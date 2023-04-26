493
Dugout Discussion April 26

Weds team news: Bernardo in for Mahrez, Steele starts

The clash between the Premier League’s top two is the headline act from Wednesday’s four Premier League matches.

The action at the Etihad gets underway at 20:00 BST, with Chelsea v Brentford and West Ham United v Liverpool kicking off 15 minutes earlier.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion is first up at 19:30 BST.

Compared to the Manchester City side that drew with Bayern Munich a week ago, there is only one change: Kyle Walker in for the injured Nathan Ake.

Arsenal’s only alteration sees Granit Xhaka return to fitness and oust Fabio Vieira.

In the West Ham v Liverpool game, there is just one alteration across the two teams.

The Hammers are unchanged from the 4-0 thumping of Bournemouth, while Jurgen Klopp brings in Joel Matip for the injured Ibrahima Konate.

At Stamford Bridge, Cesar Azpilicueta and Raheem Sterling are in for the sidelined Reece James and Kai Havertz.

Opponents Brentford meanwhile recall Yoane Wissa, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Mads Roerslev, as Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey drop to the bench. Christian Norgaard is injured.

The big news from the City Ground is that Jason Steele gets the nod between the posts for visitors Brighton, with Robert Sanchez only a substitute.

Steele for Sanchez is one of three changes Roberto De Zerbi has made from the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, with Levi Colwill and Facundo Buonanotte also coming in for Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck.

Brennan Johnson and Serge Aurier replace Scott McKenna and Remo Freuler in Steve Cooper’s couple of tweaks.

Aurier and substitute Cheikhou Kouyate were, naturally, described as “not quite ready yet” in their manager’s pre-match presser on Monday.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Niakhate, N Williams, Mangala, Danilo, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma, Enciso.

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Offiah.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, W Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Kante, Gallagher, Sterling.

Subs: Badiashile, Aubameyang, Pulisic, Joao Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Mendy, Ziyech, Madueke.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Stevens, Cox.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Fabinho, Henderson, Jota, Gakpo, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Turner.

  1. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Useless haaland

    
  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland miss

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Would’ve been Grealish points

      
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah would have been a lovely assist.

        
  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland is finished!

    
  4. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Take Haaland of at HT, pep!

    
  5. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Grealish A coming for sure

    
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s defo nailed playing like this

      
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Leagues won. Might be rested.

        
  6. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Chilwell & Gabriel > TAA & Coufal

    Exact funds - yes or no?

    
  7. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Partey clown

    
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Real Madrid the only thing standing in the way between City and the treble. City an overall better side but Madrid in the CL is something unique and you have to factor in Pep’s boiled brain syndrome during crunch time UCL.

    
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Madrid shipped 4 to City’s feeder club yesterday - it’s over.

      
  9. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah not troubling the baps, I see

    
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He is troubling me however.

      
  10. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Wow Holding did something good.

    
  11. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Estu very poor not hitting the target there

    

