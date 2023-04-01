551
Dugout Discussion April 1

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news: James, Chilwell + Havertz start

551 Comments
Share

We’re six games down and we’re still awaiting our first clean sheet of Gameweek 29.

There’ll be a lot of Fantasy managers hoping for a shut-out in the final match of the day, with Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arrizabalaga widely owned.

Ollie Watkins is a fairly popular pick himself, of course, so there’ll be plenty of us with divided loyalties in the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Aston Villa is the evening kick-off, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Graham Potter makes three changes to the side that he sent out in Gameweek 28 as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella are recalled to the line-up.

Wesley Fofana misses out through injury while Christian Pulisic and Benoit Badisashile are benched.

Kai Havertz and Reece James pulled out of their national team squads with illness and injury respectively but are fit to start.

Potter confirmed ahead of kick-off that James is playing as a centre-half in a back three, with Loftus-Cheek deployed as a wing-back.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery make two changes to the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 two weeks ago.

Ashley Young is in for the injured Matty Cash, while Boubacar Kamara returns from his own lay-off to oust the benched Leon Bailey.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chilwell, Enzo, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Kante, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Mings, Konsa, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Sinisalo, Wright, Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Palacio, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

551 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Kane autosub in for Haaland, fingers crossed Chilwell misses the second game so I get Mings points off the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Autosubs are a bit buggy, Salah got 0 in gw27 and I didn't get Gabriel's 14 pts from bench...

      Open Controls
      1. Road Runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Salah missed a penalty

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wrong username to fall into such an obvious trap...

          Open Controls
  2. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Interim manager until they bring in De Zerbi?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mourinho

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rushing in to get the Brighton manager has worked out well for them so far.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Roy Hodgson

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      De Zerbi going to Spurs? Or is Che going to pay more?

      Open Controls
  3. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    What's everyone scores?
    41 from 29

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      *from 10 players

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      30

      Open Controls
    3. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      47 from 10

      Open Controls
    4. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      34 (-4) from 9

      Open Controls
    5. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      69 from 12 atm

      Mainly cause of villa triple up

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wow well done

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers man did not expect cs at all tbh

          Open Controls
      2. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        That's crazy. Nice one

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Including bonus points tbf !

          Open Controls
      3. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Smashed it

        Open Controls
    6. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      37 from 6

      Open Controls
    7. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      55 with Rashford (c)

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        55(-8)*

        Open Controls
      2. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wow that’s solid

        Open Controls
      3. Cammick
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very nice without captain FairPlay

        Open Controls
    8. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      44 from 11, C yet to play.

      Open Controls
    9. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      42 from 10.
      19 to go.

      Open Controls
    10. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      30 from 10

      Open Controls
    11. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      50(-4) from 11. 18 to go

      Open Controls
    12. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      46 so far. 9 of 29 played.

      Open Controls
    13. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      56 from 10

      Kept the Arsenal lads

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh yes that’s -4. Mings worked out!

        Open Controls
        1. WATERMELONS
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Oh sugar actually 66(-4) after bonus. Holy moly! From 10 players.

          Open Controls
    14. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
    15. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      42 from 11

      Open Controls
    16. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      41 with 20 to go(?)

      Open Controls
    17. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      52 with 19 left to play.

      Open Controls
    18. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      24,completley sick of this season

      Open Controls
    19. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 min ago

      38 (after hits) from 13, 16 to go. Expected, disappointed, hopeful. 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Mings and Watkins 2 BP each yessss

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Most agreeable indeed.

      Open Controls
    2. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Outstanding

      Open Controls
    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 min ago

      Chapeau

      Open Controls
  5. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    It was an afterthought almost, but Mings has turned out to be my best GW 26 wildcard pickup in terms of rank boost. Wish I could claim skill on that, but I cant.

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take it all day long my rotund friend

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got to enjoy it well done pal

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Went for cash over him last minute on my wc last week. Suffering

        Open Controls
  6. Bonus magnet
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Does anyone know why Aubameyang doesn’t start for Potter’s Chelsea ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bada Bing
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Auba is probably still partying with his mates at Barca.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      He got sacked fro Ars first and probably hasn't improved.

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      is he still at chelsea ??

      Open Controls
  7. Cammick
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is shaw confirmed out ?

    Rivals have him

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

      https://twitter.com/UnitedStandMUFC/status/1642224272822108160

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice how lovely for them then

        Open Controls
  8. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Classic disappointing first day or a double gameweek.

    Open Controls
  9. Øgaard it's Haa…
    20 mins ago

    "You're on a green arrow by a margin of 0 points" 🙂

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.