Pro Pundits April 6

FPL Gameweek 30: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 30: GOALSCORER ODDS

Jumping straight in with the goalscorer odds, which assume that the player will start. Millions of FPL managers are waiting for news on Erling Haaland (£12.0m), to see whether he’s recovered from his groin injury. We should know pre-deadline whether he makes the squad, although not ‘officially’.

Manchester City are away to Southampton and Haaland is given a 53% chance of scoring at any time, which is comfortably top. Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) is second with 38%, as Manchester United host an Everton side that impressively managed to dig out a point against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s record on the road has been very poor, capped off with another away loss at Elland Road in midweek. Now they travel to Aston Villa, meaning that in-form Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) has emerged as a genuine captaincy shout after Gameweek 29’s 17 points.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was one of many Liverpool players surprisingly benched against Chelsea but you’d expect him to return to the starting line-up for the game against Arsenal, providing there’s an innocent explanation behind Thursday’s training no-show. Perhaps Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s (£5.2m) inverted role is something that Salah can exploit, as it leaves an amount of wide space that a counter-attacking team of Liverpool’s calibre can punish.

Eddie Howe has two in-form forwards at Newcastle United and Callum Wilson (£6.9m) makes the list ahead of Alexander Isak (£6.7m) with a 32.5% chance, although some rotation has already been taking place.

Something else to be mindful of is James Maddison‘s (£8.3m) late withdrawal against Aston Villa but cramp was cited as a reason and there were no new injuries reported by Adam Sadler ahead of the Gameweek 29 clash with Bournemouth. It’s such a great fixture, so owners will be hoping he makes that one.

GAMEWEEK 30: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Moving on to clean sheets, it feels like very few of us own Man City defensive assets. They’re top this week with a 52% chance and could soon be back in the conversation, particularly the nailed-on Ederson (£5.4m). The champions have a Double Gameweek 34 versus Fulham and West Ham United, plus another one that’ll probably occur in Gameweek 37.

Man United have been given a 45% chance against Everton, followed by Aston Villa’s 42% against Nottingham Forest. Tyrone Mings (£4.4m) has been in excellent form recently with five returns from his last six games and, at the same cheap price, Alex Moreno (£4.4m) offers a more attacking option.

Chelsea travel to Wolves aiming to record back-to-back clean sheets. Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) took all three bonus points in midweek against Liverpool and came off early. With their packed schedule including a pair of Champions League quarter-finals, there’s some concern that Chilwell’s minutes will be managed but, if it just involves early substitutions, that’s perfectly fine.

It’s an awkward Gameweek where lots of our attackers face our defenders, such as Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Ivan Toney (£7.9m) going up against Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle’s backlines.

At the bottom are Southampton (9.5%) and Everton (14.5%) versus the Manchester sides.

GAMEWEEK 30: MOST TRANSFERS IN

It’s a close battle to be crowned this week’s most-bought player but Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) is currently in front. He bagged a brace against Leeds at a time when many are in the market for a new forward.

Arsenal are without any blanks or doubles for the rest of the season, which also affects teammate Ben White (£4.8m) – now the second-highest-scoring defender in the game. He’s had 78,000 purchases this week and should be secure now that Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) is injured.

As a reminder, Gameweek 32 is blank for Brighton, Chelsea, Man City and Man United so be careful with your transfers before then. It’s human nature to think “I’ll cross that bridge later” but you could end up being significantly short of players if you don’t use a chip that week.

There have been 54,000 transfers in for Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), with a return in five successive matches. There has been some incredible consistency from him and the other Brighton assets, who will have a Double Gameweek 34 plus likely further doubles in 36 and 37. A triple-up is almost essential for the rest of the season although, if you’re not there yet, it can perhaps wait until after the sequence of Spurs (a), Chelsea (a) then the blank.

GAMEWEEK 30: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Finally, a quick look at the most sold players. William Saliba‘s (£5.1m) injury puts him top with 170,000 sales, as Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.4m) sales are for the same reason.

It could be premature to sell Haaland now. 53,000 have dropped him but hold your transfers until closer to the deadline – if Pep Guardiola comes out and says he’s trained all week, you really don’t want to be dropping him before facing last-placed Southampton.

Elsewhere, it was announced this week that Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) will serve an eight-match suspension for pushing a referee, so we won’t see him until mid-May. Shockingly, 25,000 have ditched Rashford, which is a recipe for disaster given he tops the projected points for this weekend.

Kai Havertz (£7.6m) was Double Gameweek 29’s biggest expected goals (xG) underperformer, failing to net from an xG of 1.65. Over 24,000 have had enough and decided to sell.

  1. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any thoughts here, lads?

    Raya
    Chilwell, Trippier, Gabriel
    Saka, Maddison, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Steele / Ødegaard, Burn, Mee

    Ødegaard to Grealish?
    Toney to Watkins?
    Save?

    Open Controls
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maddison to Grealish?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm considering it too! Only thought I should give Madds a chance against BOU at home.

        Open Controls
        1. AgentRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah fair, just think they’ve looked fairly poor whereas Ode has been returning fairly regularly. Rodgers leaving and a relegation battle might change that though.

