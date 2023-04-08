Man Utd v Everton team news: Malacia in for Shaw

There are eight Premier League matches taking place on a busy Saturday for Fantasy managers.

The first of them is Manchester United v Everton, which kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

There are no seismic shocks with the team news, with Luke Shaw‘s injury-enforced absence pre-advertised.

Tyrell Malacia takes the left-back’s place in one of three changes that Erik ten Hag has made from the midweek win over Brentford.

The other two alterations are also at the back, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in for the benched Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot.

Sean Dyche tends to not make too many changes when performances and results are going reasonably well, and indeed his only tweak today is an enforced one.

Abdoulaye Doucoure begins a three-match ban, with his place in the Everton side taken by Ellis Simms.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford.

Substitutes: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Gray, Iwobi, Onana, McNeil, Simms.

Substitutes: Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek