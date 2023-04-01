Chelsea v Aston Villa team news: James, Chilwell + Havertz start

We’re six games down and we’re still awaiting our first clean sheet of Gameweek 29.

There’ll be a lot of Fantasy managers hoping for a shut-out in the final match of the day, with Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arrizabalaga widely owned.

Ollie Watkins is a fairly popular pick himself, of course, so there’ll be plenty of us with divided loyalties in the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Aston Villa is the evening kick-off, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Graham Potter makes three changes to the side that he sent out in Gameweek 28 as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella are recalled to the line-up.

Wesley Fofana misses out through injury while Christian Pulisic and Benoit Badisashile are benched.

Kai Havertz and Reece James pulled out of their national team squads with illness and injury respectively but are fit to start.

Potter confirmed ahead of kick-off that James is playing as a centre-half in a back three, with Loftus-Cheek deployed as a wing-back.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery make two changes to the side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 two weeks ago.

Ashley Young is in for the injured Matty Cash, while Boubacar Kamara returns from his own lay-off to oust the benched Leon Bailey.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chilwell, Enzo, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Kante, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Mings, Konsa, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Sinisalo, Wright, Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Palacio, Digne, Bailey, Dendoncker

