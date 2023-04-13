69
Scout Squad April 13

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 31

69 Comments
Ahead of Friday’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 31

 

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Keep Rashford if FH32. And Shaw. Grealish won't start

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      fok weet, ek vat wyn!

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bahahahaaaa ek gaan self later onder die prop inklim!

        Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm still thinking of Maddo to Grealish though.

      I'm FHing in 32 so need to use a transfer in 31, and he's in great form so will be handy for 33 to 38 anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I have faith in Maddi
        Selling Rahsford

        Open Controls
  2. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    1FT and £1m ITB. Plan to FH32.

    Transfer out?
    A) Rashford
    B) Maddison

    Transfer in?
    1) Grealish
    2) Martinelli

    Raya
    Trippier, Schar, Estupinan,
    Saka, Mac, Mitoma, Maddison
    Haaland, Kane Watkins

    Kepa, Rashford, Chilwell, Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Either -

      But Grealish past two games 12, 12 & facing Leicester?

      Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      B1

      B1
  3. leocarter27
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    0.0 ITB

    A) Akanji in for Mee
    B) Martinelli in for Rash *Would need a -4 to bring Rash back*

    Akanji would give me extra doubler for 34/37

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      A
  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    GTG?

    Bench order look correct, unsure on Zinch/Chilwell?

    Raya
    Ake, Trippier, Zinch
    Martinelli, Mitoma, Gealish, BrunoF
    Watkins, Kane, Hauland

    Kepa, Chilwell, Pervis, Rashford

    .2

    Open Controls
    1. leocarter27
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Perfect! GL

      Perfect! GL
  5. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sell rashford for a brighton mid? Already have martinelli, salah, grealish and Mitoma mid. Will FH in 32 so it’s use it or lose it with the free transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      yeah

      If you don't have 3 strikers to start

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      CP MID would be my suggestion

      Open Controls
  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Surprised very few people if any have talked about Jadon Sancho. I thinking of him as a one-week punt before FH32 and WC33.

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Quite like it actually and didnt think about it.
      Issue is, its a transfer to get him out again..

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Doesn't matter as I'm wildcarding in 33

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Martinelli or Gakpo for me as no fh left

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Not many folks on FH32 and WC33 strategy. City attacker at home feels more explosive then United away to Forest without their talisman

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Do you think it's a good strategy Tony? Sancho aside.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Yes probably fine. Also depends how your team looks this GW. You could WC this GW instead of 33 as I don't think the draft would be that much different in 31 v 33 since you have FH32

          Open Controls
          1. Milk, 1 Šuker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            39 mins ago

            True. Want to see my team?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              Yeah sure if you want me to have a look

              Open Controls
              1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                14 mins ago

                Thanks.

                Kepa Steele

                Trippier White Mee Pervis Shaw

                Martinelli Saka Maddy Mitoma Rash

                Haaland Watkins Kane

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  FH32 and WC33 is probably the right way to play the chips. You could use the FH in another GW as you could get 10 players in 32 and potentially cover the main picks like Salah (sell Haaland in then bring him back in WC33)

                  Open Controls
  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    I think I'm selling Trippier.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      At your own peril

      At your own peril
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Stop thinking

      Stop thinking
    3. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why

      Why
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Everyone has him, he's going to concede in the next two and I need funds for Haaland.

        I know it's a risk.

        Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      NO.

      DONT DO THAT

      NO.

DONT DO THAT
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sounds stupid but good luck

      Open Controls
  8. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gundogan as a 1 week punt?

    How nailed is he?
    Bilva seems to be his main competitor but Pep prefers him on the right.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Got myself into a right mess taking out Haaland. Only way I can afford to bring him back is a 4pt hit. Will FH 32 and then Wildcard thereafter. But is this worth it?
    A) Salah + Toney > Grealish + Haaland -4pt
    B) Hold

    Open Controls
  10. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    TM if you are floating around, the site has returned to normal now, I don't know if this was you or the old switch it off and on again but if it was you. Thank you!

    Open Controls
  11. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Two dilemmas I would appreciate your thoughts on...

    A) Best Rashford replacement (7.9 max) that's non Arsenal and doesn't blank in GW32?

