FPL Q&A: Shaw replacements + who to sell for Haaland

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions.

Q: Erling Haaland or Harry Kane in for Darwin Nunez? I don’t want to take hits anymore and my concern is Haaland blanks in Gameweek 32.

Wednesday team news: 1

(via @FPLDanielR)

A: If you are not Free Hitting in Gameweek 32, I would possibly take the risk and go without Erling Haaland (£12.0m) for the next two as his minutes could be managed. The player I would go for instead would be Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), as virtually no-one owns him and he has a fantastic fixture in Gameweek 32. As we saw in midweek, West Ham United are in a bad place, which makes the Gameweek 31 fixture away to Hammers very enticing as well.

Q: If he’s injured, who should we consider as a Luke Shaw replacement?

FPL notes: Shaw injury latest, Wilson v Isak

(via @yala_leopard)

A: While there is no injury news on Luke Shaw (£5.2m) yet, it is fair to assume he will miss out this weekend and possibly for a longer period. I think there are two places to look for investment in cheap defenders – Aston Villa and Palace.

Neither team has a Double Gameweek remaining this season but Alex Moreno (£4.4m) in particular has been posting great attacking numbers, with two assists over the last six Gameweeks and 10 chances created (see above image).

Palace are ranked second on the Scout Ticker till the end of the season and there are plenty of cheap options there to invest in. Roy Hodgson teams can always be relied upon for defensive returns. 

Q: Sell Mohamed Salah or Harry Kane to get Erling Haaland back?

FPL review: van Dijk injury latest as Salah and Darwin blank

(via @FPLAladdin)

A: This is a bit tricky. Harry Kane (£11.7m) has two home games over the next two matches, while Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was just benched in a crucial match. That being said, I think Salah is a better hold longer term, especially if you are not Free Hitting in Gameweek 32 when Liverpool play Forest at home. They also have a great double in Gameweek 34.

Kane to Haaland can be done in one move whereas selling Salah will require two, so it should be Kane who makes way, in my opinion.

Q: Is Julian Alvarez a viable option in the hope that Erling Haaland gets more rest between now and Gameweek 38? And who is the best captaincy option should Haaland be benched in Gameweek 30?

FPL Q&A: Haaland, Alvarez, Bowen one-week buys + the World Cup 2

(via @paulswe35778016)

A: Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) would probably be starting for the other 19 teams in the league and while I do expect him to get more minutes in the run-in, especially if City progress in the Champions League, I don’t think he is a realistic FPL option while the Norwegian is fit. Yes they can play together but with so many other forward options firing, it’s not a risk worth taking in my opinion

Captaincy for Gameweek 30 is interesting. I don’t think we are going to get any clues from Pep Guardiola on Haaland’s minutes; at best we might get some indication of him being in the squad but Haaland starting or not is going to come down to individual judgment/guesswork. It is worth remembering that Haaland’s last competitive match was against Burnley on March 18, so it would have been three weeks since he last took to the pitch. Pep has spoken about match rhythm before so if fit, I think it is possible he throws Haaland straight in and withdraws him early. He could also sub him on for 30-40 minutes but I think he gets minutes regardless having been pictured in team training this week.

That’s certainly enough for him to score big points and I think he is very much a good captaincy option. The other standouts for me are Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), with the latter in particular very tempting. No forward has been afforded more big chances (10) or landed more shots on target (15) over the last six Gameweeks. Forest are bottom for goals conceded (15) over the same period and only Liverpool (19) have conceded more big chances than their 18. 

Rashford has scored 12 goals at home this season, more than any other midfielder, and averages 8+ points per game at Old Trafford. The Red Devils do look to have lost some of their attacking verve though and Everton could be hard to break down. I would place Watkins slightly higher because of the match-up. 

Kane is also an option of course but I think Brighton are a better side and have elite defensive numbers. They are ranked fourth for shots conceded (52) and second for big chances conceded (seven) over the last six Gameweeks. 

Q: Jack Grealish for a punt?

FPL opinion: Assessing Grealish, Gundogan + Man City

(via @FPLMattW)

A: I really like the Jack Grealish (£6.9m) move: he is third for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) amongst Man City players since the restart (6.55) and is fourth for minutes played (1061) behind only Haaland, Rodri (£5.6m) and Ederson (£5.4m). There’s a very high upside as well with the next two fixtures, as long as you can manage Blank Gameweek 32.

My team

Lateriser and I will be joined by Pras in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can check it out here.

See you next week!

103 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    My biggest dilemma this week is deciding whether to play my WC or to take a -4 for Haaland.

    Still have FH

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Those are not remotely comparable options.

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Not in isolation but they are when you look at my team.

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Possible

          Open Controls
  2. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    1. Isak
    2. Estupinan
    3. Ode
    4. Trippier
    5. Fofana
    6. Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Whoops. Bench 3 ^

      Open Controls
    2. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      2, 3, 5

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      2 and 5, last one is tough. Would have to say 4 or 3, would be really tempted to play Odegaard though, could see him doing really well this week

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        With Wilson's reemergence, I'm a bit concerned about Isak's time...

