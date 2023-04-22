42
Scout Notes April 22

FPL notes: Key Arsenal midfielders return but Jesus wasteful

We begin our analysis of the Gameweek 32 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Arsenal v Southampton.

Gameweek 32 got off to a thrilling start on Friday night as Arsenal fought back to draw 3-3 with Southampton.

There were goals for midfield trio Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m), Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), two of whom feature in the top 10k Free Hit template.

For Saka, he was Arsenal’s biggest offensive threat on the night, providing a smart assist for Martinelli’s opener, before his late equaliser secured maximum bonus, resulting in a 13-point haul. It means Saka has now produced six goals and four assists in his last seven starts at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Ben White (£5.0m) had a header from a corner cleared off the line and supplied the assist for Odegaard, while substitute Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) hit the crossbar in stoppage time. When asked if Trossard had done enough to start in his post-match presser, Mikel Arteta said:

“He does every day. It’s about how you play everybody together, with the right balance without losing that structure and flow of the team. When he came on he for sure looked good again.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

However, it was a day to forget for Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m), despite completing 90 minutes for the first time since returning from injury.

The Brazilian racked up six shots – more than any other player – with the best of those opportunities carrying an expected goals (xG) value of 0.58 (see below), but he failed to convert, ending Gameweek 32 on just two points.

Above: Gabriel Jesus’ xG shots v Southampton in Gameweek 32

ARSENAL ASSETS – TIME TO SELL?

After being unable to maintain two-goal leads in their previous two Premier League games, Arsenal once again looked defensively fragile against Southampton and were badly affected by the absences of Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) – who missed out through illness – and, in particular, William Saliba (£5.0m). Without the Frenchman, their defence suffers: they have now failed to keep a clean sheet in his absence, conceding nine goals in five games, and you do worry about this Arsenal defence at the Etihad in Gameweek 33.

“It is not a final because there are still six games to go. The concern is turning around these moments especially if the players in some moments are in doubt. In football you go through moments when you make errors and are not in a good moment but you have to come away from that.” – Mikel Arteta

However, their ability to score goals continues to be a real strength. In their last eight league matches, they have found the net 25 times, averaging over three per game. That suggests the in-form Martinelli and Saka can continue offering value, even with a trip to Manchester City up next.

“I cannot wait, these are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win. The game will be prepared to that, that is for sure. It is the beauty of this sport, you want to be in these positions. We will have an incredible trip to Manchester and we will prepare really well.” – Mikel Arteta

Still, it doesn’t get much tougher than Arsenal’s next four fixtures, which includes games against Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion. We should also consider the volume of matches. Arsenal have just six remaining games still to play compared to Brighton’s nine, which includes Double Gameweeks in 34, 36 and 37. Man City and Manchester United also have eight, making it even harder to hold onto Arsenal assets.

ALCARAZ EXCELLENT… BUT OFF AT HALF-TIME

Carlos Alcaraz (£5.0m) scored his third Premier League goal since his January arrival to put the visitors ahead, before playing through Theo Walcott (£4.8m) to double Southampton’s lead shortly after.

It was a super first-half performance from the Argentine no. 10, but he was surprisingly hooked at half-time, as Ruben Selles opted to introduce Lyanco (£4.4m) and change to a five-man defence.

On his tactical changes, Selles said:

“We had situations in the first half when they find their wingers very quick into the space, and we had Romain Perraud and Kyle Walker-Peters with yellow cards. We needed to make a decision – it wasn’t an easy decision to take Carlos out of the game, but we needed to find five in the back to support the situations on the side two against one, and to have one more header in the defensive crosses. We made a small variation after two or three minutes of the second half because they changed the way they build up. The technical staff is doing a fantastic job. They support and see things very quick and they come with options we can use, and we can make good performances because of that.” – Ruben Selles

Southampton have now failed to win in seven league games and are running out of time to fight for their Premier League survival, but their performance will surely give them confidence as they prepare to face Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the next three Gameweeks.

“It’s a massive blow, but we have to take a lot of positives from it and I was surprised to see eight minutes at the end, a strange amount to be added on. But we have to defend better. We lost our identity a bit and Ruben [Selles] has definitely got that back on track with the high aggressive press. I think we tired towards the end and we came up against a world-class side. We need to follow it up with good performance and good results. We always get good points against the so-called good teams but need to follow it up in the following games. There is still a lot of football. We’ve got to keep believing.” – James Ward-Prowse

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko (Nketiah 72), Partey, Odegaard, Vieira (Trossard 57), Saka, Martinelli (Nelson 85), Jesus

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek (Caleta-Car 41), Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia (Diallo 86), A Armstrong (Onuachu 77), Walcott (Sulemana 77), Alcaraz (Lyanco 45)

  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Newcastle odds on to beat Spurs
    Brentford edging favouritism over Aston Villa
    Leicester clear favourites to beat Wolves

    Yes, I know that there's justification for all of those predicted outcomes, but it's not really how I would have compiled the odds for those fixtures. However, I am a mear amateur and the bookmakers are thorough professionals and I have learned over the years that when the bookies form a market that seems to go slightly against the grain it's best not to rub them up the wrong way.

    FF wise here's what I suspect this means...

    Newcastle will edge out Spurs 1-0 which is excellent news for my Geordie triple-up in defence but bad news for Kane owners (me)
    Toney will score against Aston Villa which is excellent news as my mini league leader has Martinez & Moreno (GIRUY mate)
    Leicester will hump Wolves which is excellent news for those of us who have held on to Mr Maddison & Mr Castagne

    Life's Sweet.

