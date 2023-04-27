291
Three players to buy in FPL if you’re chasing

In his own spin-off of ‘Spot the Differential’, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser looks at three players to consider for those managers ‘chasing’ in the run-in.

It is the business end of the season and a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are playing the chasing game.

It is for those managers that I will cite a couple of differentials that I think are decent ‘rolls of the dices’ until the end of the season.

Antony Dos Santos (£7.3M)

Man Utd v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale and Zinchenko start, Antony makes debut 1

Manchester United have Double Gameweeks in 34/37, with some great fixtures around those doubles. As a result, they are one of the teams to target for the run-in. It wasn’t too long ago that Antony had a few injury issues but he’s put them far behind him and has started the last six league games, the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion and both legs of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla.

He is very much the first choice on that right wing for Manchester United but of course, there is a slight chance that Manchester United start with Marcus Rashford (£7.1m), Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) and Anthony Martial (£6.3m) as a front three. It is also worth noting that Alejandro Garnacho (£4.1m) is back training again but those are the chances we take with a differential with eight games remaining, without any European distraction and still a lot to play for in the league. On a personal level, I think Antony’s decision-making has improved significantly this month and, as we all know, he loves a Robben-esque shot on his left foot the moment something opens up, however low the chances of scoring may be.

In fact, in the last six matches in the league (see above), Antony is behind only Marcus Rashford for expected goal involvement (xGI), expected goals (xG) and shots in the box. His penchant for an effort from distance is indicated by the fact that he’s Manchester United’s leading shot-taker in the last six matches. Before and after his goal and assist against Nottingham Forest (where he had an xG of 1.12 and an expected assists (xA) tally of 0.39), Ten Hag’s comments have been encouraging.

“Of course, we expect from frontline players that they are not only a threat but also they have effect in the final thing and he has to work on that, of course. But he is a young player. When you see his record – you mention he is not scoring Premier League- but he did against Betis a really important goal after half time. He did score against Barcelona, the winner, you can’t say they are not big games. He also scored in cup games. If you can do it in such games you can also do it in Premier League games, so I don’t have a concern about that. But like many more players, you have to step up and he has to step up as well. We have to win games together. That is my experience with him. He is a fighter and he likes challenges and with him in the team the team is winning. That is why is in the Selecao (Brazil national team) and also why he is often selected in the starting XI.– Erik ten Hag on Antony

I defended him. He knows, I know as well, that when you’re a striker, you need an end product. But already he had quite a lot of end product, he scored in all competitions now. Eight goals in his first year United is not bad and there are still games to go. But he has to do it. I can’t say in every game, but in many games, if you want to be a top-class player and especially in all the competitions. He has to step up. Today was an example where, with both goals, he made the right decision.” – Erik ten Hag on Antony

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1M)

FPL Gameweek 15 Scout Picks:

This feels like deja vu. Anyone that is chasing, just like last season, has Kevin De Bruyne – fitness permitting – as a differential to target. As I write this, I’m watching in the 55th minute of the Manchester City v Arsenal game and De Bruyne has already amassed two beautiful goals and one assist. In the last four games for Manchester City in the league, big-game Kev has chipped in with three goals and five assists. He just seems to do incredibly well in this stage of the season but as is the case with a Manchester City attacker in this schedule, his minutes aren’t fully secure, especially with them having a Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnaround before the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. That is the beauty of De Bruyne as a differential, as not many will go there because there is likely going to be a choice between him and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) for most of us.

De Bruyne has 1.54% effective ownership (EO) in the top 10k and 3.32% EO in the 100-200k range, so don’t be fooled by his 26.1% ownership as it isn’t very high amongst active managers.

There seemed to be a dip in his form immediately after the World Cup but in the last few weeks, he looks well and truly back to his best and is as good a differential to bet on as they get, despite the minutes insecurity. He’s second only to Erling Haaland (£12.3m) for xGI amongst Manchester City assets whether you look at the season or the last six matches and at the moment, he just looks like he’s playing his best football.

