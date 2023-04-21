545
Captain Sensible April 21

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 32?

545 Comments
With an impressive brace and 14-point haul preceding a favourable match-up at home to Nottingham Forest, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the rightful favourite for Blank Gameweek 32’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) armband.

Nevertheless, the Captain Sensible article is here to consider the pros and cons of other options from the narrower-than-usual pool of potential candidates due to a reduced eight-game schedule.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah dominates the captaincy poll after his exploits at Elland Road, backed by six in ten of the total votes cast at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 10%, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) currently sitting in second place, marginally under one in ten votes.

Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) occupies third place with 9.1%, followed by Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) further back on less than 5% each.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD/CODY GAKPO

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side demolished Leeds United 6-1 on Monday night to successfully audition themselves not only for inclusion on the Free Hit chip – but also for the armband.

Salah was simply unplayable, scoring twice in the destruction to continue a rich vein of form for the Egyptian ahead of facing Nottingham Forest at home.

A cursory glance at his underlying data highlights both his importance for Klopp’s attack and his status as an elite FPL asset.

Eight attacking returns over the last half dozen games cannot be bettered, with Salah placing in the top two for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 4.55 and 5.78 respectively.

Above: Mohamed Salah places in the top two over the last six matches for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI)

Salah has activated ‘beast mode’ in his last four home matches, not only netting five goals and supplying two assists but returning to his rhythmic high shot volume best.

Over that sample, the winger tops the division for shots in the box (19), big chances (seven), and shots on target (nine).

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has been revitalised by a tactical tweak in the last two matches that ‘inverts’ the full-back into central midfield.

While the sample size is small, Alexander-Arnold sees more of the ball, topping the division for touches (229) and conducting play from deep by attempting the fourth-most passes (187).

Although his crossing volume has dropped when we compare recent numbers to his season average (from 6.7 per game to 4.5), his successful crosses have increased from 2.0 to 3.0 to indicate that this positional change might not hamper his Fantasy output.

Furthermore, an increase in tackles, recoveries and clearances has seen a significant increase in Alexander-Arnold’s bonus point system baseline (from 15.3 to 22.5).

Since the Premier League restart, 12 big chances created and six assists places him in the division’s top five to highlight his assist potential alongside the 50% rating of Liverpool keeping a clean sheet versus Forest.

Above: Alexander-Arnold’s creativity keeps pace with the division’s best over the last six matches – with five big chances created.

Alternatively, Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) provides a differential route into the Reds’ attack, with the former PSV Eindhoven man tapping in the opener at Leeds before providing Salah for the fourth.

The Dutch international has impressed after his January arrival, receiving significant game-time by starting 11 of 13 Premier League matches, at an average rate of 71 minutes per appearance and 80 per start.

Over that period, Gakpo ranks second-best among teammates for attacking returns (six) and big chances received (seven).

Steve Cooper’s Forest are winless in their last ten Premier League matches, failing to register a single clean sheet – an ominous statistic before travelling to Anfield.

Over the last six, Cooper’s charges rank fourth-worst for shots in the box conceded (67) and this is reflected in their fifth-worst placing for expected goals conceded (xGC, 11.60).

Zonally, they’re in the bottom two this season for both chances (121) and crosses conceded (366) from the left side – an area that Salah and Alexander-Arnold could brutally expose.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI/BUKAYO SAKA/GABRIEL JESUS/MARTIN ODEGAARD

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

545 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cutch
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who is on pens in Bournemouth? Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers/

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I had forgotten this link existed. My bad.

        Open Controls
  2. rnrd
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    White or Jesus for the 3rd Arsenal spot?
    Not sure about Jesus' minutes

    Open Controls
  3. Saintjack01
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Which one
    Jota
    Gakpo
    VVD

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      just now

      VVD out of those…

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jota but who you dropping from Kane Jesus Watkins?

      Open Controls
  4. Orion
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Robbo or Allison as a third pool ? Have TAA and Salah already…
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What a question!

    A. Trippier Saka Kane
    B. White Eze Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      😕

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A but without Kane 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Whats wrong with kane

        Open Controls
        1. Orion
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Newcastle are good at home imo… Would rather go with only Trippier

          Open Controls
    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A boring B punty, tough

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone on Tete punt along TAA and Moreno? Not many good options, double up on CP def doesn't sound right, so basically it can be punt or Trippier.

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m currently on taa trippier and ream at the back

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If Fulham had a good attacking defence option would be all over it but him and Robinson very unpickable

      Open Controls
  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) jota eze
    B) gakpo solanke

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      On B myself but could go either way.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I’ve gone three Arsenal but if Southampton get the first goal I can see it making them nervy

    Open Controls
  9. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Play white or eze?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Have to be Eze on current form imo

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        just now

        White doesnt have bad form either tho

        Open Controls
  10. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pretty template I know. Any suggested changes?

    Have 4.8 to upgrade team/subs. (other options are Robbo, Jota, Kane, Toney, Andreas, Maddy, Bowen & Arsenal defender)

    Johnstone
    TAA, Trippier, Moreno
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Gakpo
    Jesus, Watkins, Solanke
    Iversen, Eze, Botman,Toti,

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      just now

      thats so template even the template went "daaaang...youve got madskillz"

      Open Controls
  11. Ranger3
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Are we all sure that Eze is a better option than Olise ?

    Open Controls

