Champions League May 9

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 11

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals start this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 11 and its most appealing assets.

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 11 2

GOALKEEPERS

Why aren't Man City keeping clean sheets? 3

Manchester City visit Real Madrid in the first of two Matchday 11 games. Although there’s a strange instability with their domestic defending, the English side have proved to be fully capable in Europe. Ederson (€6.0m) has picked up an impressive five clean sheets in eight Champions League games.

Inter face local rivals AC Milan in the other tie. Since their quarter-final success, Inter have racked up four clean sheets from five games in all competitions. This defensive strength could make Andre Onana (€5.0m) a great option.

DEFENDERS

As well as this, Inter also play with a back-three system which allows their wing-backs to advance into some dangerous areas of the pitch. This increases the chances of an attacking return for both Federico Dimarco (€4.6m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m). The former has banked two goals and two assists in his last six outings.

Man City’s possession-based game restricts their opponent’s chance of scoring. John Stones (€5.1m) has recently been used in a central midfield role that puts him closer to goal. Furthermore, the centre-back is a considerable threat from set pieces and has already scored during this current UCL campaign.

Finding Real Madrid defensive coverage could be really important and who better than the reliable Daniel Carvajal (€5.4m). The full-back has picked up six returns in nine matches so far, totalling 51 points thanks to two assists, six clean sheets and 27 ball recoveries.

Former team-mate Theo Hernandez (€5.9m) is part of an AC Milan defence with three clean sheets in their last four UCL matches. Yet the flying full-back offers a huge attacking threat and has registered two assists so far.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL review: De Bruyne haul, Saka penalty + relief for Haaland Triple Captainers

The imperious form of Man City makes coverage necessary. In their last 10 matches in all competitions, they have managed nine wins and a whopping 29 goals – averaging 2.9 per game. The standout midfield option is Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m). The Belgian has mustered a huge 16 assists and seven goals in this domestic season.

That top form has also translated into Europe, scoring once and creating four others in seven outings. Joining De Bruyne is winger Jack Grealish (€7.9m). He has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 and has banked seven goal contributions in his last 10 starts.

Not that Real Madrid should be underestimated. Scoring 10 against Liverpool and Chelsea in the previous rounds, they have continued to convince offensively. The main man in midfield is Vinicius Junior (€10.3m) who has picked up a return in all but one of his 10 UCL matches. Fellow Brazilian Rodrygo (€8m) should also be considered, having solidified his position in their front three. Five returns have been accumulated, including two double-digit hauls that highlight his explosiveness.

Meanwhile, Inter’s uptake in form has seen 15 goals in their recent five matches. Finding a way into this offensive line could be key and one route could be via Nicolo Barella (€6.8m). The Italian has produced two consecutive goals and eight-point returns in his latest outings.

FORWARDS

The best UCL Fantasy players for the round of 16 5

With the lack of available options at this point, it’d be difficult to avoid picking any of these front three. Erling Haaland (€11.2m) has netted a monstrous 35 Premier League goals and created seven more but he also collected one of the biggest UCL Fantasy hauls in history when scoring five times against RB Leipzig, accumulating 25 points.

Joining him is the ever-consistent Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema (€10.9m). The 35-year-old continues to hit fantastic levels of output, scoring 17 goals in 21 league matches and 10 goals from 10 in this UCL season. Selecting Inter’s most in-form and most likely to start forward has to be the play, with Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m) delivering four goals and two assists in three matches. The Argentinian also bagged a 12-point haul in his most recent UCL game.

MATCHDAY 11 PICKS

153 Comments
  1. SalahFingers
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Benching TAA and Shaw.. ouch.

    Tough call, but I can't think of a good choice. Maybe make an early transfer for the DGW after. B?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fail.. I meant to reply to the previous post but typed it in the comment instead.

      Open Controls
  2. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Kepa
    TAA, Trippier, Botman
    Mahrez, Mitoma, Martinelli, March
    Kane, Haaland, Watkins
    (Raya, Madison, Mings, Mee)

    Assuming i do Watkins to Wilson with the lone FT, who’d you suggest for a hit for March?

    A) Mac
    B) Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough one.

      Mac you get 5 games left. How injured is march though? I'd nearly just play him if he'll be back the following gameweek

      Rashford you get 4 games.

      I'd definitely want Rashford for the double, so I'd probably wait till next week to get him. Up to you though.

      Open Controls
  3. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bottomed on last page
    Not sure what to do with 2FTs

    Kepa
    Estupinan, Trippier, Schar,
    Bruno, Rashford, Mac Alister, Mitoma, Salah
    Haaland, Isak

    Raya, TAA, Shaw, Greenwood
    2FT, 1.7 ITB

    A - Trippier, Greenwood - Bueno, Wilson (bench Mitoma)
    B - Kepa -> Ederson
    C - Greenwood -> Alvarez
    D - your suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      This was my fail reply...