DIOGO DALOT (£4.7m)

FPL team guides: Manchester United – Best players, predicted line-up + more 1

If you’re looking at defence, a punt I fancy is Diogo Dalot, who has looked incredibly attacking of late, having amassed seven shots and as many chances created in the last six matches.

Erik ten Hag has used him as a left-back and a right-back and it is this versatility of his that makes me like his chances to start on either side. While the fixtures in Double Gameweek 34 don’t look great for clean sheets, the fixtures around that are appealing, which is why I don’t mind this punt.

That’s it from me this week. In case you’re chasing, good luck. In case you’re not, well, good luck to you too!

  1. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    If Bruno fit for 34, have exact money for
    Kane odegaard chill to
    Greenwood salah taa
    Would you do those moves after games tonight? As one rise/drop won’t allow me to do this
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    I don't usually agree with -8s but I might go against my ethics as I sit top of my ML.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      50 odd points in the lead. -8 should be fine right

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Should be, as others prob take hits to

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Ethics in the gutter, this game brings out the worst in people!

        Open Controls
  3. JeevaM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Which one is better for a minus 8?

    a) Raya, Watkins, Isak --> Ederson, Jota, Greenwood
    b) Mac6/10, Watkins, Isak --> Mitoma, Jota, Greenwood
    c) Raya, Mac6/10, Watkins --> Ederson, Mitoma, Greenwood

    The rest of the playing XI are TAA, Shaw, Estu, March, Rashford, Salah, Grealish, Haaland. Planning to bench Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. PlayPercentage
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        He would use him as Bench fodder

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench Toney, Martinelli or Saka?

    Both Brentford and Arsenal have home games against very similar opposition.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Defo not Toney. I'd bench Saka probably.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm inclined to agree, ta.

        Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tough one that. Probably one of the Arsenal mids but difficult to make a call on which one..

      Open Controls
  5. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Dunk or estu?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Estu, but in fact neither

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Who else would get as dgw defender under 5m?

        Open Controls
        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Dalot could be a good shout

          Open Controls
  6. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Do we expect any update on KDB niggles these days?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Regret buying Ederson GW31. Appeared a smart move with doubts around Kepa and Steele but has been a pain in the backside.

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      why? im planning to bring him in as set and forget

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Because Kepa hauled GW31 in the end, then Steele did last night. Waste of a transfer. Stones the better option if you want City defence.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        A lot of 2s, not enough 6s. Despite playing every game, he still trails the likes of Fabianski & Leno. Makes no saves.

        Open Controls
  8. Moneymar
    30 mins ago

    1. Raya and Chilwell to De Gea and Stones worth -4?

    2. Martinelli to Rashford for free?

    Open Controls
  9. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Set for the weekend?

    Steele
    Shaw Botman Trippier
    Mitoma Grealish MacAllister Rashford Salah
    Haaland (c) Jota

    Raya Watkins Mee Chillwell

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Jota or Isak to replace Kane?

    Thinking of Ake and Kane to TAA and either one of them two with my 2FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      This week Jota

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends on Isak minutes tonight. If Wilson starts against Everton, I'd go for Isak.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jota and then switch him to Isak in 36.

      Open Controls
  11. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    seems like a first red arrow in 15 GWs for me. sad times. only Rashford megahaul can safe me

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm onboard with this

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Me too!!

      Open Controls
  12. Fuddled FC
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    What order would you prioritise these

    a) Salah
    b) KDB
    c) Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      ACB

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends whether Rashford comes back sharp or not

      Yes - CAB
      No - ABC

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      ABC. Maybe BCA if we knew he was fit to start twice

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        * Sorry BAC if we knew KDB was fit to start twice

        Open Controls
  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Rashford fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would

      Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    If Bruno F is fit who would you transfer out for Salah

    A Bruno F
    B Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno is with the match squad for tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I saw that- would you keep for double ahead of Grealish ?