          Open Controls
        2. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have got mads and this week is his last game for me.
          I was looking at moving Saka to Grealish but city's fixture the following is quite tough compared to arsenal.

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Forget about the fixtures was looking at wrong week

            Open Controls
  2. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bringing in Haaland for Toney and capping him is an easy decision for me. Firstly, I've got two Newcastle defenders and I don't want Toney to score against them and secondly, I think there's a pretty reasonable chance that Haaland start and play 60-70 minutes on Saturday. Having not played for three weeks, he needs a good run out to get some much needed sharpness and fitness before travelling to Munich; Pep knows fine well he'll need that over there.

    For me, there's such a downside to not having him as (C) this GW. It has the potential to be a season destroyer.

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Same. I've gained a good rank boost this week and feels that capping Haaland is risky,but reality should be other way around, risky by not having him, with his 72% ownership

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A straight swap to Haaland is a no-brainer. He is the best asset in the game and likely to get at least 45 mins imo

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sensible. Feels too easy. What are we missing?

      Open Controls
    4. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      What seems to be your first point, "I don't want Toney to score", isn't something that I'd factor into decision making.

      If you get rid and he scores, you're going to have quite a few reasons to be pissed off.

      Open Controls
      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Not wanting" something to happen isn't a good way to judge if something will happen, period.

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It's never pleasant to see two cleanies disappear down the pan at the same moment 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. COYR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Wildcard activated - Dalot or Martinez (also gone for DDG).

    DDG
    Trippier Mings Dalot
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland (c) Kane Watkins

    Iversen | Pereira White Emerson

    Any critique on the WC Team also appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Martinez. Wan-Bissaka will rotate with Dalot and I think is currently preferred, just missed the last two games with illness.

      Open Controls
      1. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Was wondering if this was the case, I like Dalot's attacking stats but when I do want to double up I want the guy to play...

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends how you plan to navigate BGW32. Pereira seems a waste of a mid spot imo.

      Open Controls
      1. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I've planned for GW32 and GW34 with the above. Haaland to X in GW32 and then back again afterwards gives me a full 11 in GW32

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        he's brilliant back up tho and plays in 32.

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Assume no FH in 32 given the bench players? Looks pretty close to what I was angling for if I decide to pull the trigger.

      Open Controls
      1. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You are correct Sir! Just played BB. Sticking the the plan, Wildcarding now and will probs trip captain in GW34. Just need to transfer out 1 player to make a full 11 in GW32

        Open Controls
      2. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mind sharing your WC draft?

        Open Controls
    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can you afford Ederson?

      Open Controls
      1. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I can actually, 0.5m ITB. Was considering him as a possibility

        Open Controls
  4. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Repost:
    Is Vinicius (5.4) now worth a punt as a third striker?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fulham have nothing to play for.

      Open Controls
      1. COYR
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This. Other better options (Ferguson, Johnson, Mbeumo)

        Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes fixtures look good

      Open Controls
      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Great points everyone. Much appreciated.

        Open Controls
  5. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kane to Haaland?
    Will FH in 32

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tough one. Haaland could easily be benched one of the games.

      Open Controls
    2. COYR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can you get both? Kane is a lovely source of consistency

      Open Controls
      1. EL tridente
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I can keep both. Both would lave to save the cash in order to get Salah for DGW34

        Open Controls
        1. EL tridente
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Have

          Open Controls
  6. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not happy with my team, what to do?

    A. -4 Shaw & Nacho to Malacia & Watkins
    B. -4 Odegaard & Nacho to Mahrez & Alvarez
    C. WC
    D. Anything else?

    Kepa
    Castagne Trippier Shaw Chilwell
    Salah Bruno Rashford
    Kane Havertz Nacho

    Steele Odegaard Mitoma Henry

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd start Odegaard and Mitoma over a lot of those fellas.

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Morning all. 2FT & 1.9m ITB. WC33 and BB34 so looking to get rid of blankers over next few GWs. Would it make sense to get rid of Brighton, Ake & Ward over next few?

    Kepa
    Ake - Estupian - Trippier
    Macallister - Saka - Salah - Rashford
    Toney - Darwin - Haaland

    (Ward) - Henry - Andreas - Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. COYR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd definitely minimise Brighton until your WC for sure. Probs would prioritise Estupinan, Ward and Ake in that order (assuming Ake plays v Soton). I'm also offloading Henry on my WC FYI (which I'm playing this week)

      Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    For this GW who should I play out of

    1. Kepa
    2. Leno

    A. White
    B. Mee

    x. Mitoma
    y. Jensen

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lot can change before then, but try and pick 3 City players for GW34.

    Ederson is a waste of money, none of the defenders are nailed and with Brighton, Liverpool and United all doubling you're not plumping for any City mids over that lot.

    Leaves Haaland and no one tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I will also go for Grealish and 1 of Akanji, Ake, or Stones. Only want Salah from Liverpool and then 3 DGWs from United and Brigthon

      Open Controls

