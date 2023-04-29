Palace v West Ham team news: Zaha returns, Benrahma benched

A six-day-long festival of Premier League football gets underway at 12:30 BST, although Crystal Palace v West Ham United is more Ed Miliband at the Speakers Forum than Paul McCartney on the Pyramid Stage.

West Ham do ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with this match preceding a more daunting trip to the Etihad on Wednesday.

A win for the Hammers would see David Moyes’ side leapfrog their hosts into 12th place and likely, if not mathematically, seal their place in the Premier League for another season.

Newcastle United in 2015/16 were the last club to be relegated on 37 points, a tally that the visitors would reach today with a victory.

As for the team news, there are six changes across the two sides.

Roy Hodgson makes four of them, reverting back to what looks like his strongest XI after rotating in midweek.

The line-up also includes the fit-again Wilfried Zaha, back for his first appearance since Gameweek 29 almost a month ago.

Regulars Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp and Cheick Doucoure are also recalled after Tuesday-night breathers at Molineux as Chris Richards, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes drop to the bench.

West Ham’s two alterations are also of the more predictable variety, with Emerson Palmieri replacing Aaron Cresswell at left-back and Pablo Fornals coming in for Said Benrahma further up the same flank.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Riedewald.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer.