FPL July 29

Follow the FFScout team’s weekly FPL transfer plans in 2022/23

Ahead of each Gameweek deadline, we here at Fantasy Football Scout provide a Scout Picks line-up that picks out the standout Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for the upcoming round.

But what if Scout put our collective efforts into one season-long team, too? Rather than individual advice towards one Gameweek, this would be a long-term team effort that strategises for a marathon, not a sprint.

Thanks to our partners at Premier Fantasy Tools (PFT), we can use this pre-season downtime to build an initial 15-man squad, plan future transfers and reveal it to the watching world.

And we’ll be using PFT’s FPL Planner Tool to do this. By becoming a PFT Supporter for just £0.99 per month or by signing up to the FFS/PFT ‘bundle deal’, users can view this Scout super-squad, disagree with it and then personalise their own copy.

  • ADVANCED PLANNING: Get access to a plan curated by a team of managers from both Fantasy Football Scout and Premier Fantasy Tools. Get insight into transfer plans, chip usage, captaincies and more decisions that go beyond just the next Gameweek.
  • COPY AND CUSTOMISE: As a Supporter, you can replicate this curated plan to your own personal planner, allowing you to tweak certain decisions to suit your preferences.
  • PLAN SUMMARY: See a snapshot of your FPL plan for all 38 Gameweeks.
  • AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS: You can view and tweak your FPL plan on any mobile device or laptop. Apps are also available via the App store and Google Play.

THE ‘SCOUT/PFT PICKS’ PLAN – EARLY THOUGHTS

First of all, there is still over a week until the 2022/23 campaign begins, with more friendlies to come as well as the Community Shield. So this plan could definitely change.

But to showcase the benefits of the PFT team planner, here is the latest attempt.

Currently, the plan is to play 4-4-2 with a defence that contains the highly-attacking trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Reece James (£6.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m). There is uncertainty over Ivan Perisic‘s (£5.5m) match fitness, so a Manchester City double-up puts Ederson (£5.5m) in goal.

In midfield, it’s Liverpool’s turn to double-up via Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Luis Diaz (£8.0m). The pre-season of Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) could lead to a rejuvenation that makes a mockery of his huge price drop, whilst bargain man Pedro Neto (£5.5m) is starring in Wolves’ summer.

Up front is the highly-owned duo of Erling Haaland (£11.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), although the temptation to somehow squeeze in either Harry Kane (£11.5m) or Son Heung-min (£12.0m) is huge.

As the teams with premium assets are also those with outstanding early fixture runs, it’s hard to plan transfers for Gameweek 3 and beyond. One idea is to bring in Brentford’s Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) after Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) faces Leeds United (a) and Fulham (H), with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) replacing Rashford.

Again, plans will be finalised just before the 2022/23 season gets underway. Friday deadlines will see us submit our final team selection by 1pm (GMT/BST) of that day, while we’ll have updated our planner by 6pm on Friday when there are Saturday deadlines.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

For a chance to defeat this super squad and show us up, feel free to join our ‘Beat the FFScout/PFT XI’ mini-league with rsbqie as the code.

PREMIER FANTASY TOOLS

As well as this team planner, there is a great range of FPL tools for managers to use throughout the season.

Fantasy Football Community covered the main selling points of PFT, such as the Live Rank and Hindsight Dream Team features.

Manager Tracker is a useful way to gather all of your favourite FPL managers into one place, so you can track their weekly progress and learn the things that make them great.

Meanwhile, there are tools that monitor fixture difficulty, all-time rankings, captaincy picks, transfer recommendations and much more.

FIND OUT MORE HERE

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Bennyboy1907
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Fairly set on this template team for this start :

    Ederson
    TAA Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Neto
    Kane Jesus

    Gazzaniga N.Williams Pereria Archer

    1. Z
    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeap 100% template, but it is good and nicely balaced

      2. Chilli Heatwave
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      100% template but not a bad thing, was on that team for a while

      3. Moxon
    3. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Also on this team - very template but very strong

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Community shield could mix things up

        1. Chilli Heatwave
        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I’ve gone Sanchez Robertson Mahrez over ederson James diaz

          Open Controls
    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      This is my team, except Zinchenko for Trippier

      Open Controls
  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Ross Barkley could be a game changer if he signs for Everton. Him and McNeil will strike fear into the hearts of Premier League defences.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hahaha I laughed so hard at this

      Open Controls
    2. SonnyPikey
        19 mins ago

        defences terrified...TERRIFIED.

        Open Controls
      • ᴋiɴɢ
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        PL teams will be stunned

        Open Controls
      • Z
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Well i will stay away from both 🙂

        To be hones, the only everton players who deserve attention are Gordon and Patterson, only because of thier prices

        Open Controls
      • mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        I mean, they're Everton. Decent signings for them

        Open Controls
      • DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        McBarkley too stronk

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            5 mins ago

            weird name for a mcdonalds burger

            Open Controls
            1. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes.

              Yes.
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          He looked really good when on loan to Villa. His link-up with Grealish was superb. Wasted his career by moving to Chelsea.

          But Everton are crap, I won't be investing.

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              3 mins ago

              duncan is that you?

              duncan is that you?
              1. Giggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'm out.

                I'm out.
          2. Chilli Heatwave
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Lol

            Lol
          3. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Don't forget Rondon.

            Open Controls
        3. Z
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          I simply cant belive that i will have 2 MU players in my squad....madness

          Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          If I multiply 2 players’ ownership percentages together, does that tell me the % of teams that own both?

          Open Controls
          1. Z
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            You know the answer is NO 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Having a brain fart moment

              Open Controls
          2. Athletico Timbo
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            No

            No
          3. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Let's try it out

            Me and you are the only 2 fpl players

            And there's only 2 players to pick

            We both pick both of them

            So they both have 100% ownership

            100*100=

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              100% so it works?

              100% so it works?
          4. Bruno Commando
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            No, if 10% of teams has Haaland and the same 10% has Jesus, then 10% of the teams will have both.

            Open Controls
          5. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            I'm not sure its possible to figure out combined %s until teams are entered

            Open Controls
          6. JariL
            • 7 Years
            just now

            If we assume that owning player A and owning player B were independent events, then multiplying them would tell you the probability that a random FPL player owns both (but not how many actually own them).

            But it doesn't really work like that, because they are not independent events (e.g. owning Kane has an effect on owning Haland).

            Open Controls
        5. Bruno Commando
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Which option is better for exposure to City and Spurs attack?

          1) Haaland + Kulu
          2) Kane + Mahrez

          Ramsdale
          TAA Cancelo Robbo Dalot // Neco
          Salah Rashford Bailey ___ // Andreas
          Jesus ___ // Greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. Z
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            B only because Kulu is not nailled at all (but neither is Marhez)

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thanks Z. Will keep an eye on the community shield!

              Open Controls
            2. yousunkmybattleship
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Kulu is more nailed than any City for GW1

              Open Controls
          2. Athletico Timbo
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Neither

            Neither
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              No money for Son/KDB to pair with Haaland/Kane...

              Open Controls
              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 1 Year
                10 mins ago

                First rule of fpl. Pick players that are nailed.

                Open Controls
          3. Wings Fan
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            2, just, maybe...

            Flip a coin 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks Wings!

              Thanks Wings!
          4. KieranKA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            16 mins ago

            B = better players

            B = better players
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks K!

              Thanks K!
          5. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            1) Haaland + Kulu not nailed
            2) Kane nailed, Mahrez better in FPL (if plays).

            Kane is better than Kulu, to a greater degree than Haaland is than Mahrez. IMO

            Having said all that. Haaland might go bonkers. Then, all bets are off.

            Open Controls
            1. Bruno Commando
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks mate. I'm thinking of going with Kane in GW1 and then see how things shape up for Haaland. Might go directly to Haaland to GW2.