      Benching TAA and Shaw.. ouch.

      Tough call, but I can't think of a good choice. Maybe make an early transfer for the DGW after. B?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
      2. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        wonder if Ederson will stop dodging clean sheets when i buy him
        and probably better to sell Raya, Kepa after all has a double also in 37, just in case Ederson gets injured or smth

        Open Controls
      3. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        but actually inclined to C at this point. Haaland could be benched if Man City don't win big tonight

        Open Controls
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      B. I will play TAA over Estu

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        i'm still torn on that one. Estu seems due a goal, but Brighton's defence is generally in shambles

        Open Controls
        1. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, and fixtures are far from ideal

          Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wanted to save my FT this week, March injury might change that now.

    Could save my FT and start Trent (may still start him anyway) but won’t I want to bring Mac Allister in for 37 anyway?

    So shall I just do March to Mac for free this week?

    1FT 1.3ITB
    De Gea
    TRIPPIER SCHAR ESTUPINAN Trent
    Salah Bruno Rashford MITOMA
    ISAK (c) Haaland

    Kepa MARCH* Ake* Greenwood

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      It's a nightmare because getting Mac is good, but then who do you bench?

      Your team is good as is. I'd almost just leave it like that and focus on the DGW after instead.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. That’s my initial thought but will probably want Mac next week too? Maybe worth getting him in in case of an injury or inexplicable benching somewhere?

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Well if you are getting Mac... get him now IMO to avail of both DGWs

          But you'll have to make a tough choice of who to bench is all.

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            True, thank you

            Open Controls
    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position. I'd advise holding the transfer rather than giving yourself a benching headache. There's another bigger DGW next week and 2FT to target that feels better to me.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  5. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Ederson Raya
    Shaw Estu TAA Schar Trippier
    Martinelli Rashford Salah March Mitoma
    Watkins Haaland Isak

    I need to bin March.

    Need 0.3m to get MacA, so tempted to sell Salah + March to KDB + MacA

    Is there a better place for me to save 0.3m, and preferably get another player with a DGW37?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I'd rather take the money from your bench, not Salah. Would you even start Watkins again?

      Open Controls
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah it's a good point re Watkins. Fodder may be a good option at this point of the season

        Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I turned Watkins into fodder for funds. Better than losing Salah

      Or just make the moves for free next week

      Open Controls
    3. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sell Salah, the guy who has 11 goals in the last 12 games which is even more than Haaland. I would say that's a bit mental.

      I would never sell Salah on this form.

      I would think something like Schar + Watkins + March -> Stones (for next week) + MacAllister + Wilson might work?

      I don't have any other suggestions, sorry

      Open Controls
      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks Salah, I'll keep you for now.

        Will turn Watkins to fodder and March to Mac.

        Will give me plenty of £££ for the GW37

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Good plan, and good luck!

          Open Controls
  6. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bottomed sorry

    Early thoughts with this lot? 1.9 itb 1FT
    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Estu Trent
    Olise Foden Mitoma March*
    Kane Haaland

    Iversen Watkins Maddison Pinnock

    A) Watkins > Isak (c) First bench March
    B) Watkins + March > Isak + Macalister (-4) First bench Foden

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like B, but I would bench Olise before Foden.

      Open Controls
  7. southernpacific
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    No Salah last few weeks has killed me as I went KDB.

    Is it worth bringing in Salah now for KDB? Would fund the move by going Gakpo > Mac10.

    Steele

    TAA Trippier Shaw Botman (Gabriel)

    Mac Mitroma KDB Gakpo (Grealish)

    Isak Haaland (Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah is good, but KDB has an extra game. He could well repay your patience.

      I'd probably just roll. Your team is in good shape. Even benching Grealish is rough.

      Open Controls
  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    1. Watkins > Wilson and Schar to someone for free to free up Toon spot

    Would likely play a defence of Trippier, TAA, Estupinan/Shaw and bench Grealish

    2. Keep Schar and go without Wilson, and with team fine otherwise, to burn a free with something like Watkins > Alvarez and benching him

    Open Controls
  9. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have both Jesus and Watkins, which one to Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Watkins

      Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trying to organize my though process a bit, all ideas welcomed! 2FTs
    Ones I wanna start/bench for sure:

    Kepa/(Raya)
    TAA/Tripp/
    Salah/Rash/Mitoma/
    Haaland/Isak/(Watkins)

    Now need to choose 3 from:
    1. Shaw
    2. Estupinan
    3. Botman
    4. Grealish
    5. March to other mid and play

    Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is everyone captaining ?

    Open Controls
  12. aidmata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    1FT with 0ITB.

    Kepa Raya

    TAA Trippier Botman Mee Estupinian

    Saka March MacAllister Salah Mahrez

    Solanke Toney Haaland

    A) Toney -> Isak and play Saka
    B) Toney + March -> Isak & Mitoma for -4 and bench Saka

    Open Controls

