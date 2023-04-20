2
Scout Squad April 20

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 32

Ahead of this week’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 31

2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many in your first 11 are in the scout bus team?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Only 5 in my non-FH team unsurprisingly. Interested how many will emulate the bus team on a FH this week.

  2. Norco
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Any changes needed? Chasing in MLs

    Johnstone
    TAA A.Moreno Trippier
    Salah Gakpo Martinelli Saka
    Kane Watkins Jesus

    Iversen | Eze Guehe Toti