              Open Controls
        6. Z
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Who do you think will be in the top 3 overlooked players at the end?

          Open Controls
          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Pickford
            Barkley
            McNeil

            Open Controls
          2. SonnyPikey
              14 mins ago

              Neto
              Bailey
              Jesus

              Neto
Bailey
Jesus
            • DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Vardy, Undav, Cresswell

              Open Controls
              1. Z
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Udav yes...

                Udav yes...
                1. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  ...ok?

                  ...ok?
            • Boberella
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Bowen, Maddison, Creswell

              Open Controls
          3. Danno - Emre Canada
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            Afternoon all, what do we think of the below? A tad unbalanced? Will see if tomorrow’s game brings any new light...

            Sanchez/Ward

            Cancelo / TAA / White / Dalot/ N Williams

            Son / Salah / Bailey / Neto / Andreas

            Jesus / Haaland / Greenwood

            Zero ITB Cheers all

            Open Controls
            1. Z
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              It is a good 3 premium squad.

              What do you think about Son into Kane and svae extra 0.5?

              Open Controls
              1. Danno - Emre Canada
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Something I’m looking at for sure thanks. Sons always done me well though. Guess we have to see how Richarlison changes things.

                Open Controls
            2. maitch69
                12 mins ago

                I would swap White for Jonny personally. Better games if you ask me to start with

                Open Controls
                1. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah not a bad shout cheers.

                  Open Controls
              • MamboNumberOne
                  10 mins ago

                  Quite similar to my current draft but mine's 532 instead.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Danno - Emre Canada
                    • 7 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Better defenders?

                    Better defenders?
                    1. MamboNumberOne
                        just now

                        Not really actually, i have Aaronson (my diferential) instead of Neto and Bailey down to 4.5 which only spares me 0.5 which i upgraded Williams to Botman with.

                        Open Controls
                • maitch69
                    19 mins ago

                    Hey my first ever post. Guys what do you think of this squad
                    Meslier,Gaz
                    Trips,Robbo,Jonny,Neco, Digne
                    KDB,Son, Bailey, Andreas,Diaz
                    Vardy,Martial, Jesus

                    first template what you think guys

                    Open Controls
                    1. Athletico Timbo
                      • 1 Year
                      17 mins ago

                      I think it’s lovely

                      I think it's lovely
                    2. Z
                      • 5 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Several advices (only my opinion)
                      1. No Salah is not so smart move
                      2. No Cancelo or TAA could destroy you
                      3. Kane + Haaland worth 0.5 less then KDB + Son
                      4. Vardy is old and doesnt worth 4.5
                      5. Rash or even Sancho are better picks then Matrial

                      Open Controls
                      1. Z
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        1m less *

                        1m less *
                    3. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      8 mins ago

                      Great team. A nice personalised twist on template, not too punty, not too boring. Son & KDB is my preferred premium pairing too, and I love that you've got Vardy in there too

                      Open Controls
                      1. maitch69
                          just now

                          thanks for that really appreciate the comments guys

                          Open Controls
                      2. HibTheHare
                          7 mins ago

                          I like it. Some big calls but plenty of good players. I'd worry about Martial without the Ronaldo situation clearing up and I'm not sold on Digne as one of the best 5's.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Z
                        • 5 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        A.
                        Rashford + Walker
                        B.
                        Neto + Cancelo

                        Open Controls
                        1. UnluckyXI
                          • 5 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          I am on B.

                          Cancelo is a must for me and I am willing to wait and see with Rash

                          Open Controls
                          1. Z
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Fair point

                            Fair point
                        2. Dynamic Duos
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Bailey and Cancelo +0.5m

                          Open Controls
                          1. Z
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Alrdy have Bailey 🙂

                            Alrdy have Bailey 🙂
                      4. KieranKA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        17 mins ago

                        Most of my team is set but mulling over up to five positions:

                        ___ // Olsen
                        Trent Cancelo James ___ // ___
                        Salah ___ ___ Neto // Andreas
                        Haaland Jesus // Plange

                        A: Sánchez, Robertson, Jonny, Saka (bench: Dasilva)
                        B: Ederson, Robertson, Zinchenko, Martinelli (bench: Bailey)
                        C: Ederson, Zinchenko, Díaz, Martinelli (bench: Bailey)

                        Currently on C, any advice?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          6 mins ago

                          I like C too

                          I like C too
                      5. UnluckyXI
                        • 5 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Do we think Martinez starts for Utd and if so where?

