FPL notes: Calvert-Lewin + Vardy return, Smith on pens

The Gameweek 34 analysis continues as we look back at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from each game.

Here, we focus on Leicester City v Everton.

All the numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture after full-time in each game.

CALVERT-LEWIN V VARDY

Former Fantasy favourites Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) were both on the scoresheet at the King Power Stadium, each returning six points.

The pair were presented with two and three Opta-defined ‘big chances’ respectively, with all eight of their combined efforts coming inside the box, highlighting their poacher-like qualities.

Calvert-Lewin dispatched his penalty – his first league goal since October – but later missed a sitter from Dwight McNeil’s (£5.1m) cross. However, he did look much sharper according to Sean Dyche.

“Dom missed one but looked sharper and quicker and will be a real weapon for us. His true fitness is coming back, he looks strong and alert.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As for Vardy, his goal sent Leicester ahead, when he rounded Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) before slotting in from a lovely James Maddison (£7.9m) through ball. He also hit the crossbar later in the first half and has now returned either a goal or assist in three of Dean Smith’s four matches in charge.

“If you put balls into the areas where he can hurt teams, you’ll get what you got today. It was a great ball from James Maddison and a great finish. I thought he was a real threat all night. He will be a big player from now until the end of the season. I sense he is hungry. There’s a lot of people ready to write him off as a 36-year-old whose legs have gone, but I think he’s proving to everybody he’s not.” – Dean Smith on Jamie Vardy

MADDISON ON PENS… BUT MISSES

Maddison was Leicester’s designated penalty taker against Everton, stepping up in the first half.

However, his effort was poor and saved by Pickford, denying Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) a Fantasy assist in the process. The playmaker has now missed two of his three Premier League spot-kicks.

In his post-match presser, Smith explained that the injured Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) is the first-choice penalty taker, with Maddison second.

“No, I spoke to the coaches when I got here about who was on penalties. Kel [Iheanacho] and Madders [Maddison] were the two. Vardy hasn’t been playing as much before we got here, so naturally he wouldn’t have been on penalties. Youri [Tielemans] has missed a couple this season. I was at the Walsall game when he missed one. He’s our top goalscorer [Maddison]. If he scores, nobody is asking the question. Fortunately for Everton, the goalkeeper stood up in the middle, which not many goalkeepers do. It happens.” – Dean Smith

“Since I’ve been here if Kel [Iheanacho] was on the pitch, Kel takes the penalty. Behind Kel, he [Maddison] takes it after. That’s been there for the past three or four games. There’s not confusion from me.” – Dean Smith

When asked if Maddison will stay on penalties, Dean Smith said: “I’ve got a week to sort that out.”

‘KEEPERS IMPRESS

Leicester have now avoided defeat three games in a row in the Premier League, after losing eight and drawing one of the nine before that.

However, they were heavily reliant on an excellent goalkeeping display by Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) on Monday, with the budget shot-stopper racking up six important saves.

“We showed our attacking intent at times, but we can’t be giving away the amount of shots (23) that Everton had. We knew they were going to be strong from set-pieces and they won a lot of first contacts. Daniel [Iversen] came to our rescue when we needed him.” – Dean Smith

“He made some really good saves. It will give him and the players in front of him some confidence. We’ve protected him really well in the first three games. Not so much today. He’s had to make some really good saves. I’m a little bit from the Roy Keane school. Goalkeepers are there to make saves. Their job is to keep the ball out of the net. I’m really pleased with him today.” – Dean Smith on Daniel Iversen

Pickford also impressed, saving Maddison’s penalty and, in turn, claiming maximum bonus. Speaking afterwards on the spot-kick stop, the England international said:

“I do my homework. I called it this morning, which way I was going to go, but he’s a good player with his delivery and he can whip it or open it up. I think he expects me to dive so I think I’ve double-bluffed him and got one up on him. But, yes, it was a big moment in the game and I’m happy I saved it because that’s what I’m there to do, try to help out my teammates if they make mistakes.” – Jordan Pickford

The match remarkably produced the highest combined expected goals (xG) tally in a Premier League match this season (6.8), something nobody was expecting prior to kick-off.

COLEMAN INJURY IMPLICATIONS

Seamus Coleman (£4.2m) was stretchered off at the King Power Stadium, suffering a serious-looking knee injury. The Irishman was making his first appearance since Gameweek 30, but now looks set to miss the remainder of the season, adding to Dyche’s problems.

That’s because Mason Holgate (£4.2m) and Ben Godfrey (£4.3m) have both struggled at right-back in his absence.

Coleman was, however, replaced by Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) on Monday, who could be tasked with the unenviable job of marking Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) at the weekend.