41
Scout Notes May 2

FPL notes: Calvert-Lewin + Vardy return, Smith on pens

41 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 34 analysis continues as we look back at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from each game.

Here, we focus on Leicester City v Everton.

All the numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture after full-time in each game.

CALVERT-LEWIN V VARDY

Former Fantasy favourites Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) were both on the scoresheet at the King Power Stadium, each returning six points.

The pair were presented with two and three Opta-defined ‘big chances’ respectively, with all eight of their combined efforts coming inside the box, highlighting their poacher-like qualities.

Calvert-Lewin dispatched his penalty – his first league goal since October – but later missed a sitter from Dwight McNeil’s (£5.1m) cross. However, he did look much sharper according to Sean Dyche.

“Dom missed one but looked sharper and quicker and will be a real weapon for us. His true fitness is coming back, he looks strong and alert.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As for Vardy, his goal sent Leicester ahead, when he rounded Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) before slotting in from a lovely James Maddison (£7.9m) through ball. He also hit the crossbar later in the first half and has now returned either a goal or assist in three of Dean Smith’s four matches in charge.

“If you put balls into the areas where he can hurt teams, you’ll get what you got today. It was a great ball from James Maddison and a great finish. I thought he was a real threat all night. He will be a big player from now until the end of the season. I sense he is hungry. There’s a lot of people ready to write him off as a 36-year-old whose legs have gone, but I think he’s proving to everybody he’s not.” – Dean Smith on Jamie Vardy

MADDISON ON PENS… BUT MISSES

Maddison was Leicester’s designated penalty taker against Everton, stepping up in the first half.

However, his effort was poor and saved by Pickford, denying Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) a Fantasy assist in the process. The playmaker has now missed two of his three Premier League spot-kicks.

In his post-match presser, Smith explained that the injured Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) is the first-choice penalty taker, with Maddison second.

“No, I spoke to the coaches when I got here about who was on penalties. Kel [Iheanacho] and Madders [Maddison] were the two. Vardy hasn’t been playing as much before we got here, so naturally he wouldn’t have been on penalties. Youri [Tielemans] has missed a couple this season. I was at the Walsall game when he missed one. He’s our top goalscorer [Maddison]. If he scores, nobody is asking the question. Fortunately for Everton, the goalkeeper stood up in the middle, which not many goalkeepers do. It happens.” – Dean Smith

“Since I’ve been here if Kel [Iheanacho] was on the pitch, Kel takes the penalty. Behind Kel, he [Maddison] takes it after. That’s been there for the past three or four games. There’s not confusion from me.” – Dean Smith

When asked if Maddison will stay on penalties, Dean Smith said: “I’ve got a week to sort that out.”

‘KEEPERS IMPRESS

Leicester have now avoided defeat three games in a row in the Premier League, after losing eight and drawing one of the nine before that.

However, they were heavily reliant on an excellent goalkeeping display by Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) on Monday, with the budget shot-stopper racking up six important saves.

“We showed our attacking intent at times, but we can’t be giving away the amount of shots (23) that Everton had. We knew they were going to be strong from set-pieces and they won a lot of first contacts. Daniel [Iversen] came to our rescue when we needed him.” – Dean Smith

“He made some really good saves. It will give him and the players in front of him some confidence. We’ve protected him really well in the first three games. Not so much today. He’s had to make some really good saves. I’m a little bit from the Roy Keane school. Goalkeepers are there to make saves. Their job is to keep the ball out of the net. I’m really pleased with him today.” – Dean Smith on Daniel Iversen

Pickford also impressed, saving Maddison’s penalty and, in turn, claiming maximum bonus. Speaking afterwards on the spot-kick stop, the England international said:

“I do my homework. I called it this morning, which way I was going to go, but he’s a good player with his delivery and he can whip it or open it up. I think he expects me to dive so I think I’ve double-bluffed him and got one up on him. But, yes, it was a big moment in the game and I’m happy I saved it because that’s what I’m there to do, try to help out my teammates if they make mistakes.” – Jordan Pickford

The match remarkably produced the highest combined expected goals (xG) tally in a Premier League match this season (6.8), something nobody was expecting prior to kick-off.

COLEMAN INJURY IMPLICATIONS

Seamus Coleman (£4.2m) was stretchered off at the King Power Stadium, suffering a serious-looking knee injury. The Irishman was making his first appearance since Gameweek 30, but now looks set to miss the remainder of the season, adding to Dyche’s problems.

That’s because Mason Holgate (£4.2m) and Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) have both struggled at right-back in his absence.

Coleman was, however, replaced by Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) on Monday, who could be tasked with the unenviable job of marking Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) at the weekend.

