FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Double Gameweek 29, when over a million Bench Boost chips were used.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and the Hall of Fame top ten. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

HALL OF FAME TOP TEN

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was last updated after Gameweek 28.

Six of the top ten have just played their Bench Boosts, with the other four having used theirs either in Double Gameweek 27 or earlier.

Here are the latest standings, together with their Double Gameweek 29 score and overall ranks both before and after:

1) Jon Ballantyne – 115 points, from 24th to 70th

2) Fábio Borges – 110 (-4) points, from 69k to 105k

3) Finn Sollie – 139 (-8) BB points, from 28k to 20k

4) Ben Crellin – 124 points, from 649th to 689th

5) John Canning – 146 (-4) BB points, from 62k to 28k

6) Matt Corbidge – 142 (-8) BB points, from 21k to 13k

7) Mark Hurst – 135 (-4) BB points, from 2,168th to 1,561st

8) Brusdal Brusdal – 105 points, from 63k to 100k

9) Conor’s Team – 134 (-4) BB points, from 505th to 375th

10) Markku Ojala – 146 (-8) BB points, from 26k to 13k

Will Finn’s Bench Boost be enough to put him back on top?

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Jon Ballantyne isn’t on top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) anymore, as Chris Webster has regained the lead after Bench Boosting and has risen to seventh overall, having previously led after Gameweek 27.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Chris has also now joined our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has taken the lead there too. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 116 after hits, with 48 teams to be removed and 209 going through to Gameweek 30.

RoyArve Garvik, Nadeem Mk and Steve Litchfield were joint top scorers with a Bench Boosted 149 points. RoyArve has had two top 10k finishes, is 217th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and third in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, while Steve finished 6,195th in 2013/14.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Speaking of MIR’s contest, Sameer Sohail is still top of League 1.

The joint-highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are now Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49, Paul Kaye in League 8 Division 127 and John Webb in League 9 Division 39, who each have 73 points each out of a possible 87.

Dan has risen to 3,473rd overall, has had seven top 10k finishes and is 221st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Lord’s Community Article gives a detailed round-up of the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues as they stood after Gameweek 28.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) continues on top for an eighth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 867th overall after playing his Bench Boost.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Furthermore, he leads for an eleventh week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jon Ballantyne leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Jan Kępski is up to first in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx) – which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once – and has risen to 111th overall after playing a very impressive Bench Boost that brought 160 points and a gameweek rank of 252nd.

He came 936th in 2019/20, 100th in 2020/21 and is 20th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He also leads for a sixth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Alongside a third week on top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Plus an eleventh week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Apart from an ineligible first-place marauder, Jono Sumner leads for an eighth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 2,847th overall. He is 127th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Meanwhile, 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson is ahead for a 19th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Tom Carroll leads for a fifth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, also being at number 792 in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Vlad Larionov has regained the top spot from Tilaye Muluneh in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) thanks to a Bench Boost. He had previously led between Gameweeks 22 to 25 and again after Gameweek 27, due to a remarkable rise from 4.6 million to 297k in the 13 post-World Cup gameweeks.

THE LAST TEN

It’s time to kick off The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt), where Przemyslaw Rutkowski is the early leader. He finished 4,917th in 2019/20 and has just risen from 156k to 49k because of a strong Bench Boost.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.