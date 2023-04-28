203
Scout Picks April 28

FPL Gameweek 34 Scout Picks: Triple City but no room for De Bruyne

203 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 34.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Why aren't Man City keeping clean sheets? 3

Ederson (£5.4m) is our chosen goalkeeper ahead of Man City’s two fixtures in Double Gameweek 34. His status as the only completely nailed-on starter in Pep Guardiola’s backline is appealing, in a round where there is real clean-sheet potential, particularly against Fulham, who managed just one shot in a poor display at Villa Park in midweek.

DEFENDERS

FPL review: Goals for Martinelli, Salah, Saka + Odegaard 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) is one of the most creative defenders in the division. Since his (on the ball) move into central midfield, he has racked up five assists in four matches, claiming 24 points. In that time, he is top in his position for key passes and expected assists (xA), with his tally of five ‘big chances created’ just one shy of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) and Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.4m) league-leading totals.

Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) has provided the same number of key passes as Alexander-Arnold over the last four (12) but has failed to live up to his usual high standards. Still, a home meeting with out-of-form Southampton offers hope he can finally deliver. Newcastle once again found a way to lose a secure-looking clean sheet at Everton in Gameweek 33, but they are still the season’s best defence for total number of goals conceded.

Ruben Dias (£6.0m) joins Ederson for our Man City defensive double-up. The champions are on a run of just two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches, but they have been performing very well of late, restricting three of their last four opponents to under 0.49 expected goals (xG). Dias, meanwhile, has now started nine league matches in a row. We considered putting Luke Shaw (£5.1m) into this spot but felt City have superior clean sheet potential, given that Man Utd’s opponents Aston Villa and Brighton have failed to score in only one of their last 40 combined league matches.

After four successive away league games, Brighton are back on home turf twice in Double Gameweek 34, where they have kept seven of their nine clean sheets this season. Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) has failed to register an attacking return since February but lies fifth among defenders for chances created since Roberto De Zerbi took charge.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

  1. Old Gregg
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who would you get rid of to accommodate Salah >

    A) MacAllister
    B) March
    C) Grealish
    D) Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hmm, not a huge fan of losing any of them. But I would say Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. Azzastaan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      tough D if you have Rash else C

      Open Controls
    4. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Old Gregg
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have rash.

        Can you go without Salah?

        Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  2. Marshall96
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Botman for Trent
    Martinelli for grealish/gakpo or
    Watkins for Darwin all -4

    Open Controls
    1. AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Trent

      Open Controls
  3. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Third Liverpool slot:

    A) Jota
    B) Robertson
    C) Gakpo

    Thanks folks

    Open Controls
  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trippier is going to spoil the double game week party.

    Open Controls
  5. Azzastaan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A enisco
    B ferguson
    C solanke

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Probably settled on FH. Good to go?

    Ederson
    TAA, Shaw, Dunk
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Mitoma, March
    Haaland, Isak

    3.8, Pinnock, Coufal, Greenwood
    0.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. SomeoneKnows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you could have afforded Jota would you have chosen him over Isak?

      Open Controls
  7. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    On a FH team....
    A) Take the risk with Jota (3-5-2)
    B) Play Trippier instead (4-5-1)

    * Can't afford both so question is NOT about bench order but who to transfer

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota likely to play at least one.

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If he does Trippier could still outscore him. A bit concerned over his high ownership...

        Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    If Saka becomes Salah...

    Salah - Grealish - Bruno - Mitoma - March

    would you sacrifice anyone of the 5 for Rashford?

    Open Controls
  9. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Got to assume most free hitters are avoiding Trippier so I've benched him. Fingers crossed Isak does something instead

    Open Controls
  10. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Is Raya to Ederson worth an additional hit to -8pts or just start Raya

    A) Start Raya
    B) Do Raya to Ederson

    Start one

    A) Trippier (SOU H)
    B) Schar (SOU H)
    C) Watkins (MUN A)

    Open Controls
  11. blauriecon
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Ederson
    TAA Estup Robertson Shaw
    KDB March Mitoma Rashford Salah
    Haaland

    GTG?

    Open Controls