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Understandable but as a fellow Isak owner I'm not too worried about him this week, think a big part of that was Howe not wanting Isak starting 3 games in 6 days

          Open Controls
    4. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      1, 2, 5

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Will drag through 32, WC in 34, FH DGW.

    Kepa | Iversen
    Chilwell Trippier Mings
    Salah Maddison* Rashford Odegaard
    Kane Toney* Watkins
    ¦ Mac Allister Pinnock Shaw

    0.2 ITB, 1 FT

    Maddison, Toney -> Andreas, Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Or simply Toney -> Jesus

      Open Controls
  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I’m not sure if I should use my transfer to build a team for now and FH34 or build for 34 and FH32. I only have Shaw, Rashford, Kepa, Steele and James blanking in 32 currently any advice

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Same dilemma and I was hoping to FH34, but just think going to be too tricky / expensive to get enough out for 32 so gone back to FH32 instead. It’s pretty impossible to fit 2- 3 in from ManC, ManU, Liv, BHA anyway (IE if FH34) given cost of players you’d want

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Easy to fit in a FH team, but difficult to WC in 34.

        Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Good evening all!!! Start 3 here???!!!….

    A- Trippier(Brentford away)
    B- Mings(Forest at home)
    C- James(Wolves away)
    D- Chilwell(Wolves away)

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      ACD

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate!!

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      ACD

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!!

        Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Brentford always manage to score at home. Trippier could get an assist in any game, but with AVL's resurgence and NFO's troubles away, the start could pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agreed mate!!! Currently I’m starting James, Chilwell and Mings wort Trippier benched, Newcastle only 1 clean sheet in 7 or 8 games I think

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          *with

          Open Controls
          1. Slitherene
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Although I've been burnt by benching Trippier in the past.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Always the concern mate with him could easily get a clean sheets and attacking return if we bench him, could bench James for him and hope James is benched for Chelsea

              Open Controls
              1. Slitherene
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Asking for too many elements to be in place for your move to pay off.

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Very true mate!!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slitherene
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    GL

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Thankyou mate!! Best of luck to you too!!

                      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Captain:

    A. Haaland(sou)
    B. Rashford(EVE)
    C. Kane(BHA)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    One perspective about Haaland, I'm personally bringing him regardless of start or bench vs Southampton, I'll even take 1 pointer on the chin. Main reason is the next week fixtures at home vs leicester which simply reeks of a hattie, or possibly even more

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      The problem is if the minutes are managed. You'll know more after the 1st leg CL tie.

      Open Controls
  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If Shaw is out, would you?
    A) buy Ake for Zinchenko and bench Schar
    B) save the transfer and play Schar

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Buy Alex Moreno

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm thinking of Moerno or stones for Zinc, might be for a hit though.

        Open Controls
  9. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Kepa
    Estupinan Trippier Chilwell
    Maddison Saka Rashford MacAllister Mitoma
    Kane Haaland

    Ward White Mee Gnonto

    Do you guys think I should play my WC in GW32 or 33 to set up for BB 34? Have just WC and BB left

    Open Controls
    1. dansmith1985
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Or should I WC now?

      Open Controls
  10. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Maddison + Toney ---------------> Grealish + Haaland (-4)

    I could just do one of the moves for free but my plan before gw34 involves a hit in one of the weeks anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm buying Maddison 😮

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can't get any worse than the last 2 GW's. Could be the time.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Reply to Bobby

        Open Controls
    3. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      This is my move and I’m pretty sure it’s a winner. Don’t waste another week on Maddi

      Open Controls
  11. PScholes18
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Luckily some time left. FH in GW32. Thoughts or G2G?
    0,5 ITB.

    DDG - Steele
    Trippier - Chilwell - Malacia - Moreno - Estupinan
    KdB - Saka - Rashford - Mitoma - Grealish
    Haaland - Watkins - Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Awesome team

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good. WC team I presume?

      Open Controls
      1. PScholes18
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Correct. Stuck around 80k so time to get moving.

        Open Controls
  12. Yes Ndidi
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Have been working towards FH32 for some time, but having looked at my team it's possibly easier to get an OK 10 or 11 for 32 and FH34 instead. Would enable an aggressive free hit at the DGW, but don't really want to lose too much ground on the FH32ers either though. Any thoughts?

    GW32 team currently looks like this
    (Shaw, Chilly, Rash, Mitoma & Haaland blanking)
    no keeper
    Mee (AVL)
    Trippier (TOT)
    Botman (TOT)

    Maddison (WOL)
    Saka (SOU)
    Benrahma (bou)

    Kane (new)
    Toney (AVL) assuming he makes it to 32 untarnished

    1.5ITB, 1FT. Shaw > probably Palace defender looking most likely at the mo

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Yup Haaland coming in for most teams then...

    https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1644067450726539264?t=PcVu7TxQvK0tyfkLckYF_g&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      No sign of KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Apart from when he clearly appeared

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yup seen him now, was hiding from the cameras for most of the video

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Got to be responsible with what we say, things start going round and get out of control.

            Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Boom

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
  14. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Havertz/Toney & Maddison/Bruno > Haaland & Grealish (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maybe, if you have a FH left

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I do

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      If affordable by a move then Havertz > Haaland only

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sadly it isn’t

        Open Controls
  15. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which keeper to sell to fund Haaland please? Would bring Steele in.

    A) Kepa
    B) Raya

    Slightly concerned about Mendy coming back in with Lampard back.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kepa

      Open Controls
  16. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Safe to bring in Haaland tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      What's the rush

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Impatience - and exact money nerves

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ha

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Might as well wait until after press conference tomorrow

      Open Controls
  17. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Sell Isak or Toney for Haaland? Free transfer and FH32.

    Open Controls
    1. YouReds
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  18. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which GK and DF would you recommend for next 3 GWs only (including GW32)?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Raya (NEW wol AVL) Andersen/Guehi (lee sou EVE)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Makes sense thanks

        Open Controls
  19. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    So what’s the best move with these chips left.. WC, FH & TC?

    I have 2 FT, current team;

    Kepa, Ward
    Ake, Trip, White, Shaw, Bueno
    Rash, Saka, Mahrez, Mitoma, Gakpo
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      And BB!

      Open Controls
    2. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      WC now, FH32, BB/TC in 34/37 depending on how you want to play the WC.

      Open Controls
      1. T88MYE
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Does my team warrant a WC now?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Running out of weeks more your problem?

          Open Controls
        2. PScholes18
          • 2 Years
          just now

          IMO, yes. I would chose my current team over yours (not to be rude) and I'm using WC. + the season is almost over.

          Open Controls
  20. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any advice here? 2FT, 1.1m ITB. WC, BB and TC available but no FH.

    Kepa (Ward)
    Estupinan Trippier White (Shaw* Neco)
    Salah Saka Rashford MacAllister (Andreas)
    Haaland Nunez Toney

    Thinking Shaw, MacA and maybe Toney can go for Moreno, ___ and Wilson? Then have to sort keep situation before BGW32.

    Open Controls
  21. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    *REPOST*
    So what’s the best move with these chips left.. WC, BB, FH & TC?

    I have 2 FT, current team;

    Kepa, Ward
    Ake, Trip, White, Shaw, Bueno
    Rash, Saka, Mahrez, Mitoma, Gakpo
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
  22. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which option would you go with;

    A) Raja/Watkins > Iversen/Haaland

    B) Maddison/Watkins > Grealish/Haaland

    My other goalkeeper is Kepa.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why on earth would you want to sell Watkins?

      Open Controls
    2. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      My bad... that was meant to be Toney

      Open Controls
  23. JBG
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which transfer(s)?

    A) TAA+Isak to Mings/Moreno+Haaland -4
    B) Gakpo+Isak to Grealish+Haaland -4
    C) Kane to Haaland
    D) Watkins to Haaland

    Don't have FH and Grealish will have to play over Macallister, Mitoma or Saka if I do C.

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B and bench Mac10

      Open Controls
  24. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    I have 2 FTS and some prices look to be changing tonight.
    A. Ode to Grealish
    B. The above bit Ward to Steele too as I still have BB.

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep good assuming you have a keeper for 32 or are FH’ing it

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’ll free hit.

        Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      like it

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
  25. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not overly pleased with losing Toney for Haaland but it’s gotta be done. Toney will be back in FH32 though if he escapes a yellow

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      he faces Newcastle too who are on fire right now

      Open Controls
  26. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    I've got myself in a pickle from poor planning for Haaland.

    Best move to fund Toney to Haaland?

    A - Maddison to Grealish
    B - Shaw to Moreno
    C - Kane to Jesus
    D - Kane to Halaand and keep Toney.

    Feel like B is best this week!

    Raya Kepa
    Trippier Botman Estupian Chilwell Shaw
    Rash Madison March Mitoma Bruno
    Toney Watkins Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m similar need 0.1 just but was thinking A from those

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        as poor as Maddison has been. Bou at home is a plum fixture and I have a feeling it will backfire!

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Southampton isn’t a bad fixture for Grealish and Haaland though?

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 11 Years
            just now

            this is very true! just feel like Maddison more explosive like a 15 pointer and Grealish more like a 6 or 7 pointer!

            Open Controls
  27. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sounds more hopeful for Shaw that not too serious an issue

    https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1644067455214690304?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      damn. See my team above. I need to raise 0.6.for Haaland was going to drop Shaw!

      Open Controls
  28. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which combo would you like from dgw34 and onwards?

    A) Salah, Darwin
    B) Grealish, Kane
    C) Salah, Darwin

    Open Controls