        Open Controls
  15. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    On a FH.
    Three strikers for DGW34?
    ??-Haaland-??
    Thinking of a punt on Alvarez...he may get some decent gametime.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jota, Toney, Isak/Wilson,

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jota and Ferguson (if fit)

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Alvarez over City/BHA mids or Rashford... don't like it

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Or Salah! I would rather have 6 mids than 3 forwards

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I want 6 mids as well to my team

          Open Controls
    4. PlayPercentage
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      May punt on Toney-Haaland(C)-Alvarez
      If Haaland is benched, at least I might get some City attacking points,

      Open Controls
    5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jota-Haaland and go with 5 midfielders

      Open Controls
      1. PlayPercentage
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Jota subbed last night.

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          so he surely starts next game as well

          Open Controls
  16. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Did KDB get an injury??

    Only just noticed he's flagged..

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      “He told me he had some niggles in his legs, and asked me to make a substitution.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

      I didn't notice anything during the game either

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hmm daaamn. That's not ideal. I wanted to get him in

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Get the poor man's KDB, Grealish.

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Grealish doesn't do it for me. Foden is lurking now too

            Open Controls
  17. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Down to:

    1) TAA
    2) Jota
    3) Mitoma
    4) TAA Mitoma -4, and bench one of: Trippier, Isak, Estupinan
    5) Stones Jota -4, and bench one of: Trippier, Isak, Estupinan
    6) Mitoma Jota -4, and bench Isak

    Open Controls
  18. JBG
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    How does this -8 look like?

    Watkins+Saka+Mee to Martial+Rashford+TAA

    Pushing for a top 100k or better finish. Wanted Kdb but he's suddenly injured.

    Open Controls
  19. marcos11
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    GTG or try get a United or Liverpool defender in?
    0.2itb 1ft

    Steele
    Trippier Ake Estu
    Salah Grealish Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Toney Watkins
    Raya Marti Chilwell Pinnock

    Open Controls
  20. DNML
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I can’t stop thinking about Del Boy and his quote: Rodney my son, he who dares wins 🙂 WC34
    Steele Pope
    Trippier TAA Stones Shaw Neco
    Salah March Mitoma Radhford Foden*
    Haaland Darwin* 5.9 fodder

    Foden and Darwin or Grealish and Jota?
    Maverick or stupid? I won’t be offended if you say stupid 😀
    Klopp said Darwin would play and Foden needs minutes. I can/will kick them later.

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Grealish and Jota

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      just now

      My ML leader dared to replace KDB with Salah…didn’t turn out so well…

      Open Controls
  21. El Copo
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play which two of Trippier, Shaw and Mac Allister?

    I fancy Trippier, so really the question is which doubler to bench?

    Open Controls
  22. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any point in trying to get to TAA For a hit?
    Already have Robbo… should I just stick with him for rest of season or get TAA in addition?

    Open Controls
  23. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Maybe the KDB sub was precautionary (hopefully) but I think he might have been rested at Fulham anyway. Not sure why Ben White had a go at Phil Foden after the final whistle?

    Open Controls
  24. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Isak or Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isak easily.

      I'm a United supported and Martial is an injury waiting to happen. If he makes it passed 60 minutes its usually a major win for him.

      Open Controls
  25. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Brewster is coming back to the PL.

    Open Controls
  26. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I own 2 city and 2 Liverpool and chasing big time.

    Do I buy Jota or Alvarez this week as a punt?! (For Ings)

    Open Controls
    1. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd go Jota. He is due more minutes than Alvarez and Jota was unfortunate not to score yesterday.

      Open Controls
    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Jota will have definetly more mins

      Open Controls
  27. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    DDG
    Dunk Estu Zouma
    KDB Grealish Mitoma Rashford Bruno
    Haaland (C) Isak
    Kepa Toney Trip Gabriel

    Think this team will pass 100 points this week? 10 doublers and Isak

    Open Controls
  28. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    TC Haland this week or 37, I'm thinking this week

    Open Controls
    1. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd do it now when so much is at stake and he's playing even better than previous if anyone thought that possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah season could be over by 37, your right gonna do it this week cheers and good luck mate

        Open Controls

