Rate My Team April 28

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, Free Hits, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications’, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications’. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery’, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. escorter1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you bench boost with these four or save it for 37??

    Leno, Alvarez, Schar and Trippier.

    1. SharkyT
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      All good fixtures go for it

  2. Ten Hag of Bud
    47 mins ago

    Play Jesus or Kane?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Kane

      But Arsenal are home.

      Can't you bench someone else in defence?

      1. Ten Hag of Bud
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Everyone else plays twice, so not really. Tempted to play Jesus myself purely because I dropped Martinelli and Saka for Rashford and Antony. Also because Chelsea are shocking.

        Can honestly say I've never benched Kane... He is a permenant fixture.

    2. SharkyT
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane just

  3. SharkyT
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Walker Salah Isak (-4)
    B) Stones KdB Isak (-4)
    C) Stone Grealish Salah Solanke (-8)

  4. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you take a -8 for this?

    Chilwell + Martinelli + Kane > Robertson + Salah + Isak

    Can't afford TAA unless I downgrade Isak.

  5. Bottleandahalf
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Should I take -4 hit for TAA.
    Mee and Marti for TAA and fodder.

    Will leave me with:
    Raya
    Shaw, TAA, Esti
    Salah, Mitoma, Saka, Rash
    Watkins, Haaland, Isac

  6. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Kepa to Ederson worth a -4 in isolation? Would be playing Raya vs Forest if not.

  7. MTG10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Quick one:

    Go without Salah or KDB this week?

    Salah option is with Ferguson as has to be a hit.

    KDB is with Isak.

  8. Ten Hag of Bud
    21 mins ago

    How many points will satisfy you this week?

    I want 150 gotdamnit!

  9. Rabb05
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Chasing down ml leader who has salah and I don't.

    Based on that do I go:
    A: salah and Isak
    B: KDB and Jota

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B because you need to differentiate from them.

  10. Tango74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last decision

    Bruno/ Roberson or Grealish/TAA

    Any advice please ?

  11. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which scores more during their GW34 doubles?

    A. KDB -4
    B. Bruno F.

