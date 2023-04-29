68
Dugout Discussion April 29

Palace v West Ham team news: Zaha returns, Benrahma benched

A six-day-long festival of Premier League football gets underway at 12:30 BST, although Crystal Palace v West Ham United is more Ed Miliband at the Speakers Forum than Paul McCartney on the Pyramid Stage.

West Ham do ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with this match preceding a more daunting trip to the Etihad on Wednesday.

A win for the Hammers would see David Moyes’ side leapfrog their hosts into 12th place and likely, if not mathematically, seal their place in the Premier League for another season.

Newcastle United in 2015/16 were the last club to be relegated on 37 points, a tally that the visitors would reach today with a victory.

As for the team news, there are six changes across the two sides.

Roy Hodgson makes four of them, reverting back to what looks like his strongest XI after rotating in midweek.

The line-up also includes the fit-again Wilfried Zaha, back for his first appearance since Gameweek 29 almost a month ago.

Regulars Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucoure are also recalled after Tuesday-night breathers at Molineux as Chris Richards, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes drop to the bench.

West Ham’s two alterations are also of the more predictable variety, with Emerson Palmieri replacing Aaron Cresswell at left-back and Pablo Fornals coming in for Said Benrahma further up the same flank.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Riedewald.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer.

68 Comments
  1. bialk
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Haaland top 10k is 208%. Not too bad for non TCs.

    1. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Oh okay. That could have been worse.

    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      They really need to price him at £15m next season

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      My KdB(c) punt could be a massive fail or success. Probably the former but finishing on a bad score or crap score doesn’t matter.

      No guts, no glory!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Try to finish on a good score.

        I went KDB last week and it certainly helped.

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          It’s winning the ML or nothing for me really.

  2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    One of my ml rival has this free hit team.

    Steele
    Taa stones dalot
    Salah kdb march mitoma rash
    Haaland jota..

    Feeling jealous..

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Trippier will punish him.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's pretty much what's been posted all week.

      Some variation with and without King Kev!

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    There is a small degree of bliss when your league rival, who is trailing you 10 points (finally!) almost matches your moves.

    - Also did a -8
    - I already had Rashford, who they got
    - Ederson/Mitoma vs. his Iversen/Mac Allister

    Also have Schar on my bench vs. his Botman.

    Obviously anything can happen and his moves are still good for OR chances (Mac could beat Mitoma too!) but closes down the variance!

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Do you think haaland is enough city cover v Leeds? Could easily downgrade maddison to one of Mahrez foden or grealish but who will start?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Or even Salah to kdb?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      That's the problem with targeting this fixture. Lineup is wildly unpredictable ahead of the Madrid away leg

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        I would expect Silva RW in UCL so Mahrez could be ok to start

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Thanks

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Mahrez probably primed for Champions League

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Not sure if that's right anymore. Seems to trust Silva there in the big games for control

            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Silva v Vinicius definitely sounds likely

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Think it's far too early to answer that City mid question. Let the next two games play out and see who looks more likely to start afterwards.

      It's UCL straight after it so would expect some rotation beforehand due to the quick turnaround ahead of it (incl. this DGW)

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Cheers all 🙂

  5. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who are your ML differentials this week. Mine seem to be Steele, Van Dijk, Trippier, De Bruyne, Martinelli and Isak. Many have played FH chip and only (as you would expect) gone for doublers

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      None

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Steele, Saka and Isak

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      In my MLs it's Steele, Shaw, Stones, MacAllister and Isak

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I've got a few this week

      5 in fact so could pay off again...

      Steele
      Stones
      Lindelöf
      Kevin De Bruyne
      Isak.

    5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Alisson, Zouma, Dunk, KDB, Andreas, Jota

  6. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    OR#1 played his WC this week: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/158332/event/34

    Steele
    Akanji Trippier TAA
    March Rashford Mitoma Salah KDB
    Haaland (c) Jota
    Iversen Lindelof Bueno Greenwood

    Finished 215th last season and that WC team looks pretty great

    The Magpie.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Should have got Mac Allister over Mitoma smh. I'll teach him a thing or two about FPL

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nice team. Akanji/Lindelof feels a bit weak for the 3rd DEF spot but at least the fixtures/number of them are kind.

  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    0.3 short of Toney > Haaland, so I'm hoping for a reason not to get him. Then I could do Saka > KDB instead and WC in GW36. Otherwise, I might need to take a hit to get him (and Dalot, or someone, for Gabriel) or otherwise sell Jota to get Haaland directly. Alternatively, I'll have to WC earlier.

    Ward
    Robertson Trippier Gabriel (Botman Henry)
    Salah Saka Mac10 Mitoma March
    Jota Watkins (Toney)

    1FT. 4.6 ITB

    If Haaland plays near 90 in both these DGWs, would you expect him to be rested against Leeds in GW35 with Real Madrid 3 days later?

    Postponing the WC by a week seems like a decent advantage over many who have City players who as big rotation risks that week, but it could be disastrous too 😐

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think a lot of it depends on the state of play with the league, but I don't expect him to be benched given previous history. Early sub

  8. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who do you reckon wins this one:

    a) Steele, Trippier, BrunoF (-4)
    b) Raya, Mitoma, Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A, just

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        :'(

  9. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    All 6 players directly around me in my work ML used TC on Haaland as well, I suppose I won't lose any ground on them from him at least but was certainly hoping it might help me make some ground myself

  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is this the most conformative FPL season ever? I’ve only been playing for 9 years and it’s easily the most boring/templatey/spoon fed season during my time but how was it before I started playing? Was it ever this bad?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      It has been like this a bit before.