    1. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Then you wake up…and realize, only if dreams did come true 😀

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Let me guess ...
      - You have double or triple Newcastle defence
      - You have Toney but no Villa defenders
      - and you say you own Leicester players

      It's called confirmation bias, by the way 😉

  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Was sat behind the Arsenal goal as Ramsdale lost Arsenal the league tonight. To concede a stupid goal after 30 seconds is unforgivable.

    He makes as many gaffs as he does saves. Really should have kept Emilio Martinez.

    Rob Holding is never good enough backup. Partey was very bad, Saka and Odegaard rubbish until the last 10 minutes.

    1. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      5 points clear and you've lost the league? Need to get a grip and keep the faith. A few twists and turns yet

      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        If you’re first and you can’t beat the bottom team at home when it matters you’re not winning the league.

        I’m a realist, they don’t deserve it.

      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I'm afraid three consecutive draws at the business end of proceedings against mediocre and disappointing teams like Liverpool, West Ham & Southampton just doesn't cut the mustard nowadays.

        That's a shame because I would have liked to see a competitive end to the season but unfortunately it looks as though it draws to a conclusion in GW33 at the Etihad.

    2. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Ramsdale has been brilliant form this year - pressure is getting to Arsenal after throwing 2 goal leads away against Liverpool then West Ham no expected this evening - the main issue is missing Saliba - Holding has a mistake in him every game which messes with what all season has been a very good unit

      1. Bluetiger1
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Worse case Man City have another 5 games more so as they used to say not over until the fat lady sings - for your sake I'm guessing you hope Arsenal do not crumble this season after being so far ahead

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          I could hear her singing after the draw with Liverpool

    3. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      That first goal did not cost you the game. If anything it could/should have spurred you on. It was the 2nd and 3rd that did it, sorry!

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best Bowen replacement?

    1. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Bowen

  4. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Just watched the Arse v Soton match! So many talking points, i assume all were discussed hours ago!!! (thank god, as i don't think i have the energy to do it anymore!) One point i suspect was not mentioned: I was appalled by the lack of respect from Arsenal fans towards Walcott.12 years of diligent/superb service (has anyone got a better goals/minute ratio?) but nothing! A few claps but mainly boos! Appalling treatment of a legend. I lost respect for Arsenal tonight!

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      He tried to tell Wenger which position he should play, wouldn't budge and eventually had to go. That sort of thing ruins your legacy

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Are you sure that is really true? Maybe it is, but it sounds like an urban myth from a disgruntled Gooner.

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Give me a source for this and i will apologise immediately.

  5. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Risers: Diogo Jota (8.8) Olise (5.6) Ramsey (5.3) Guéhi (4.5) Andreas (4.4)

    Fallers: Haaland (12.1) Mitoma (5.6) Weghorst (5.4)

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I get that mediocre players like Haaland, Mitoma, Kane and Saka have dropped price over the last couple of days but why Weghorst with his record?

  6. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    GW rank of 63k. Woop! A temporary win for a non-free hitter. Will be 6,000k by tomorrow, sadly! Ha

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (111 teams)

    Current safety score = 25
    Top score = 29

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  8. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    White outscores Jesus as expected. But if you’d listened to the content creators, you would have chosen Jesus and wasted a valuable striker spot.

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      He won by 2 points - this is nothing so why even reference this? Plus don't listen to anyone, go with your instinct. Confused why are you even commenting on this!

      1. Ruinenlust
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Going Jesus also meant you wasted a valuable striker spot

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Agree, therefore just go with your instinct rather than follow what you are told!

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25804645

  9. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I think this spell for Arsenal is just Variance evening itself out after them being on the good side of it all season.

    They aren't actually good enough to win the league but a solid top 4 team now, maybe even top 3.

    Over performed all season and now regressing to the real expected value

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      You can never be wrong if you explain every change as a consequence of 'variance'

    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Can I have some examples of this ‘good luck’?

  10. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Doesn’t look too tempting to hit the WC button. Those with WC, are you going to go as planned or reconsidering as well?

    1) team looks okay for 33
    2) players from Utd, City who I’d target do not have ‘easy’ fixtures
    3) 33 games are midweek, Info in the last minutes for dgw34 will be very valuable.

    However, I still have FH, TC chip also remaining. If WC34, can’t TC likes of Haaland or Rashford who have great fixtures.

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      WC34, TC37, FH38?

    2. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      What rank are you?

      1. sunzip14
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        130k

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      I think WC33 makes sense because now is the time to dump your 3 Arsenal players. They have no doubles and their fixtures are bad

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Saka, Martinelli & Odegaard just gave a combined 29 points this gameweek

        Martinelli has returned in 9 of the last 10 games averaging 8 points a game

        And you want to sell them ?

        Think I would hold Martinelli at least

        1. Ruinenlust
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Are they playing Southampton at home again next week?

          Salah, Rashford, Grealish, Mitoma all have doubles and better fixtures. Which would you drop for Martinelli?

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      WC, BB & FH left ... thinking of FH 34, WC36 & BB37 maybe ... not looked at it properly though

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    who to sell for march in order to fund kane to haaland?

    a maddison
    b marti
    c saka

    cheers 🙂

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saka

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

