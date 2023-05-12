131
Rate My Team May 12

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

131 Comments
Share

With Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Solly March (£5.3m) replacements, Alexander Isak (£7.0m) v Callum Wilson (£7.1m), captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Until end of season

    1 Mahrez and Wilson
    2 Bruno and Alvarez

    ???

    Open Controls
  2. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Great option just shame Newcastle have 2 games

      Open Controls
  3. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Just seen the Rashford flag, rats. Any news on how bad and how long he's likely to be out?

    Worth Rashford to Mahrez/Foden for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Could play Grealish, White or Mings.

      I think Arsenal concede and Grealish will get benched.

      Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He's not ruled out, so I think best solution is bench and re-assess if you can

      Open Controls
  4. Kuqi Monster
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bring in Ferguson or Enciso?

    Open Controls
  5. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 2FT + 2.0m ITB. Grealish, Dalot, March and Rashford could well all not play. So which from the below please?

    Edersen
    TAA - Estupinan - Trippier
    Salah - Rashford - Mitoma - March
    Haaland - Isak - Wilson

    (Iversen) - Grealish - Dalot - Coufal

    A) March > Macallister
    B) March + Grealish > Macallister + Mahrez
    C) Grealish > Mahrez
    D) Anything else

    Open Controls
  6. bigbadbony
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope
    Ake* tripp Henry
    Rash* de bruyne* mart eze mitoma
    Haaland isak

    Azz Watkins moreno zinchenko
    1ft. Hold or any change? I'm guessing Watkins and
    Moreno will come in for rash and ake/de bruyne

    Open Controls
  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kepa and raya owners who you starting, can’t see either keeping a cs

    Open Controls
    1. BRKFCTrueRover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      On Raya ATM genuinely might flip a coin

      Open Controls
  8. BremerHB
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why is everyone benching Grealish? Did I miss something?

    Open Controls
  9. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Exact funds to do this for a -4

    Kane, Maddison, Gakpo > Isak, Salah, Mahrez

    Yes/no?

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      do it

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  10. The White Pele
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    start Kepa or Steele?

    Open Controls
    1. Spiceyduck
      just now

      Kepa for me more likely CS

      Open Controls
  11. simong1
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Chances of the below starting this week?

    A) Stones
    B) Grealish

    Open Controls
  12. Hanz0
    2 mins ago

    Don't have the luxury of waiting for potential Newcastle team leaks as will be priced out tonight.

    Whos the best option?

    A.) Isak
    B.) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Spiceyduck
      1 min ago

      Flip a coin, Isak more likely ore mine but Wilson the bigger goal threat.

      Open Controls
      1. Spiceyduck
        just now

        More likely more mins**

        Open Controls
  13. Spiceyduck
    2 mins ago

    That rashford injury has just thrown a spanner in the works.

    DDG
    Tripps Estu Stones
    Rashford* Bruno Salah Mac
    Haaland Jota Isak

    Kepa, March* , Beuno , Neco*

    Team is riddled with injuries now & im out of FT’s… 2.5ITB.

    Where do I go from here?
    A) March>Mitoma
    B) March>Mahrez
    C) March>Odegaard
    D) Rashford > Any of the above
    E) another suggestion?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.