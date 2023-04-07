77
Scout Squad April 7

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 30

77 Comments
Ahead of Friday’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 30

 

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. niloh1
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    For saka owners, are you keeping? Don’t have any arsenal mids, but suite tempted by grealish. Should I transfer?

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Keeping for now. Moving him seems a total luxury transfer. Would probably only do it for someone about to play a double.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Grealish BGW so unless you FH 32 I'd stick.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Toney or Havertz > Haaland?

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Havertz

    2. Drosiah
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Havertz

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Havertz

    4. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good advice, thank you.

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I need a midfielder at 6.3m or less to enable a Toney to Haaland transfer. Any suggestions?

    I have FH so it doesn't matter if they don't play in 32.

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Will Haaland start?

      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        How would we know? Haha

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Buendia & Harrison have ripe fixtures

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Harrison

    3. tom66
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I went with Andreas for this purpose - Fulham's fixtures in the coming weeks make him worth a punt

    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Second andreas. He's been in the points all season and also frees up more cash

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best option here to facilitate Toney to Haaland folks???? Have the exact money for both options!!

    A- Saka to Martinelli
    Or
    B- Chilwell to Tarkowski(will be bench most weeks)

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Saka to Grealish?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        0.3 short of that move, could keep Saka and sell Bruno instead however

    3. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A of above

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    5.0 ITB to spend on a def?

    Have Trips, White, Moreno & Botman already.

    Suggestions?

    DDG & Iversen GK's

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Dias probably the best option for remainder of the season

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Nailed? Pep roulette right? lol

        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          He started every game since his return I suppose?

          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            cant afford as he is 5.9m only have 5.0m

            1. Eleven Hag
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Is this WC? if so I would ditch white and get dias and a cheap enabler

              1. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                yep WC enabled, gone for Chillwell now. lol thanks all the same mate

    2. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Worth a pop on Mings? Only 4.4.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Got Moreno already cheers

  6. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    G2g?

    Kepa
    Chilwell Trippier Shaw
    Bruno Rashford Grealish Mitoma
    Haaland (c) Kane Watkins
    - Raya Schar March Espu

    1. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not sure Shaw plays but auto sub fine?

  7. daitheboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Was 0.1 short on Haaland return so pulled out Felix for Watkins to gain the 0.1 and Toney to Haaland.

    Was worried about Watkins rise. Gone too early?

    Hopefully Lampard bounce does not happen

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I've gone early too

      1. daitheboot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Fingers crossed bro...maybe it pays off. Was debating Grealish for Maddison but give him 1 more chance v Bournemouth before changing.

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I've gone Saka to Grealish as a punt this week. Think my REDS will step it up at home this GW v ARS.

          1. daitheboot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Hopefully. Arseless since 28, but will bring 3 back for 32 FH.

  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Last 5 GW's
    Watkins - 38 points
    Mings ---- 39 points

    1. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes don't I know it as went Felix (17) when tossing a coin back in 24

  9. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    One last week for Maddison only due to the fixture. Hopefully he can surpass his current ceiling of 2 points

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I'll probably keep for BGW32 and ditch afterwards depending on form.

  10. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Considering a punt on mahrez. I know it's probably not a good idea but when you catch one of his hauls it makes for a great weekend. Anyone want to talk me out of it?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Be mediocre and avoid differentiating yourself from the crowd

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        (Did that talk you out of it?)

        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          No... not really my style of play to follow the pack. More fun to try and attack high upside players in my view, even though you do tend to have a few awful weeks

          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I've had a 9.6m and a 9.1m GW rank this season. But also a 1.9k and 3.4k. Hopefully mahrez can give me another top 10k GW rank rather than a 10m

  11. No Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    No price changes

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Thanks Ragabolly.

    2. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Many thanks, Ragabolly. Lots of chips in use? I was expecting a few rises tbh.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Can't see why there would be many chips in use this week. FPLStatistics wasn't predicting many changes anyway.

  12. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Any Brighton fans around? Do we expect Ferguson to get more game time towards the end of the season or still likely to play a bit part? I'm thinking to take out Mac this week, with a view to bring in another Brighton player around GW34. If Ferguson becomes a viable option he could be a great differential

  13. TOTHETASK
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is it a cause for concern if my goalkeepers are Kepa and Ward? Who should I replace?

