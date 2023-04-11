27
Champions League April 11

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 9

27 Comments
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals begin this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 9 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Firstly, we must ensure there is a playing goalkeeper on each night. That way, we can swap from the bench if the Tuesday pick fails to return. Benfica play on the first night, a side that has kept five clean sheets during their last ten matches in all competitions.

It’s lower than their usually impressive standards but they’re at home to an Inter side that has failed to find the net in three of their last six games. It suggests that Odysseas Vlachodimos (€5.0m) could be a favourable option.

On Wednesday, it’s time for Serie A leaders Napoli, who have shown relentless form both domestically and in Europe. One of their strengths is in defence, with a huge seven clean sheets collected in their last ten. With that in mind, Alex Meret (€5.0m) looks like a great option.

DEFENDERS

One of the first names in our Matchday 9 drafts should be Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.4m). The full-back has produced two goals and three assists throughout his eight Champions League games, with his UCL Fantasy explosiveness showcased in his 20-point haul of Matchday 1.

Another defensive essential is Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.2m). The Italian has racked up four double-digit hauls so far.

Manchester City may be facing German giants Bayern Munich but a home fixture suggests clean sheet potential. The cheapest way into their backline is left-back Nathan Ake (€4.4m). The Dutchman also has an eye for goal, bagging a recent brace on international duty.

Inter play with a back-three system and this allows their wing-backs to venture into some of the most advanced positions on the pitch. Because of this, budget-friendly Robin Gosens (€4.8m) could be a clever pick. Then there’s Real Madrid, where opponents Chelsea, have shown huge inconsistencies in front of goal – their standout defensive option is Dani Carvajal (€5.4m).

MIDFIELDERS

Vinicius Junior (€10.1m) should be one of the first names on our team sheets for this round, having banked a return in all but one of his Champions League appearances so far. Six goals and three assists mean it’s nine goal contributions from eight games.

Man City will be a tough task for Bayern, especially away. However, ‘Mr UCL Fantasy’ Leroy Sane (€9.3m) faces his former club and has also cemented his position in the first team. Opposing him is someone who can exploit Bayern’s defensive inconsistencies by feeding one of the world’s most relentless forwards. Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) has produced four assists and two goals in his last three matches, emphasising his uptake in form.

One half of Napoli’s deadly duo is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m). Not only does the Georgian take his side’s penalties but he has also picked up 12 goals and ten assists from 25 domestic league games.

Meanwhile, Benfica have amassed 25 goals in their last ten, so investing in their frontline could be key. Their standout attacker is Joao Mario (€6.4m), who is another on penalty duties with an additional route to points. With three double-digit hauls in his last three UCL matches, he could be deemed essential.

FORWARDS

FPL team news: Injury updates on Haaland, Rashford, Pope and Mount

It’s very difficult to exclude Karim Benzema (€10.7m). The Frenchman has accumulated 11 goals and two assists in his last ten matches and takes spot kicks. He faces an unsteady Chelsea backline and could have a great time this week.

Another essential for Matchday 9 is the Man City phenomenon Erling Haaland (€11.0m). He has bagged a whopping 30 goals domestically and proved his UCL explosiveness by recently scoring five times against RB Leipzig, claiming 25 points.

Finally, investing in the focal point of Benfica’s attack could be beneficial against Inter. The Italians have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches and could struggle to stop in-form Goncalo Ramos (€9.0m).

MATCHDAY 9 PICKS

