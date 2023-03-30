175
March 30

How to compete in Sorare’s capped competitions

Are you ready to take your Sorare game to the next level? If you’ve been playing in the Amateur competitions and want to try something new, then the capped tournaments are a great place to start. In this guide, we’ll take you through everything you need to know to get started and succeed in Sorare’s capped competitions.

The caps

The capped tournaments add an extra layer of strategy to your game by requiring you to select players that fall within a points cap, based on the average of their last 15 scores (L15) on Sorare. Instead of working within a budget, you’ll need to carefully choose your players to maximise their potential score while staying under the cap.

There are several different divisions in the capped tournaments, each with slightly different entry criteria:

  • Cap 220: In this division, you’ll have a 220-point cap for the team, and you can include up to one card of the lower scarcity in your lineup without penalty. For example, if you’re playing in Capped 220 Limited, you can include one Common (white) card in your lineup.
  • Cap 240: This division has a 240-point cap for the team budget, and generally no mixing of scarcities is allowed. For example, if you’re playing in Capped 240 Limited, all of your cards need to be of the Limited scarcity (with the only exception being the Unique Capped Mode).
  • Cap 270: The highest division has a 270-point cap for the team budget, and is the only capped mode where both XP and captain bonuses apply to the score (with 50% extra for the captain).

Why you should aim for Cap 240

If you’re looking to grow your Sorare gallery, then Cap 240 tournaments are particularly interesting as you can win money (in the form of ETH) that you can either withdraw or use to buy more players and strengthen your squad. To win this, you need your players to outperform their averages and score over a threshold of 250 points. It’s not easy, but with some smart choices and a bit of luck, it’s more than doable.

The threshold prizes scale as you move up the scarcity divisions, starting at $5 for Cap 240 Limited and going all the way up to a whopping $500 in Cap 240 Unique.

You can also win Sorare card prizes in these competitions, including cards from the scarcity above. For example, placing high in the Cap 240 Limited will get you a Rare card, as well as the threshold payment.

Cap strategy

With just five cards, you can enter a lineup and start competing. But if you want to consistently win, you’ll need a bit more than that. 

The key to success in capped tournaments is to pick players who can outperform their average score. But watch out – if they do too well, their averages will go up, and you’ll have to swap them out to stay under the cap. That’s why capped tournaments are perfect for managers who love making moves on the transfer market, or those who prefer to keep a large squad on hand.

Make sure you choose players who are guaranteed starters, as losing even one player can wreck your chances of winning. And don’t forget to look for players who have a history of scoring well, whether it’s through goals, assists, or all-around play.

But here’s the real secret to winning capped tournaments: keep an eye out for players who are returning from injury, international duty, or who are playing better in new positions or for a new team. They often have lower scores and can be a great enabler in your lineup.

Also keep an eye out for players who tend to score higher at home than away, so that you can rotate them in and out of your team depending on their fixtures. 

If you’re successful, and your players no longer fit under the cap you can either sell them on and find new players who do fit, or hold onto them and consider entering the other divisions that Sorare offers. Entering more lineups in a Gameweek can obviously boost your chances of winning a reward and it’s also a lot more fun!

So what are you waiting for? Give the capped tournaments a try and see if you can beat the game. And if you’re not ready for them yet, don’t worry – you can still enter the Amateur competitions for free and even win a free digital player card after you buy five cards at auction if you use the link below to join Sorare. 

Good luck this Gameweek!

(written by @Football_MDJ)

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

