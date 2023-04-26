FPL Gameweek 33 live team news: Bruno latest + Wednesday updates

Six more pre-match press conferences have taken place today ahead of Thursday’s Premier League fixtures.

While these updates are in the “fat use now, Scout” envelope when it comes to the current Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), they’re newsworthy all the same – especially with another Double Gameweek nearly upon us.

KEY UPDATES FROM WEDNESDAY

MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Bruno Fernandes (ankle) is a doubt for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, although again stressed the point that the sight of a player in a protective boot is not necessarily bad news.

“There are some unavailable. [Lisandro] Martinez, [Raphael] Varane. We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don’t know yet, he is a question mark. I think for the rest, we are quite okay. “It’s more often [than not] that players [wear the boot], that we protect them. But it [the ankle] has to settle down so we all have seen he played the full [90-minute] game and it happened in the first half. “But [the game is] Thursday, so tomorrow is quick but we have to see what is possible.” – Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag said much the same in an interview with the club’s in-house media.

“Bruno, we have to wait. He is obviously a question mark. He had a big kick in the first half but he played the game, over 90 minutes, and even in extra-time. But then he went off. We’ve all seen. He’s not excluded for tomorrow but he is a question mark.” – Erik ten Hag

Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Scott McTominay (knock), Tom Heaton (ankle), Alejandro Garnacho (foot) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are all on the injury list.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) will miss out on Newcastle’s trip to Everton, while Fabian Schar is set to face assessment on a hamstring injury he picked up in the win over Spurs.

Bruno Guimaraes should be fine despite ongoing ankle niggles.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks. Bruno (Guimarães) we think will be okay – no problems. Fabbby (Schär)’s one that we will have to check and make a late call on the same situation with a couple of the others. “I think that there’s a obviously a slight issue there (with Bruno) where he’s twisted his ankle initially and it was quite a nasty injury. When he has an action in the game, whether it’s a kick or a twist, there’s a slight bit of pain in his ankle for a period of time and then it really settles down quite quickly. “He’s in consultation with the medical team. He went through a spell where for two weeks it didn’t bother him at all, but he obviously aggravated it again on Sunday. We don’t see it being a long term problem, but that’s for the medical team and Bruno really to hopefully find a solution.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain out but Lucas Moura returns from suspension, while Ben Davies (hamstring) and Clement Lenglet (muscle) could come into contention after being deemed fit enough to be on the bench for the humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Hugo Lloris came off at half-time of that game, saying afterwards that his muscle injury “doesn’t sound good”, and is a concern.

“For the game on Thursday, we are still unsure. Obviously [he] had a muscle problem so we are still seeing how that is settling down. Time will tell on that one.” – Ryan Mason on Hugo Lloris

“We’re going to review them today, we have training in the afternoon. We’re going to have to see them today. Both of them have been out. Clem came off in a game recently and Ben’s been out for a period of time, so I think we will have a better idea on that one after training today.” – Ryan Mason on Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet

SOUTHAMPTON

Long-time absentee Juan Larios (hamstring) remains out for Saints, alongside more recent casualty Mohammed Salisu (hip). Tino Livramento (match fitness) also needs more reserve game-time before being considered for a comeback.

Jan Bednarek will have to be assessed for a head injury picked up last Friday, although the concussion protocol ends tonight and he’ll be free to play on that front.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is at least back, having been ineligible to face his parent club Arsenal in Gameweek 32, while Ché Adams (calf) has also been passed fit.

EVERTON

Mason Holgate (suspended) has joined Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) and Andros Townsend (ACL) on the sidelines ahead of Thursday’s game but Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from a three-game ban and Amadou Onana (groin) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring) could also be available after returning to training.

“Seamus and Amadou have been on the grass, we’ll make a decision on them. Andros is still a bit away but he’s been on the grass with the sports science team.” – Sean Dyche

BOURNEMOUTH

Hamed Traore (foot) remains out for the visit of West Ham United, while loanee Jack Stephens can’t feature against his parent club.

Joe Rothwell is a doubt because of a minor hamstring issue but Gary O’Neil said he was “hopeful” about his midfielder being fit.

Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Junior Stanislas (unspecified) have been sidelined for some time.