Scout Notes May 19

FPL notes: Trippier injury update + why Mac Allister was benched

The Gameweek 36 analysis is wrapped up with Scout Notes on Thursday’s clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

WILSON HAULS AGAIN

Eddie Howe chose the same first XI which started the 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Saturday, meaning Callum Wilson (£7.2m) played again through the middle.

After a tough first half, he improved as the match wore on and was rewarded with a late goal and assist, taking his tally to a whopping 24 points in Double Gameweek 36, 17 more than team-mate Alexander Isak (£7.0m).

The 31-year-old has been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and competing for a place with Isak, but racked up 160 minutes against Leeds and Brighton, just 20 fewer than the Swede, exceeding his owners’ expectations.

“He’s been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I’ve seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective.

He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent. I’m delighted for him, he’s a huge player for us and in the dressing room.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Wilson has now scored 11 goals in the Premier League since the start of April, three more than Erling Haaland (£12.4m), despite making just five starts.

As for Isak, it was an unselfish display on the left flank, but he rarely looked threatening from a wider, often deeper, position.

Above: Callum Wilson has scored 11 goals since the start of April, at least three more than any other player

FPL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: WILSON V ISAK
WilsonIsak
Minutes160180
FPL points247
Shots94
Shots in the box92
Big chances50
Penalty box touches1810
Chances created41
Big chances created20

TRIPPIER’S ASSISTS/FLAG

Another three chances were created by Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) against Brighton, the fourth successive match he has hit that figure, but this time, he finally returned some FPL points.

The opener arrived from his brilliant corner, with Deniz Undav’s (£5.0m) touch looping the ball into his own net, before the Magpies skipper picked out Dan Burn (£4.5m) from a free-kick to head in the second.

It was Trippier’s eighth and ninth assists of the season, but his first since Gameweek 29, ending a run of eight straight blanks.

However, the England right-back did pick up a knock and has subsequently been flagged by FPL, with Eddie Howe hoping it isn’t too serious.

“Yeah, I think we’ve got concerns with Joe Willock, with Joelinton and Kieran [Trippier], so we’re hoping that they’re not serious but till we wake up tomorrow we won’t know.” – Eddie Howe

WHY MAC ALLISTER WAS BENCHED

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) dropped to the bench as Roberto De Zerbi made four changes from the team that started Sunday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Julio Enciso (£4.6m) and Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) were also substitutes, while Levi Colwill (£4.4m) was fatigued but will be back on Sunday according to his manager.

On the reasoning behind rotation, De Zerbi said:

“Because Welbeck, Buonanotte and Gilmour are the same as Mac Allister, they can’t play 90 minutes today and 90 minutes on Sunday. I said yesterday in the press conference that I have to think in this period of 12 days and not one game because we are not used to playing three games per week and I have to analyse the situation in the best way.

I think on Sunday we will be with energy and in the best condition. But we have too many injuries and we have to think about this. We are not in the best condition to play four games in 12 days and I had to think in a different way. I think we needed six points and we are capable of winning two games in the last three.” – Roberto De Zerbi

In an underwhelming display, Brighton had just five shots in the box, the Seagulls’ lowest tally in a Premier League game all season.

Mac Allister did very little after coming on and was later booked for a foul on Wilson, but Enciso was bright, with several surging runs and a couple of shots.

However, Newcastle’s pressing caused Brighton lots of problems, especially in the first half, which De Zerbi touched on after full-time.

“We didn’t understand the situation. We didn’t find the right player. We are not used to playing three games in a week and we suffer a lot.

Moises Caicedo, Pervis [Estupinan], Mitoma – in the first half they didn’t play well but I love them. They have to learn to play two games in four days. We are not used to it but next year we will be better, we will be ready to play every day.” – Roberto De Zerbi

WILLOCK + JOELINTON INJURY LATEST

As mentioned above, Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Joelinton (£6.1m) are early doubts for Gameweek 37 after sustaining injuries on Thursday.

The former pulled his hamstring midway through the second half, while Joelinton picked up a knock despite lasting 90 minutes.

“I think the two Joes are a bit of a doubt for us at the moment. I think Joelinton took a bit of a knock and Willock looks like he’s got a hamstring injury.” – Eddie Howe

Newcastle are already missing Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) in the engine room, while Jacob Murphy (£4.2m) also sat out Gameweek 36 with a sore groin.

Willock’s replacement against Brighton was youngster Elliot Anderson (£4.3m), whose last start was in Gameweek 24.

  1. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    This is me for this game week. I’ve got 1FT. What would you do?

    Ederson
    Estupinan TAA Shaw
    Salah Rashford* Mitoma March* Grealish
    Wilson Haaland

    Kepa Dalot Trippier* Isak

    * - flagged

    1. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Would love Bruno but would need to take a hit to get him as I already have three Utd players.

      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        take a hit

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Have the exact same team just DDG for Edersom, KDB for Grealish and have Stones. How much do you have ITB?

  2. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which transfer would you prioritise?

    1) KDB to Mahrez
    2) Isak to Wilson

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      #2

    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      1

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Raya to De Gea or Ederson?