“It’s really unfortunate. We’re waiting on news. It could be serious, a knee injury. I thought he was terrific.” – Sean Dyche on Seamus Coleman

41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Let's go

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Where are we going?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nirvana baby!

        Open Controls
  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Jesus in or that ship has sailed xD

    Open Controls
  3. oomzee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    What are peoples plans for Kane until the end of the season?

    I expect him to return in at least 3 of them. Is he off your radar to enable DGW players? I didn’t have in 34 but considering a hit to get him back for the run in…

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'm keeping

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        But if I hadn't him already, I'm not sure about what to do. There are other good options for forwards, cheaper than Kane. For instance, Wilson and Isak have a double gameweek. And the extra money might be used elsewhere. It's a case of "not sell, (maybe) not buy".

        Open Controls
        1. oomzee
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          What other premiums have you got around him? I have a forward line of Haaland, Jota and Isak so was thinking about Jota out for -4. Tricky one!

          Open Controls
          1. cutch
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            My attacking line this gameweek is:

            Salah, Grealish, Mitoma, Rashford
            Haaland, Kane, Jota

            Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Who to start next GW in goal?

    A- Steele (EVE)
    B- Alisson (BRE)

    Playing Mitoma, March and TAA

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everton are fighting for survival and have something to play for (as well as Liverpool). Meanwhile, Brentford are on the beach.

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Leeds, Leicester, Forest, Everton.

    Which 2 are going down with Southampton?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Leeds and Everton

      Open Controls
    2. cutch
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Leeds and Forest

      Open Controls
    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Leeds and Everton.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Everton and Leeds have 3 really tricky fixtures, so you'd think both clubs are in real trouble.

      Forest and even Leicester despite their 20 defeats seem to have a bit more about them to possibly stay up.

      Open Controls
    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Leeds definitely, they've got a shockingly bad run in including City and Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        * City & Newcastle. Spurs is the most (only?) winnable one! I'm pretty pessimistic too but I reckon we could get something on the final day

        Open Controls
    6. The Biscuitmen
      1 min ago

      Tricky as they're all in poor form. Forest have the home game against Southampton and 3 points could well be enough to get them out. This Everton and Leeds (even Leicester) could easily end on the same number of points and Leeds are letting in a lot of goals. Leicester have significantly better GD. This it will be Leeds and Everton that go down.

      Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    if already have both
    Tripper & Schär
    Would u sell Schär for a hit to be able to get both Isak & Wilson for DGW 36 ?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Knowing Wilson he will be injured 5mins into the first game

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        So No ?

        Open Controls
    2. cutch
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      This Gw I sold Burn for a hit (for Dalot, so I was lucky). But I'm not sure with Schär, because he's a better asset than Burn. In fact, one of my ideas for DGW 36 is maybe (just maybe) bringing Schär in.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm not going to bother changing it up, I don't think.

      Would need to lose one of TAA/Salah/Fernandes/Rashford/Haaland to make it possible.

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Schar will score one goal before this season ends. I'm sure of it, so personally I'd stick with him.

      Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thanks guys for ur replies

      Open Controls
    6. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I was contemplating the same move. Would you do it this week?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I would keep both in that case and get one of Isak or Wilson for GW 36

        Open Controls
  7. Paddyfrancis92
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Toney (liv) vs Grealish (LEEDS) Who would you bench? Grealish is surely rested no?

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tough one. I think I'd play Grealish. If he's rested, there's a good chance that he doesn't play at all, so then Toney would enter as the first sub. Although with Pep, who knows?

      Open Controls
  8. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Any news on KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Manchester+City/Midfielders/Kevin+De+Bruyne

      Open Controls
  9. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is Toney to Wilson on a FT worth the risk if I already own Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably not. Wilson will not keep up this pace of scoring like he is now. It's just not possible. Also Arsenal next.
      He is a decent pick, but there is rotation risk.

      Open Controls
  10. boc610
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    get out the pint glass and pinot g...Big Sam to take over at leeds!

    Open Controls
  11. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    James Maddison is really disappointing me recently.

    Flopping in a very important games. Missing easy chances.

    Not sure he's good enough for top 4 team anymore

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      perennial troll

      Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      i think thats harsh. ive seen plenty games where he laid chances on a plate for pretty much everyone on the team and they miss them.nacho in one game should have had 5. at a better team his numbers fly up. and anyone can miss a pen

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If he hits 60% down the middle perhaps he should have varied it against his England team mate?

        Open Controls
  12. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Aubameyang and Mudryk were awful and non-existent this year. But they will score tonight, won't they?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I hate this game. 🙂

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.