                        If he's played out of position in mid he has some good potential for assists with his passing range and will get the CS so at 4.5 could be a good bet

                        Open Controls
                        1. SonnyPikey
                            2 mins ago

                            centre back with maguire

                            Open Controls
                            1. UnluckyXI
                              • 5 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Not Varane? Last season with Varane they were a much better team

                              Open Controls
                              1. SonnyPikey
                                  just now

                                  true but ETH will play harry

                                  Open Controls
                            2. SonnyPikey
                                2 mins ago

                                they wouldn't sign a player for 57m and not start him

                                Open Controls
                            3. dshv
                              • 5 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              Sanchez
                              Taa Canceo James Trippier
                              Salah Diaz Martinelli Rashford
                              haaland jesus

                              Drop james and upgrade sanchez???

                              Open Controls
                              1. Z
                                • 5 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Personaly i like James and Sancez.....it is risky but it could worth

                                Open Controls
                            4. Moxon
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              A. Ederson, Trippier, L. Diaz
                              B. Sanchez, Robertson, Grealish

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                A

                                A
                              2. Z
                                • 5 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Sh*t....hard one. I thin it is coin flip.
                                I guess you have Salah and TAA

                                Open Controls
                                1. Moxon
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  I do

                                  I do
                                  1. Z
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Go with A then

                                    Go with A then
                              3. Dynamic Duos
                                • 9 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                A

                                A
                              4. Moxon
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Cheers lads

                                Cheers lads
                            5. Bobby Digital
                              • 4 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              If Firmino moves to Juventus... Which option would you choose?

                              A. Robbo Mahrez
                              or
                              B. Dias Darwin

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 9 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                A

                                A
                              2. The Mighty One
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                I asked a similar question just below.

                                So you don’t have TAA (or Salah???)? I need to know that point first.

                                I like Mahrez but I personally went with Grealish.

                                Your choice is a tough one. Go B but let me know your 3rd pool player.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mighty One
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Oh never mind. Dias not Diaz.

                                  Definitely A!!!!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bobby Digital
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Cheers

                                    Cheers
                                2. Bobby Digital
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  TAA

                                  TAA
                                  1. Bobby Digital
                                    • 4 Years
                                    just now

                                    and Diaz are my other Pool players

                                    Open Controls
                              3. The Mentaculus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                5 mins ago

                                I thought Klopp quashed that rumour

                                Open Controls
                            6. The Mighty One
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 13 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Hi mates. As the 3rd LIV slot we have:

                              Robbo 7, Diaz 8, or Darwin 9…

                              so why am I going with Darwin!

                              Seems foolish with him being more expensive and new to the Prem. There are just so few good options at our second Striker spot right now.

                              Anyone care to change or encourage me?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Moxon
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                Jesus?

                                Open Controls
                                Jesus?
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Hmmm. I was avoiding him but it is probably the right answer. Thanks

                                  Open Controls
                                2. The Mighty One
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  just now

                                  I even like Tony Gloves better than Jesus. Maybe that’s not wise.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Athletico Timbo
                                • 1 Year
                                9 mins ago

                                Watch the community shield and see if he starts, that should make things clearer.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mighty One
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  just now

                                  Thanks.

                                  Thanks.
                              3. Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                I'm thinking about the same thing. Would have Kane Jesus Darwin up top in a 433.

                                Open Controls
                              4. Z
                                • 5 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                You have Jesus right?