      Haaland makes the captain decision simple. Although we did have that with Salah recently tona very similar degree.

      The pricing of some mids (ARS especially) has helped everyone have a quote optimal team - as has the underperformance of some premiums.

      It's happened before and it'll happen again 🙂

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        An understated thing this season is the post-WC unlimited transfers we all got.

        I feel that really 'reset' a lot of teams mid-season, which meant planning for these chips via a WC could be saved till later - hence why everyone looks quite similar now.

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      It only gets worse and worse I feel... one of my friends showed my nr.1, 2 and 3 in a ML he's in. Exact same team for multiple GWs.

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Showed me*

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Well there wasnt as much content to help people had to make their own decision:)

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      It was brilliant before you started!

    5. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Same story since last couple of years and only going to increase.

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      In all seriousness...

      You had to select all for the raw data and crunch your own stats. No drop down menus in the main game nevermind the rest.

      Would do so on a train home from work on Friday and I did finish higher up than now.

    7. fusen
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      The BBC has a FPL article each week, the Twitter FPL account which is retweeted by the main PL account has 5.1 million followers and regurgitates the same community info that is found on here and YouTube etc.

      So basically half of the entire game userbase follows an account that will tell you the exact sensible template to use, and if you don't use Twitter then the national broadcaster will tell you instead. Then you have The Athletic etc and more 'sports focused' places that will do articles (and podcasts).

      There is no way back from this unless the game changes the core functionality.

    8. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Arguably makes it even more tactical. You have to be thinking differently again to move away from the pack. However, you also need far more luck.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Need a good early start!

        1. Touré De Force
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think what you really need to avoid is very bad gws. 4 or 5 of those and it's curtains

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hardly tactical if your chosen strategy requires more luck. That's just being lucky then?

        1. Touré De Force
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          All strategies require luck in a heavily conformed system. Tactical as having strategies like selecting less owned players to gain rank vs the template. I went for Van Dijk this gw rather than TAA exactly for that reason.

          1. Touré De Force
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            I also benched Haaland and captained Odegaard last week, so don't mind me! 🙂

          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            That is a bad decision in isolation though. You know TAA is better but picked a worse player and crossed your fingers. It's not strategic, it's desperate

    9. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think this is naturally true, regardless of player performance and prices, due to the increased attention to FPL content.

      It seems to be reflected in the relatively huge team values for anyone who's playing a very conservative game and factoring in EO, a cult that basically all content creators seem to follow. I actually took a lot of early and seemingly unnecessary risks no transfers and hits this year, and still I'm way behind many in financial clout.

      I really hate the money side of the game, it's so boring by itself, and makes gameplay even more boring. Unfortunately it creates a loop, as it's another reason to follow the flow and copy everyone else.

    10. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've played since 2006/07...

      At that time you had a real edge from being engaged, knowledge of teams/players managers, etc. None of which is knew...but to be engaged you had to work a lot harder to get the information. So far more people didn't bother.
      So there was a big correlation with how much time and thought you put into it and how well you did.
      Also, working things out tactically yourself was important. Now you can find someone else who has done that for you.

    11. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I suppose you could see how many points off OR1 you are. If it's 100s, there's still wiggle room to play your own game.

      This season hasn't played out the best, for FPL. Haaland is a no-brainer. Brighton, Arsenal, Newcastle too good value not to have. Fulham, earlier on. Shaw, Rash probably as well. Kane is Kane. LFC, Chelsea, Spuds underperforming has limited other options.

    12. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Plus it's kind of like online poker. In the early days it was beyond easy to make money, now there's loads of "how to" materials out there. Nevertheless the top players have levelled up again to bring forward optimal strategies to beat the masses

    13. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It’s my 9th season too and it definitely feels the most template but as mentioned already, it’s sort of a perfect storm - extra WC after the World Cup, Haaland breaking records and underpriced, more people following same content creators that encourage same picks. All the teams are extremely similar and it’s often a matter of only two-three players that make a difference. Won’t be the same next season - no extra WC and I’m sure they’ll fix prices.

  11. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    who wins:
    a. Enciso + KDB + March
    b. Isak + Bruno + Grealish

    1. MightyGar
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B if Grealish gets decent minutes, A if he is rested

  12. MightyGar
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    My ML leader has just wildcarded to my exact starting 11, the cheeky blighter! My Bench Boost needs to pay off big time now

    Iversen - Tripper - Isak - Coufal

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Was he following you to the top?

      1. MightyGar
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        He is c.6000 at the moment and 75 pts ahead of me, I doubt he is even thinking about my team really

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      you ll be fine with that bench

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wow Haaland having over 200% EO this week is insane. Wanting your captain to blank in a DGW is a weird feeling.

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's not the way to play this game. You want the highest score for your team, regardless of EO

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Not true. U want others around u to have less points than u so u go above them.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        In your mini leagues by and large, but not for overall game rank.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      TC active

  14. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Already a 5% rank gain. Must be a lot of hits about. And Haaland a spy even as captain lol.

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Delayed KO at Palace till 12.45

  16. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    my biggest lesson from this season is if my rival has certain players i didnt pick them because it seemed futile ,accordingly ive rarely owned luminaries like raya,rashford,martinelli,toney,kane,white,almiron etc,etc so that has cost me in every league,the solution will be to not play him for £200 quid next year and go back to picking anybody,i should definetly like to see just 2 picks allowed from any team ...

  17. Layifioren
    • 1 Year
    just now

    I intended to TC Haaland but I failed to save it after making the selection. Now I've got both my FH and TC left. What to do...