    B) Best Shaw replacement (6.1 max) that's non Newcastle and doesn't blank in GW32?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      A Gakpo
      B keep Shaw

      A Gakpo
B keep Shaw
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      A. Gapko
      B. Konate

      A. Gapko
B. Konate
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A) Grealish
      B) Keep shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Grealish? Try again

        Grealish? Try again
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't mind the Gakpo shout if confident he starts. Billing and Olise/Eze are alternatives.

      Porto as the defender pick

      Open Controls
  12. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do with this team?

    Raya (Kepa)
    Henry, Trippier, Ake, Chilwell (Koulibaly)
    Saka, Mitoma, Mac Allister (Maddison) (Rashford)
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    1 free transfer

    A) Maddison -> Grealish
    B) Rashford -> Martinelli
    C) both for - 4?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      A
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      What's the plan for BGW32

      Open Controls
      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I will use the free hit chip.

        Open Controls
  13. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is this good to go?

    Raya (Kepa)
    Henry, Trippier, Ake (Chilwell) (Koulibaly)
    Martinelli, Saka, Mitoma, Mac Allister (Maddison)
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Yes
  14. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    What to do here? FH in 32 so want to use FT

    Raya
    Trippier Schar Estu
    Saka Mitoma March Bruno
    Haaland (C) Kane Watkins

    Kepa Henry Rashford* Shaw*

    A) Raya to Ederson - original plan
    B) Rashford to Grealish
    C) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Much itb

      Much itb
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        0.9m

        0.9m
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      B
  15. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    I am going to sell Rashford. There is no upside to me keeping him as I won't lose any value in selling him and bringing him back in if he drops once I sell him (I got him late). I know there is a link to an Eze and Olise article above, but it is non-conclusive. Anybody watched them and can tell me who is better on the eye test?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Olise based on eye-test

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Reply fail below: That is the direction I am leaning in too. The corners seal it for me, I think. I want to wait until the pressers to see if there is any information on KDB though. If there is and he is out, priority transfer is Kev to Salah.

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      That is the direction I am leaning in too. The corners seal it for me, I think. I want to wait until the pressers to see if there is any information on KDB though. If there is and he is out, priority transfer is Kev to Salah.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's more to do with using transfers rather than the value aspect

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        What do you mean sorry?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Player value is not important factor to consider imo especially at this stage of the season. With not many GWs left, FTs are precious.

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 6 Years
            just now

            My team is well set up, injuries aside, until the end of the season. I used my WC last week. I will FH GW32 and GW34 I already have nearly a full squad of doublers. I only mentioned value as this seems to be the main/most repeated argument for keeping Rashford and it is not applicable to me, as covered above.

            Open Controls
  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Chilwell to TAA
    B) Rashford to Grealish (bench Mac Allister)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You going FH32? Grealish if you are.

      Chilwell should play now that he's banned in CL.

      Open Controls
  17. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you FH32 or FH34 with the following team, 1FT available, 1m itb and no more chips left?

    3x ARS (Saka, Martinelli, Zinch)
    2x NEW (Trippier, Botman)
    1x TOT (Kane)
    1x AVL (Watkins)
    1x LEI (Maddison)
    1x BRE (Raya)
    ----------------------------------------------------
    2x BRI (Mitoma, Estupinan)
    2x MUN (Rashford*, Shaw*)
    1x MCI (Haaland)

    Leaning towards FH34 as I already have 9 starting for GW32 but not sure who to replace Rashford / Shaw with and it also means I get stuck with Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      34 looks like bigger gains in your case imo

      Open Controls
  18. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Play MacAllister
    B) Bring in Martinelli for - 4

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      A
  19. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddison -> Grealish (keep Rash on the bench)?

    Raya
    Trippier Zinchenko Estupinan
    Bruno Maddison Mitoma March
    Haaland(C) Kane(VC) Watkins

    (Meslier Rashford* Schär Chilwell)
    1.0ITB 1FT

    FH GW32, my last chip

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes looks straightforward move to me

      Open Controls
  20. THEKID_88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Toney to £5.2m max striker & Rashford to Salah

    Or Rashford to Grealish - FH Gw32

    Open Controls

