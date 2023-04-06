253
Members April 6

FPL Gameweek 30 opinion: Who are the best Man City players?

253 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser looks at Manchester City’s best FPL options for their great fixture run.

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

Manchester City are a team that a lot of FPL managers will be targeting in the next few Gameweeks – especially if, like me, you will Free Hit in Gameweek 32.

This is how their schedule currently looks:

They have a great run of fixtures until the end of the season but are also involved in the Champions League and the FA Cup, meaning that Pep Guardiola’s rotation is always going to loom.

In case you were even remotely worried about their underlying numbers, they are top of the league for minutes per expected goals (xG) and minutes per expected goals conceded (xGC) since the Gameweek 17 restart. Given those fixtures, their players will top the shopping lists of many managers until the end of the season.

Let’s have a quick look at their minutes since the restart:

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) basically plays when fit and, despite his recent groin problems, I think you simply just get him when fit. He has been pictured in training but we’ll get more clarity after Guardiola’s press conference on Friday.

TRANSFORMED GREALISH

The name that stands out is Jack Grealish (£6.9m), who has gotten into the line-up and made it his place to keep. This is what Guardiola had to say about him after the last game:

“All this season he has been playing really well. Now it’s the Jack we thought. Aston Villa fans know this Jack. Nothing changed, it’s just a question of believing ‘I am part of that, and I can be here’. Now he has more minutes.

“The way he behaved in the beginning when he was not playing was exceptional. We are so satisfied for his performance. Today was amazing, he was really good. I like the standing ovation from our fans. He really deserved it. Not just that, all season he has been playing well.

“Football is more than stats, it’s many things. The way he gives us the tempo to play and to make extra passes. I could not imagine with the big name he is and the price the club paid to have this humility to run like a teenager. That means a lot to me and the team. At the same time, he has to score more goals at home. Definitely.”

From a minutes perspective, he looks very secure at the moment having started the last 10 league games plus both legs against RB Leipzig. Now that makes you wonder whether he might be rested in the ‘easier’ league games but that is always the risk with a Man City asset. I’m not too worried about it at the moment because they’re very much in a title race.

Additionally, I like the last line where Pep mentions he has to score more goals at home because for me Grealish at Man City player has always been a better player in real life than in FPL. Now let’s have a look at the numbers of City players since restart:

That is all from me this week, I hope this article helped you. On a personal note, my last couple of FPL weeks haven’t been fun. Players with decent underlying numbers but no points.

This is how Gameweek 29 treated me, where you have no other option but to shrug your shoulders and move on. I had a green arrow from 230k to 195k but feel very underwhelmed with where I am ranked. It is what it is.

On an exciting note, we have fellow Pro Pundit Pras joining Zophar and I on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can view here.

VIDEO LATEST

253 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Keep Havertz urggg. Or get rid, wolves next. Have Watkins and Toney. Can get Kane or Haaland with a bit of any straight out swap fancies for this weekend or indeed just leave for this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Effe
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would get rid for Kane/Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Harvertz wouldn't score in a house of ill repute ,not even for free.

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Agree with others get Haaland/Kane

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Sell

      Open Controls
      1. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers all, yep sell for Haaland it is or…. Kane hmmm Spurs are Spurs but Brighton possibly without a couple of key players, could be an open game. Haaland possibly minutes managed and doesn’t play in a few weeks hmmm

        Open Controls
    5. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Havertz has to go.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If Haaland is not fit,is it worth to sell Toney for Alvarez or Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Maybe Alvarez.
      Would be a nice differential.

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Big if, but yer, Alvarez would be great. Chances are v slim we'll get anything definitive tho.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I would rather save FT

      Open Controls
    4. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Kane or save the FT. Alvarez will be a transfer waiting to happen

      Open Controls
    5. HM2
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Why would he not be fit? He’s been training for days?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Only started training yesterday. Nothing posted yet to say he trained today

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ah fair

          Open Controls
    6. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      thanks all

      Open Controls
    7. WVA
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      No way, would rather Toney than Alvarez

      Open Controls
    8. Bluetiger1
      28 mins ago

      Kane as playing in GW32 as well plus form

      Open Controls
  3. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Mount possible big differential now Lampard back ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Depends on his role

      Open Controls
  4. HM2
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bruno to Grealish worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hmm, tempting but possibly that's knee jerking

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Probably but i just want Bruno out of my team, he’s playing too deep. Wish i could afford KDB…

        Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Keep Maddison vs BOU (H) or get rid???

