Scout Picks April 7

FPL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks: Barnes over Maddison, Haaland returns

256 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 30.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

David de Gea (£5.0m) is our goalkeeper for Gameweek 30 and is treated to a rare appearance in the Scout Picks due to Luke Shaw’s (£5.2m) injury. There’s a new fighting spirit at Everton under Sean Dyche, but they have won just once on the road all season, managing only nine non-penalty goals in 14 away games. If they do find the net against a Casemiro-less (£4.9m) Manchester United at Old Trafford, the fact de Gea has received a save point in four of his last six outings should come in handy.

DEFENDERS

FPL transfers: Alex Moreno, Danilo, Lemina and Alcaraz assessed 3

Only one team has given up fewer big chances than Newcastle United since the restart, boosting their clean sheet potential for a meeting with Brentford, who are winless in three games. Chosen by all four of our pundits, Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) could be the key to unlocking The Bees: only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0) has bested him for chances created this season. It’s also worth noting Thomas Frank’s side have allowed more crosses from their left flank than any other side bar Bournemouth since the season resumed.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) looks set to benefit from a favourable match-up in Gameweek 30 as he faces Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea’s left-back has created more chances than any other FPL defender in his last six matches, with a goal and assist recorded in that time. Even if Frank Lampard opts for a back four system, rather than his predecessor’s wing-back formation, Chilwell carries potential, having produced six attacking returns in 16 starts under him last time around, mostly in a 4-3-3.

Alex Moreno (£4.4m) was the most popular Aston Villa defender among the Scout Squad panel in Gameweek 30. Unai Emery’s in-form troops host Nottingham Forest this weekend, who have the joint-worst away record in the division, having scored only five goals on the road all season. A considerable amount of the Villans’ threat comes from their left flank, with the attack-minded Moreno growing into his role after his January move from Real Betis. With Lucas Digne (£4.6m) lurking, Moreno isn’t completely without risk, but he has been one of Villa’s best performers of late.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