    1. TOTHETASK
      20 mins ago

      Current team:

      Kepa (Ward)
      Trippier Chilwell Estupinan (Mee Shaw)
      Saka Maddison Rashford Mitoma (Foden)
      Kane Haaland Mbeumo

      Current plan is to do Shaw + Foden -> Moreno + Barnes (if i have Maddison and Barnes, surely at least one of them would score?). Was considering Grealish but have no FH left for BGW32. Please advise

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why the concern? Kepa is a reliable pick given the negative nature of the team (although this may change with the new management). Replace Ward as cover only when you have no other more pressing issues.

  14. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    As it is Women's football night (England v Brazil on mainstream UK TV!!), I will make my standard comment that i make every time that Women's football is relevant (only about 3 times a year sadly). The skill levels are very good, but the lack of pace and shooting power detracts from the game because the body/ball weight ratio is wrong - they need a smaller football (4.5 size) to maintain the body/ball ratio that makes Men's football so effective. I have made the same comment many times and always get abuse, and i expect to do so again here. I will continue to make this comment every time Women's football is relevant, despite the abuse, because i know it is right. It may take 20 years and i will be dead, but whatever! I still await an argument against it. Anyone who does presumably hates Athletics with the lower Hurdles, lighter Shot Puts etc, which improve the sport immeasurably! x

    1. Como Park Rambler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Doesn't something like this happen in basketball?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        I don't know as i don't follow Basketball, sorry. But it not, it should!

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        The LGFA ball here is a size 4 compared to Mens Gaeluc Football size 5. But the rules in the womens and mens games make womens foitball a minimal contact game in comparison to men's football.

        https://youtu.be/QBU09LPdnTA

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          That is wrong, the rules should be the same! But the size of the ball is a different issue. Saw the clip, love Gaelic football

        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Genuine question if that is ok? Obviously Gaelic originated from Association Football, as all sports did, but did Aussie Rules literally steal your game? Yours is so much better!

    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Sounds like something that is worth investigating

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        It should but it wont, sadly! I have never heard anyone agree with it.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tis important to pick the worthy battles, arise Sir McGurn the Raucous!

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Forsooth, I will succeed!

  15. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Ideas on this lot if Haaland is ready?

    Kepa Raya
    Chill Trip Shaw Estup Botman
    Rash Mitoma Bruno Saka Madds
    Kane Toney Watkins

    1 FT, 1.2 in bank

    a) Kane > Haaland
    b) Toney + Madds > Haaland + up to 5.1 mid (-4)
    c) Toney + Bruno > Haaland + up to 6.5 mid (-4)
    d) something else

    Cheers

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      TM,

      I am on nearly the exact same situation, and I’m actually considering holding. Insane, I know, but I’m not convinced it’s worth the -4.

      Here is the thing though, when I plan my transfers, I’m going to need to lose Kane eventually, because I want salah for GW 34, so it’s kinda just a question of when. It’s a damn shame Toney didnt get carded, because then it would be easy.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Hi AFSW, getting Maddison for March blocked the easy Toney to Haaland for free move. I guess saving is an option but I don't think Toney does much vs Newcastle. Brighton could easy keep Kane quiet though.

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      I gambled on selling Haaland before the blank (and was going to hide behind the sofa for the Liverpool game!). I got lucky, but not sure i will get him back. His upside is through the roof, but I genuinely don't think he is worth the money given his stats and that he only gets bonus when he gets a hatrick. I will prob live to regret but i am going without Haaland at the moment!

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hindsight and all that, but the reason I didn't get Bruno in for the double was I wanted to be able to transfer Toney > Haaland using 1FT this week and will keep Kane till the end of the season - whom I prefer over Salah/KdB/Bruno as an option.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        More an upside pick, would have hauled if I didn't.

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers all.

  16. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Start two:

    A: Toney
    B: Mitoma
    C: Mee
    D: Andreas

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Also looking at moving B or D to Grealish. Which one?

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      AB

    3. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Similar dilemma. As I want to start Andreas..

  17. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Mitoma, Saka, Martinelli