  4. Norco
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is selling Salah mental? Chasing in MLs

    Salah + Gross > Bruno + Mahrez (-4)

  5. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Risers: Álvarez (6.1)

    Fallers: Gakpo (7.6) Antonio (6.9)

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      One-nil, not that Julian has done anything for me.
      Cheers, R.

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Missed out on 34 points because I got Isak (C) over Wilson (C). My life is over

    1. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      It’s 17 points you missed out on. The points difference between the 2 players is what you miss out on.(7x2)+24=38 as isak(c)
      (24x2)+7=55 as wilson (c)

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Doubt he owns both.

        1. redsallstars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah ok I thought he had both. Makes sense, unlucky

  7. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Play 2 :-

    Mitoma
    Grealish
    Mahrez

    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Mahrez & Grealish...
      Mahrez no-brainer = rested on Chamos league game & can score and assist.
      tricky 1 between Grealish & Mitoma = both mins uncertain..but I'd opt for the quality and positive buzz around ManC.

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Are Mitoma minutes genuinely in question?! Surely with 3 games to go it’s just play the best team and see what happens for Brighton!

        1. StingRay
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          yep = De Zerbi's made it clear he needs to rest players cos of the amount of games they rvplsying and can't afford anymore injuries.
          Mitomavlooked knackered playing against Newcastle.
          Also in their DGW34 he had his mins reduced ( 34 & 90 mins ).

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 4 Years
            just now

            For a FT which city mid would you transfer Mitoma too. Already doing Grealish to Mahrez for my other. Have 3 united already…

  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Reckon this looks like a save? And bench order look right?

    KEPA
    SHAW, ESTUPINAN, Trippier
    BRUNO, RASHFORD, MITOMA, MAC, Salah
    HAALAND, Wilson

    Raya, AKE, Isak, Mee
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT, no chips

    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It's a good'un

      Tripps cud be injured.
      U ain't got TAA = he cud haul
      I'd play Isak over Mitoma ( looked knackered = mins will b reduced)

  9. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Play & why:
    A = Mac Allister
    B = Eze

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Mac. Playing a Double both at home. On pens. Even the second game could be a rotated and less motivated Man City.

      Eze 1 game which has the same appeal as Macs game V Southampton before Man City of course

      1. StingRay
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        yeah I forgot about Mac's x2 home games. He's form ain't been that gr8. I can't see ManC being less of a threat even if they've won the league by then.

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          It would be rude not to play Mac A at home to Southampton

    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mac without a doubt. He’s had his rest so he should start both. On pens and could be in no.10 role. City likely to rotate too

  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I have an open Brighton slot in my team, looking to get rid of Isak..who would you bring in-

    A Enciso
    B Ferguson
    C undav
    D Welbeck

    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      A = his fresh = only played 34 mins against Newcastle = more likely 2 haul imo

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I like A the most.

  11. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best option here? 1 ft, 0.1m itb

    a. zinchenko > lindelof
    b. ederson isak > ddg alvarez -4
    c. salah > bruno

    EDERSON
    SHAW DUNK trippier
    GREALISH RASHFORD MITOMA MAC salah
    HAALAND wilson

    KEPA isak mee zinchenko

    1. StingRay
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      A
      Lindelōf shud play both games
      Tripps may b injured
      Definitely don't get rid of Salah
      I'd actually consider playing Isak over Mitoma
      Can u squeeze in Mahrez for Grealish ( I am ).

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud. Leaning towards A too. Not sure if Grealish > Mahrez is worth a hit. Both could start one game each

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A & C edges it for me with potential to play 2 games and points.

      But A should give more incremental points.

      If -4 involve, I'd rather find the way to do Grealish > Bruno.

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  12. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Some decisions in this GW, what do you think about it?

    1: Starting Kepa (mci+mun) or Raya (tot) ?
    2: Keeping flagged Rashford ?
    3: Starting Wilson / Isak or Taking -4 for Alvarez (CHE+bha) ?
    4: Capping Haaland or Bruno (bou+CHE) ?

    At the moment, my preferences are to start Kepa, keep Rashford, and play Wilson. Still 50:50 on captain choice though.

    1. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep that’s what I would do, wait on rashford news tomorrow. He’s back in training. Play kepa, keep rash, play Wilson v lei team who can’t defend. Captain Haaland, chasing goals record

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I think Haaland has already beaten the some records.

        The Dixie Dean record is too far to reach, I'm afraid.

        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          But valid reason to cap him.

  13. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Not having Wilson has literally ended my season

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same

  14. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone keeping KDB?

    1. Public user
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keeping means I can’t afford Bruno .

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I would need to take a -4 and get rid of Lindelof or Rashford to get him

    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm selling for Bruno. Low ownership may explain the lack of response to your question.

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe yeah, thanks for the reply mate

  15. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Cap choice this gw? Still Haaland?

    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      On him, but hesitated really.

  16. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA Shaw Estu
    Salah Mitoma Rashford Fernandes
    Haaland Isak

    Raya Trippier Olise Castagne

    Would you take a hit to get Alvarez for Isak? Already taken the hit to get Bruno.

