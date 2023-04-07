157
Rate My Team April 7

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Haaland, Chelsea assets, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one of Martinelli or Mitoma or Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Whoever you pick is getting points,

      Open Controls
    2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mitoma for me. Seems like a low scoring game incoming. Give Maddy one more chance home

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mitoma hasn't blanked in a while. RMT says bench Marti

        Open Controls
    3. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marti

      Open Controls
    4. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Never bench Marti

      Open Controls
  2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    What to do here lads, got 4M ITB and 1FT, cheers! Can’t do Toney to Haaland with 1 FT.

    Raya
    Mee,Trippier,Chilwell
    Saka,Maddison,Mitoma,Rashford
    Kane,Watkins(C),Toney
    Sub:Steele,Martinelli,Estupinan,Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Can you not take a hit to raise funds?

      Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can you -4 it?

      Open Controls
  3. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which move guys?

    A) Shaw > Mings
    B) Bruno F > Grealish
    C) both for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Chilwell, Shaw
    Saka, Rashford, Bruno, Mac allister
    Toney, Kane, Watkins (c)

    Raya, March, Botman, Estupinan

    1FT 3.2 ITB

    A Roll
    B Toney and Saka to Haaland (c) and Grealish -4

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  5. Wax
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Quick one lads, got 2FT

    A. Salah + Toney to Haaland + Maddison/Barnes
    B. Saka + Toney to Haaland + Andreas
    C. None

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Getting rid of Salah? I'd keep Saka, so probably A but with Barnes. Bournemouth rubbish down their right.

      Open Controls
  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Toney > Haaland and Shaw to Mings for a -4 OR bench Shaw and just get Haaland in? Means I will have to play either Mee or White.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Second one and play Mee

      Open Controls
  7. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Mac or March?

    Open Controls
  8. Bezz82
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    1. Play Estupinan or Henry?
    2. Play Toney or Mitoma?

    I’m thinking Estupinan and Mitoma

    Open Controls
  9. Jerry C-137
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Saka + Toney > Grealish + Haaland (-4)?

    0.1m short of doing Toney to Haaland without a hit.

    Open Controls