    Annoyingly Harvey Barnes is beating him in all the key stats in front of goal & has more points than him! I think I got the wrong Leicester player doh!

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd probably keep for Bournemouth

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        BOU are the worst in the league for chances conceded down the right flank, exactly where Barnes operates. He’s in for a haul

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I’m very tempted to captain him over Haaland…

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Probably keep

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Keep this week.

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maddison is in his last week on my roster if he fails against BOU.
      Hold, but be ready with first transfer IMO next week

      Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which do you prefer, probably over a couple of GWs?
    A) Nacho to Haaland
    B) Bruno, Toney to Salah, Haaland (0.1 spare)

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A. Iheanacho not guaranteed to play, and Bruno and Toney as long as not banned soon are good options.

      Open Controls
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah that was the original plan. Cheers

      Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Seems obvious FT 6.6ITB. Toney to Haaland this week?
    Not taking a hit for Chilwell last week means Maddison to Bruno possible next week.

    Who to play in defence. Right order?

    DDG
    Trippier, Zinchenko, Henry
    Rashford, Saka, Mitoma, Maddison
    Kane, Toney, Watkins
    Kepa, March, Estupinan, Botman

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Estupinian over Henry

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  8. WVA
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Has there been any news on Shaw's injury?

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      No news yet, he’s being assessed today i believe

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Done his hammy, need a scan today to confirm the grade of the injury

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thank you both, doesn't sound like he'll be back any time soon!

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Likely missing this weekend. Grade 1 strain is minimum 3 weeks

          Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Just hoping he's back for gw34 and happy to bench until then

          Open Controls
  9. HM2
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Bruno vs EVE (h)
    b) Martinelli vs LIV (a)
    c) Mac Allister vs TOT (a)

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      B. Liverpool have a good home record

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        They also have a terrible defence against one of the best attacks in the league...

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 2 Years
          just now

          As a liverpool fan, i agree

          Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Cannot see an easy route to Haaland unless lose Kane?

    Kanes been ticking over but the team are not gelling & City have some doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      We don't even know if he's fit yet! It's easy to fit them both in.

      Kepa
      Trippier Gabriel Shaw
      Salah Saka Rashford Mitoma
      Haaland Kane Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        4 mins ago

        whose on your bench to replace Shaw - out with hamstring injury this week!

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ming's, I'll be starting him over Gabriel so him or Estupian will come in. There's no way Shaw only misses one game, it's Luke Shaw for crying out loud!

          Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd prefer Haaland if you can't have both. As you can't trust Spurs and City doubles plus Haaland is Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      5 mins ago

      what other options up front?

      Kane has games in GW30/GW31/GW32 against

      Haaland GW30/GW31 (missing GW32 BGW)

      Open Controls
  11. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Exact funds for Toney > Haaland. No brainier yeah?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yep. Think so.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s a no brainer

      Open Controls
    4. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      As long as pep indicates he’s fit to start ye

      Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure how Brentford looked last night, but Newcastle looked worryingly susceptible at corners against West Ham. I think Toney might score. Having said that, getting a fit Haaland back is a priority for me.

      Open Controls
  12. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Guys have I chosen the correct bench?

    Iverson
    Trippier / Chilwell / Estu
    Mitoma / Mac Allister / Maddison / Rash
    Toney / Watkins / Ings

    Raya / Saka / Robertson / Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      1 FT 10.2itb

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        19 mins ago

        Haaland for Ings (not getting picked)& keeping eye on Toney as pending Yellow coming

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          After that performance from City without Haaland probably best to wait for more news in case he’s rested no?

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I would start Saka ahead of Toney, Brighton mids, Maddison and Ings

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Liverpools home form is quite good though…

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Defensively still poor and against one the best attacks in the league.

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            True but hard to ignore the 6 clean sheets in last 8 games against the likes of NEW, UTD & CHE

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Chelsea 2.2xGC - Alisson and poor finished from Chelsea

              United were poor, ETH got it tactically wrong

              Newcastle 2.0xGC

              Lost 4-1 v city, 1-0 v Bournemouth

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Finishing*

                Open Controls
  13. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Mahrez worth a punt ?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah but when Foden comes back I think he’ll be more of a rotation risk than Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      UCL next week and Bernardo recovered from an illness, not sure on Mahrez. Alvarez could play RW as well if Pep wants to start both Haaland and Alvarez

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I suspect Mahrez and KDB are saved for Bayern Munich but anything can happen.

