242
Rate My Team April 14

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

242 Comments
Share

With Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Manchester City players, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

242 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    So with Steele possibly injured and Kepa probably benched, Kepa to Ederson worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Keeper hits, no!

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Alright, but if Kepa loses his spot until the end of the season and RDZ decides to bring back Sanchez all of a sudden, I am left with no keeper tho

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Sort if free gwk32

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Using FH 32

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              33 then

              Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Is steele out injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        May be

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Nah

        Open Controls
    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Will kepa probably be benched?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Lampard loves Kepa 😉

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Is this sarcasm?

          https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-kepa-arrizabalaga-frank-lampard-29659656.amp

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yeah sorry haha 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Thought so. I’m not very up on emojis and I am entirely incapable of detecting sarcastic comments

              Open Controls
    4. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I cant find any Steele news. What is your source?

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FPLSeagull/status/1646900348785680384?t=GnYaZFtE-1rJ56G55JsUvg&s=19

        Open Controls
  2. meule
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier Konate White
    Martinelli Graelish Salah Maddison
    Toney Watkins Kane
    Iversen McA Mee Voltman

    Should I do Kane to Haaland for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Are Maddison and BigMac the wrong way round?

      Open Controls
      1. meule
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Undecided

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          They are

          Open Controls
  3. Tsssst
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    every man and his dog getting Grealish in, anyone else going in for Mahrez instead

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Me

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Have Greal may go Mahrez as well

      Open Controls
    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If you were pep, 3-0 up in first leg of champions league, wouldn't you field first team in the Prem and play players like mahrez in the second leg?

      Pah. Trying to guess pep logic. What am I doing?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Pep will likely see it as still up for grabs. If Bayern get an early goal it could cause some panic and city need the CL.

        I expect a full strength team

        Open Controls
  4. GE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Riski to play Shaw instead of Estu? (risk of cameo)

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hey, you are an United fan...

      Open Controls
  5. Yoyoyoman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    In your opinion who is the best Rashford replacement?

    Grealish? I'm slightly worried about minutes.

    Mahrez I'm tempted but Pep is such a troll!

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think Mahrez could be good

      Open Controls
      1. Yoyoyoman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yeah he's definitely a risky punt - I have my fh still for next week.

        I'm REALLY tempted, but just fear I'll end up crying when seeing him on the bench!

        Open Controls
        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Pep going on about rhythm again makes me think Grealish will start

          Open Controls
  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    No idea what to do

    FH GW 32 so need to use transfer. Might ditch kepa
    Any other suggestions?

    Kepa Steele
    Trip Chil White Mings Shaw*
    Ode Saka Grealish Mitoma Rash**
    Haaland Kane Watkins

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Before reading the first post on this page I would've said odegaard to martinelli. Not sure now.

      Who will you bench?

      Open Controls
  7. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Start Kepa or Raya?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
  8. Libano
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Don't have FH. TAA worth a punt to replace Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      It was one of my moves

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Klopp seems to want to play him as an overlap so hopefully more goal involvement. Given Liverpool’s fixtures, despite their misgivings I’d say it was a good move

      Open Controls
  9. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Odegaard to Grealish (-4)
    Yes or no?

    Raya
    Trippier Shaw Ake
    Mitoma Bruno March Odegaard
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    Arrizabalaga Botman Estupinan Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      -4 seems risky but worried this talk of Saliba affecting Ode and thinking of moving him on too (I’m going Salad)

      Open Controls
      1. Reece’s Pieces
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        What’s that talk of Saliba and Odegaard???

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not sure if the link works but it was analysis by Natedog that suggested Ødegaard is missing the service from Saliba

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25784428

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Can't see that being worth a -4

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      not for a hit.

      Open Controls
  10. Marshall96
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I don’t have haaland atm , should I take Kane out for haaland or get rid of rashford? 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Rashford priority, Kane has Bournemouth at home

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I wouldn't want to lose Kane at the moment. I guess you've no other way of getting Haaland in without a hit? If not I'd leave it for now and focus on your Rashford replacement.

      Open Controls
  11. tim
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I prefer no hits as its getting tight in my ML w rival just 40p behind, but goalies worry me.

    Kepa
    Estu Mings Tripps
    Salah Martinelli Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    Iversen Maddison Castagne Shaw

    GTG or needs a -4?

    Open Controls
  12. Emmaloustanway
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which 2 to bench of Shaw, Gabriel, Trippier, Estup, Chilwell? Benching headaches to be resolved on GW33 WC!

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've got the same except White for Gabriel. Currently I've got Shaw and Estupinan on the bench but that could change.

      Open Controls
  13. THORMOLECULES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Looking to remodel team this week for gw32. Will take a few hits now and maybe use my FT after 31. Not chasing OR. Simply a one off game v someone else.

    I have Raya and Kepa. Play Raya or get in Martinez?

    I'm thinking Salah and Olise into midfield and Isak up front.

    All players being sold aren't going to play in 32. Please remember, I'm only doing this for one week and don't care about overall points

    Open Controls
    1. THORMOLECULES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      My team never posted...

      Raya/Martinez
      White Trip Mings
      Saka Salah Martinelli Olise
      Watkins Isak Kane

      No playing subs.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
  14. ebb2sparky
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you start Estupinan over Chilwell? I know Chelsea aren't scoring many goals and Brighton are doing really well but it doesnt feel right benching Chilwell for a Brighton defender.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m benching Pervis & Chilwell, playing Ake, Tripps, Zinch still feels wrong?

      Open Controls
  15. spe_eddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi Tom!
    I'm not sure what transfer to make this week. Currently have:

    De Gea
    Zinchenko, Shaw, Chilwell
    Saka Mac Allister Martinelli Rashford
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    Raya, March, Trippier, Schar

    I'm quite happy to hold on to Shaw + Rashford given I have a strong bench.

    Still have FH + TC chips left, so plan is to FH in 32

    Given that, I am thinking of either:
    Saka -> Grealish, but I'm worried about his minutes (as ever!)
    Zinchenko -> maybe Mings?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  16. FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lads please help I am stuck 🙁

    FH in GW 32 and BB in GW in 34 so I can’t save the transfer and it is painful.

    What to do?

    Raya
    Chilwell Shaw Trippier
    March Mac10 Bruno Grealish
    Kane Toney Haaland
    Bench: Kepa, Rashford, Henry, Botman

    1.1m ITB

    What to do?

    A. Kepa to Ederson
    B. Chilwell to Robbo
    C. Bruno to Mitoma
    D. Kane and Rashford to Isak and Salah for -4
    E. Anything else

    Please help

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      sell Rash for Jack

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        ...sorry ignore me

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Grealish already 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Daniel
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t like A because I don’t want to bench Raya who has a haul potential

      Don’t like B because I want Trent but can’t afford it atm

      Don’t like C because I’ll have triple Brighton away to Chelsea (Chelsea fan) and Bruno might punish me

      Don’t like D because it’s a risky hit and selling Kane before Bournemouth at home

      I am stuck

      Please advice what to do

      Thanks

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.