Mee
    Rashford Martinelli Maddison Mitoma Billing
    Haaland Kane Toney

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Pen taker

  8. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Neto or Martinez for second keeper on BB? Been keen on Neto but Martinez has had a few good weeks with 3 clean sheets in 4 (mind they were against Everton, Bournemouth and Palace) but the DGW fixtures aren't ideal. Neto has 2 home fixtures this week and I like his run towards the end of the season

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      neto

  9. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    What to do with saka please?

    A....keep and bb with martinelli

    B....saka to Bruno - 4

    Thanks

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      a

  10. dshv
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Plan for bb29!!
    1FT, what to change? 0.3 itb

    Azpi Raya
    Shaw Trippier Chiwell Botman Henry
    March Rashford Saka Martinelli Maddison
    Kane Haaland Toney

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      just now

      henry to dunk?

  11. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    GW 29 BB is the plan - 2FT 4.5itb

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Estupinian Pinnock
    Rashford March Maddison Saka
    Watkins Toney

    Sanchez Gabriel Martinelli Kane

    A) Sanchez + Gabriel > Steele + Chilwell
    B) Sanchez + Gabriel > Iversen + Shaw
    C) Sanchez + Gabriel > Neto + Shaw

  12. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not logged on since the last gameweek debacle and seen botman and rashford flags.

    Are they proper broken?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Details here!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/29/early-fpl-gameweek-29-injury-news-haaland-rashford-james-botman-more/

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Botman was just ill, seemed to be something going around the Dutch camp, pictured back in training for Newcastle already. Rashford trained this week away from the rest of the squad so we'll have to see about him