      Open Controls
  14. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    How disgusting is this defence for next week /10?

    Trippier (bre) Botman (bre) Henry (NEW)

    0-0 please !

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ouch! Newcastle looked poor defending corners and were ruthless up front yesterday. Could well be a 0-0!

      Open Controls
  15. ctacah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    Who is more secure Dias or Ake?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Dias or stones are the ones I’m considering

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Have you read this article?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        They charge to read the article

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          The person that posted the question is a paying FFS member...

          Open Controls
  16. Jappers
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Silly question, but maybe I'm missing something....why are most people who swapping Toney for Haaland, instead of Kane for Haaland?

    Do we think Kane's form is that much better than Toney's? Or is it because of a potential ban looking for Toney?

    Love Kane, but spurs are terrible at the moment.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Potential ban for Toney and better fixtures for Kane over the next two.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tbh I don't think there is much between them. Both are talisman and ticking along with consistent returns, not explosive either

      Open Controls
      1. Jappers
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks both, kinda what I thought - just checking I wasn't missing something!

        Open Controls
  17. BigCoupes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Mitoma (Spurs away)
    B) Martinelli (Pool away)

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Def A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    If Shaw is out, which he almost certainly will be, would you play Zinchenko (liv) or Estupinan (tot)? The other option is taking a -4 for a City player but I tend to avoid hits for defenders.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably play Est

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah can see Liverpool having some joy against Arsenal's high line.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'm benching White for what it's worth. Playing Chilwell, James and Trippier.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't need to take a hit when you have 2 decent defenders already in your team. Estupinan edges it for me

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate.

        Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Play Estupinan. City's defenders are trash FPL wise. Highest scorer is on 66.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I found out this today and couldn't believe it at first.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I know, it's bizarre.

          Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I owned Akanji earlier in the season and it was horrible.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Same, still have nightmares.

          Open Controls
  19. HM2
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    a) Toney > Haaland
    b) Kane, Bruno > Haaland, KDB (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  20. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Just noticed that LIV vs CHE was scoreless twice this season now lol

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Their last 4 meetings have been 0-0.

      Open Controls
    2. SirMattBugsby
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Now look at Liv vs Ars history..

      Open Controls
  21. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who do you think are the best Brighton assets for the rest of the season ?
    (they double in 34,36,37)
    I’m thinking of triple attack
    Mitoma for sure
    March 2nd imo
    And one of MacA/Ferguson as well
    I like Ferguson a lot but afraid of rotation

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mitoma, Mac and Steele/Estupinan.

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Look at the other midfielders you wouldn't be able to play with 3 Brighton midfielders. Agree with Tony's reply.

      Open Controls
  22. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    A- White
    B- Estupinan
    C- Henry

    1- Mitoma
    2 - Odegaard

    Open Controls
  23. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is anyone else considering Saka (c)? He's rested, fit and raring to go.

    15 points at the Emirates when Liverpool were better than now. But can he do it again at Anfield?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same said for rashford before playing at Anfield.

      Open Controls
  24. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Maddison + Toney ---------------> Grealish + Haaland (-4)

    I could just do one of the moves but my plan before gw34 involves a hit in one of the weeks anyway.

    Open Controls
  25. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Struggling to think of where to use a transfer.
    Salah to Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah has scored 40 points in his last 3 home games.

      Open Controls
  26. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Kepa
    Estupinan Trippier Chilwell
    Maddison Saka Rashford MacAllister Mitoma
    Kane Haaland

    Ward White Mee Gnonto

    Do you guys think I should play my WC in GW32 or 33 to set up for BB 34? Have just WC and BB left

    Open Controls
  27. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to play

    A) White (Liv away)
    B) Mee (New home)

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  28. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lampard confirmed as caretaker manager

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/club-statement-frank-lampard

    Open Controls
  29. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I need to find 0.8m to do Toney > Haaland, Which Goalkeeper would you SELL to do this?

    Kapa has a likely double in GW37 and, I own Chillwell as things stand.

    A) Kepa
    B) Raya

    Cheers.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.