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mighty One
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I don’t. Maybe that’s the right call. I don’t think he will keep up this purple patch once the season starts.

                                  Thank you!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Z
                                    • 5 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Sorry but that is the only call....for 8m he is steal, and then 60+% ownership...

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. The Mighty One
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 13 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Dude I really appreciate that reply.

                                      Cheers.

                                      Let’s go win this thing.

                                      Open Controls
                            7. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                              • 5 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Trying to find this Larryduff and TheBiffas beef, found Larry profile but nothing in the comments?

                              Open Controls
                              1. The Mentaculus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                4 mins ago

                                Aw you're still looking! Try Tuesday around 5pm-ish?

                                Open Controls
                                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Love FFS beef lol - cheers, maybe the last 20 comments didn’t cover that timeframe

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. The Mentaculus
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 min ago

                                    Not on my account!

                                    Not on my account!
                            8. Dynamic Duos
                              • 9 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              A,B or C?

                              A) Mahrez, Bailey and Zinchenko
                              B) Grealish, Martinelli and Zinchenko
                              C) Grealish, Rashford and Dalot

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bobby Digital
                                • 4 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                A

                                A
                              2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                                • 5 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                B

                                B
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 9 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  I'm not convinced by Martinelli or Rashford tbh, Martinelli not nailed and Rashford plays for utd and had a terribleseason, are you convinced by Martinelli?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Yeah I think he’s worth it for 6.0, could be on pens too.
                                    Main reason I have him though is because I don’t have Jesus, so trying to cover myself in case Arsenal do come out of the blocks firing

                                    Open Controls
                              3. Chilli Heatwave
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                B

                                B
                            9. Mr. Chimes
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              What’s the league code for FFS?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Andy_Social
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Listed on this page under 'Scout Leagues'

                                Open Controls
                            10. KeanosMagic
                                8 mins ago

                                How's this 352 threemium?

                                Mendy 4.0
                                TAA Robbo Walker Dalot White
                                Salah KDB Rashford 4.5 4.5
                                Haaland Johnson 4.5

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  White to Neco and 4.5m to Bailey

                                  Open Controls
                                2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Very similar to mine in structure so like it

                                  Open Controls
                              • mcsteely
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                What do you reckon to this?

                                Ederson
                                TAA Cancelo James Zinch
                                Salah Diaz Mahrez Mount Rashford
                                Jesus

                                Steele, N Williams, Greenwood, Archer

                                Open Controls
                              • tissae
                                • 7 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Would you double up on Jesus and Martinelli or do you think its too much?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Andy_Social
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  I have. Many have. Why would ity be 'too much'?

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Bobby Digital
                                  • 4 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I'm on Saka and Jesus, so it's fine

                                  I
                                3. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  3 mins ago

                                  I'm doing just that

                                  Open Controls
                              • Lanley Staurel
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Template safety with the odd differential based on current ownership. Views?

                                De Gea
                                James Cancelo TAA
                                Salah Bruno Bailey Grealish
                                Kane Jesus Martial

                                So De Gea, Grealish and Martial main differences to current template. I sense Grealish is going to have the classic second season improvement we see with Peps players. Man U have to be better surely this season!

                                Open Controls
                                1. Z
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  It is a nice team.
                                  But one question, why Matrial insted of Rash?

                                  Open Controls
                              • 112kane112
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                A) Sanchez + Walker
                                B) Sanchez + Gabriel
                                C) Ramsdale + N.Williams + 0.5 ITB

                                Rest of team:

                                Gazzaniga
                                James Robbo TAA Cancelo
                                Marinelli Salah Bruno G Neto Andreas
                                Jesus Kane Taylor

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 9 Years
                                  just now

                                  C

                                  Open Controls
                              • Sturridge Wars
                                • 7 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Is Haaland, Kane & Jesus too much upfront. Feel like most of the value this year is in the midfield

                                Open Controls
                              • Eat Rice and Drinkwater
                                  just now

                                  Best 5.5 mid bar Neto???

                                  Open Controls

