The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 11

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals start this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions takes a look at Matchday 11 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Manchester City visit Real Madrid in the first of two Matchday 11 games. Although there’s a strange instability with their domestic defending, the English side have proved to be fully capable in Europe. Ederson (€6.0m) has picked up an impressive five clean sheets in eight Champions League games.

Inter face local rivals AC Milan in the other tie. Since their quarter-final success, Inter have racked up four clean sheets from five games in all competitions. This defensive strength could make Andre Onana (€5.0m) a great option.

DEFENDERS

As well as this, Inter also play with a back-three system which allows their wing-backs to advance into some dangerous areas of the pitch. This increases the chances of an attacking return for both Federico Dimarco (€4.6m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m). The former has banked two goals and two assists in his last six outings.

Man City’s possession-based game restricts their opponent’s chance of scoring. John Stones (€5.1m) has recently been used in a central midfield role that puts him closer to goal. Furthermore, the centre-back is a considerable threat from set pieces and has already scored during this current UCL campaign.

Finding Real Madrid defensive coverage could be really important and who better than the reliable Daniel Carvajal (€5.4m). The full-back has picked up six returns in nine matches so far, totalling 51 points thanks to two assists, six clean sheets and 27 ball recoveries.

Former team-mate Theo Hernandez (€5.9m) is part of an AC Milan defence with three clean sheets in their last four UCL matches. Yet the flying full-back offers a huge attacking threat and has registered two assists so far.

MIDFIELDERS

The imperious form of Man City makes coverage necessary. In their last 10 matches in all competitions, they have managed nine wins and a whopping 29 goals – averaging 2.9 per game. The standout midfield option is Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m). The Belgian has mustered a huge 16 assists and seven goals in this domestic season.

That top form has also translated into Europe, scoring once and creating four others in seven outings. Joining De Bruyne is winger Jack Grealish (€7.9m). He has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 and has banked seven goal contributions in his last 10 starts.

Not that Real Madrid should be underestimated. Scoring 10 against Liverpool and Chelsea in the previous rounds, they have continued to convince offensively. The main man in midfield is Vinicius Junior (€10.3m) who has picked up a return in all but one of his 10 UCL matches. Fellow Brazilian Rodrygo (€8m) should also be considered, having solidified his position in their front three. Five returns have been accumulated, including two double-digit hauls that highlight his explosiveness.

Meanwhile, Inter’s uptake in form has seen 15 goals in their recent five matches. Finding a way into this offensive line could be key and one route could be via Nicolo Barella (€6.8m). The Italian has produced two consecutive goals and eight-point returns in his latest outings.

FORWARDS

With the lack of available options at this point, it’d be difficult to avoid picking any of these front three. Erling Haaland (€11.2m) has netted a monstrous 35 Premier League goals and created seven more but he also collected one of the biggest UCL Fantasy hauls in history when scoring five times against RB Leipzig, accumulating 25 points.

Joining him is the ever-consistent Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema (€10.9m). The 35-year-old continues to hit fantastic levels of output, scoring 17 goals in 21 league matches and 10 goals from 10 in this UCL season. Selecting Inter’s most in-form and most likely to start forward has to be the play, with Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m) delivering four goals and two assists in three matches. The Argentinian also bagged a 12-point haul in his most recent UCL game.

MATCHDAY 11 PICKS